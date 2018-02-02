Mourinho takes inspiration from Busby Babes

Tuesday marks the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster, when 23 people on Manchester United’s flight home from a European Cup quarterfinal win of Red Star Belgrade died following a failed takeoff attempt.
The “Busby Babes” were two rounds from becoming the second team to win three-straight European Cup — the club would surprisingly beat AC Milan before losing to Real Madrid in the Final — and lost eight players including Duncan Edwards in the accident. Eight journalists were killed as well.
United will mark the anniversary with a minute’s silence before their Saturday match against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Manager Jose Mourinho says that the story of the Busby Babes was told to him at an early age, and he looks forward to the lift that legendary memory will give his club and him on Saturday. From ManUtd.com:
“It’s one of the biggest tragedies but also, at the same time, it’s a crucial point in Manchester United’s history – the reaction, the strength, the union after that situation.
“I think tomorrow is an amazing day to show the respect, to show the passion for the club, the respect for them [the victims], the respect for their families and I think it’s a day to play well. I think it’s a day to bring happiness, to bring joy, for people to be together enjoying the game and at the same time showing all the respect for the people and their families.”