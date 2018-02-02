Blatter hints at new evidence to challenge 6-year FIFA ban

ZURICH (AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he has “new facts” and wants to re-open the financial misconduct case that led to his six-year ban.
Blatter says on his reactivated Twitter account: “As new facts have appeared it’s time to question the decision of the Fifa Ethics-Committee – my suspension of 6 years!”
Asked by The Associated Press for details of potential evidence, Blatter spokesman Thomas Renggli says in a message “we are working on it.”
Blatter is banned through October 2021 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld his ban for payments to one-time adviser Michel Platini. The case cost Platini the UEFA presidency.
CAS judges said Blatter was “reckless” paying Platini $2 million in uncontracted salary, and effectively adding $1 million to his FIFA pension fund.
Jose Mourinho has all but conceded the Premier League title will be won by Manchester United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City this season.
Following United’s 2-0 defeat at top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Mourinho’s second-place side fell 15 points behind Man City with 13 games to go.
United are embroiled in a race to finish in the top four as they’re in second place in the table but just five points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.
Mourinho knows that and has acknowledged that the title race is “practically closed” with City losing just once all season long.
“They are doing so so well, it makes me feel like they aren’t letting the others come close to them.With the number of points we have in normal conditions that would leave the fight open. In this moment the fight is open for third, second, fourth, fifth and the sixth, but is practically closed for the first,” Mourinho said.
“I cannot say we are doing bad or Tottenham or doing bad, or Chelsea are doing bad. Manchester City started strong and kept being strong with results and managed to win games even when they didn’t deserve. I give credit. Last minute in extra time. If you tell me all the six want to be champion so the the other five have failed. I don’t think that is correct.”
As close to a title concession as you will get from Mourinho without actually saying Pep Guardiola is a genius and has masterminded one of the best title-winning teams in Premier League history (as if Mourinho would say that…)
United’s manager is saying what we are all thinking, but if City slip up at Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and United beat Huddersfield Town at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), then maybe Mourinho will change his tune slightly.
The reality of the situation is: it will take an incredible collapse for City not to win the title and United are now in an intense top four battle rather than chasing the title.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says that his team did not add any more players in the January transfer window because their targets were “too expensive for us.”
“I think we were prepared. The question is in our targets, we couldn’t bring our targets,” Pellegrino said. “Some of them because it was too expensive for us, some of them because they [other clubs] don’t want to accept our bids.”
The Saints brought in Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo for $27.5 million, but they had other targets they failed to latch onto. Most notably, they were linked with Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes but the deal collapsed because the Russian club was unable to find a replacement.
“The market I think in the last two years change a lot, from Pogba, from Neymar, I think the transfer fees are massive,” Pellegrino said ahead of Southampton’s visit to West Brom on Saturday. “When you think about now the transfer fees of the players, it’s difficult to bring good players, good quality and that can play in the Premier League, that’s difficult.”
Southampton has gone 12 games without a win, dropping the team into the relegation zone with just 23 points on the season through 25 matches. Since their last win on November 26th when they sat 10th in the table, Southampton has been outscored 21-12 over the 13 matches, grabbing just seven points, all on draws.
Pellegrino said he wants to wait until the end of the season to “draw a conclusion about our performance,” but if the club continues to struggle, he may not get that long.
Once leading the Italian top flight and seemingly back in a title race for the first time in nearly eight seasons, Inter has faded after a two-month stretch of poor form, and now faces the prospect of saving the season without its leading scorer.
Inter was top of the table after a 5-0 win over Chievo Verona on December 3rd, and sat there after a scoreless draw with Juventus the following week. But now, the club has failed to win since, dropping them all the way back to fourth, a whopping 13 points back of Juventus at the top.
They have lost twice and drawn five in that span, scoring just four goals in their last seven matches. The attack has gone silent, and now they will be without their best goalscorer for the forseable future.
Leading scorer Mauro Icardi, who has 18 goals this season in 22 league matches, but he suffered an injury in training, and the club announced on Wednesday night that scans showed a right adductor strain, meaning Icardi will likely miss some significant time.
The Inter captain has not missed a league game this year, and has hardly even missed a minute, seeing the field for 1,944 out of a possible 1,980 minutes this Serie A season. The next highest scorer this season for the club is Ivan Perisic with seven, followed by 22-year-old center-back Milan Skriniar with three.