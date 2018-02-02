Mourinho gives update on Zlatan to LA Galaxy

Several Premier League managers were speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their games this weekend.

The injury status of several star players were discussed and here’s a roundup of the key injury news to keep yourself in the loop and/or to plan last minute changes to your PL Fantasy lineups this weekend…

Here we go.

Chelsea

Both Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen have been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Morata has been out since Jan. 17 with a back problem, while Christensen limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

“Alvaro is still out. He has a problem in his back, he’s missing a lot of games and that’s not a good situation for him, for me or for the team,” Conte said. “But I hope in the future we can solve this problem and I hope to have him back soon. For Christensen, his first exam on his injury was positive but we have to wait, but for sure he’s out against Watford.

Conte said he also has to “check a couple of situations before the game” regarding a few other players with new signings Emerson Palmeri working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury for the left back and Olivier Giroud potentially fit enough to start on the bench.

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is out with the knee injury he suffered during his seven minutes on the pitch at Wembley vs. Tottenham on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho also confirming that he hopes to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly back by the end of February.

“They are working on the pitch but not yet with us as a group so they are not very close to a return,” Mourinho said. “But I want to believe that by Champions League time, around the end of the month, they will be back.”

Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both back in full training as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men were handed a big boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Adam Lallana is back in training but he may not play against Tottenham on Sunday: Adam trains today. In an ideal world he shouldn’t be involved at the weekend. He wasn’t out too long. It would be better for him to train for next 10 days before Southampton game.”

The other big injury line from Klopp was that long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne will return to training soon following several months out with a back injury and he’s been included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Benjamin Mendy, a long-term absentee with his ACL injury, is in New York City and will continue his rehab and be back with the team hopefully by March.

As for immediate team news, David Silva remains a doubt for City’s trip to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com). after he came off early on in the win against West Brom on Wednesday.

“Yesterday David Silva could not train – he was recovering. He has a painful kick in the side. We will see today how he feels,” Guardiola said.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from illness and may not play on Saturday against Everton(Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC online via NBCSports.com).

Jack Wilshere is also a slight doubt due to illness, while Danny Welbeck is definitely out.

Leicester City

Claude Puel has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez will not play for Leicester against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Algerian winger has reportedly failed to turn up for training over the past few days after Man City had a late bid turned down by Leicester for him on transfer deadline day.

Puel wouldn’t go into too many details as to if Mahrez had been fined and where he is right now, saying “we will deal with his side and the club, not in public” and the Frenchman added the following.

“The club took the decision for the best interest of Leicester, we needed to respect this decision. It is the best decision for our squad,” Puel said. “The position with Riyad, we will assess. After the transfer window, it is a tough decision for us to mange now. It is important now to move on and to keep our focus on the pitch. I hope Riyad can clear his head and come back with us as he is a valuable player for us and crucial in our play.

