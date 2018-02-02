More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Mourinho takes inspiration from Busby Babes

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Tuesday marks the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, when 23 people on Manchester United’s flight home from a European Cup quarterfinal win of Red Star Belgrade died following a failed takeoff attempt.

The “Busby Babes” were two rounds from becoming the second team to win three-straight European Cup — the club would surprisingly beat AC Milan before losing to Real Madrid in the Final — and lost eight players including Duncan Edwards in the accident. Eight journalists were killed as well.

United will mark the anniversary with a minute’s silence before their Saturday match against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manager Jose Mourinho says that the story of the Busby Babes was told to him at an early age, and he looks forward to the lift that legendary memory will give his club and him on Saturday. From ManUtd.com:

“It’s one of the biggest tragedies but also, at the same time, it’s a crucial point in Manchester United’s history – the reaction, the strength, the union after that situation.

“I think tomorrow is an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, the respect for them [the victims], the respect for their families and I think it’s a day to play well. I think it’s a day to bring happiness, to bring joy, for people to be together enjoying the game and at the same time showing all the respect for the people and their families.”

USMNT attacker Rubin chooses Tijuana as next stop

xolos.com.mx
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
Make it four Americans on the Club Tijuana roster — plus two on loan — as 21-year-old forward Rubio Rubin heads back to North America after three and a half years abroad.

Rubin, who carries four full USMNT caps, has struggled for playing time at Stabaek (Norway) and Silkeborg (Denmark) after scoring four goals with eight assists for Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Sought by several MLS sides, Rubin has decided to join up with Michael Orozco, Fernando Arce Jr, and Alejandro Guido at Club TJ. Midfielder Joe Corona is on loan to Club America and goalkeeper Carlos Lopez is with Sinaloa on loan.

Paul Arriola was with TJ as well before heading to DC United. From Xolos.com.mx:

“Obviously, players like Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, (Alejandro) Guido and Michael Orozco, all the Xolos players who are my football teammates and who speak good things about Tijuana, which is a good club, were also important to make the decision. that the fans are fantastic and that they are all like a family in Tijuana. So my decision I took for that. Your opinion was important to me.”

Rubin will be tasked with getting his career back on track, and both Xolos, the USMNT, and even MLS will be hoping he returns to his highly-sought after previous form.

Nacional probed after fans mock Chapecoense plane crash

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
2 Comments

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) South America’s soccer governing body has opened a disciplinary procedure against Uruguayan club Nacional after a group of its fans mocked the plane crash that killed members of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense two years ago.

CONMEBOL said Friday the probe was launched due to “offensive behaviors that are an attack on human dignity.”

Nacional apologized to the Brazilian team in a statement and said it would launch its own investigation to ensure those “responsible get the most severe sanctions.”

A video broadcast by Brazil’s Globoesporte website shows two Nacional fans laughing and making gestures with their arms imitating a plane crash.

They were filmed during Nacional’s 1-0 victory at Chapecoense on Wednesday in a qualifying round in the Copa Libertadores.

The Chapecoense flight crashed in November 2016 in Colombia, killing 71 people, including nearly all members of the Chapecoense squad.

The modest Brazilian club was traveling to play in its first ever international final.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 7:26 PM EST
  • Town won 2-1 at home on Oct. 21
  • Second meeting since 1972
  • Man Utd leads all-time 20W-15D-11L

Manchester United looks to make amends for an early season upset when it hosts Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that the Premier League title race is essentially over, as the race for the Top Four thickens with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs all within five points of the Red Devils.

Those three points against United feel massive right now considering Town is just a point ahead of the drop zone, dead even with Stoke City for the worst goal differential in the PL.

Town is winless in seven PL matches, with the last four being losses.

There will be a minute’s silence before the game to remember the Manchester United members who died in the Munich Air Disaster, which took place 60 years ago on Feb. 6, 1958.

What they’re saying

United’s Romelu Lukaku on his season: “It’s started really well. I think I started really well but then I had a setback for about two months where I didn’t play well. But, like the rest of the team, I’ve started 2018 really well so we have to keep going, keep working hard, improve and get results. It’s a situation where obviously I’m a striker first so I think about scoring goals, but sometimes there were moments where I was doing much more for the team, things which would benefit the team, so that’s the most important thing.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on Saturday’s match“Nobody expects anything from us, so we can take this game with total freedom. This makes the behaviour of the players a little more positive, but it usually will be in these moments we have now. In the end, it’s a usual working routine because the most important thing is being totally focused on yourself and your work. Be focused on your daily work, make sure everything you can influence as good as you can and prepare yourself for every challenge. Don’t overthink and don’t get driven away in a positive or negative way, be focused, calm and make your day by day work. This is the most important thing you have to do in situations that we have, or we had.”

Prediction

The deck feels stacked against Huddersfield Town, and who are we to bet against United at home against a reeling club. Manchester United 3-0.

Man City announces U.S. preseason tour with Mendy visit (video)

mancity.com
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
The probable, likely, probably-should-just-give-it-to-them, almost certain Premier League champions are coming Stateside this summer.

[ MORE: Mourinho ‘practically’ concedes PL title ]

Manchester City is returning to the United States as part of its 2018 preseason, the club announced Friday.

New York City, home of its sister MLS club, has been announced as one of the locations, with other cities to be named in the coming weeks.

