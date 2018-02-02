Man City announces U.S. preseason tour with Mendy visit (video)

Town won 2-1 at home on Oct. 21

Second meeting since 1972

Man Utd leads all-time 20W-15D-11L

Manchester United looks to make amends for an early season upset when it hosts Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that the Premier League title race is essentially over, as the race for the Top Four thickens with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs all within five points of the Red Devils.

Those three points against United feel massive right now considering Town is just a point ahead of the drop zone, dead even with Stoke City for the worst goal differential in the PL.

Town is winless in seven PL matches, with the last four being losses.

There will be a minute’s silence before the game to remember the Manchester United members who died in the Munich Air Disaster, which took place 60 years ago on Feb. 6, 1958.

What they’re saying

United’s Romelu Lukaku on his season: “It’s started really well. I think I started really well but then I had a setback for about two months where I didn’t play well. But, like the rest of the team, I’ve started 2018 really well so we have to keep going, keep working hard, improve and get results. It’s a situation where obviously I’m a striker first so I think about scoring goals, but sometimes there were moments where I was doing much more for the team, things which would benefit the team, so that’s the most important thing.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on Saturday’s match: “Nobody expects anything from us, so we can take this game with total freedom. This makes the behaviour of the players a little more positive, but it usually will be in these moments we have now. In the end, it’s a usual working routine because the most important thing is being totally focused on yourself and your work. Be focused on your daily work, make sure everything you can influence as good as you can and prepare yourself for every challenge. Don’t overthink and don’t get driven away in a positive or negative way, be focused, calm and make your day by day work. This is the most important thing you have to do in situations that we have, or we had.”

Prediction

The deck feels stacked against Huddersfield Town, and who are we to bet against United at home against a reeling club. Manchester United 3-0.

