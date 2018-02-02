More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PL Preview: Burnley v. Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
  • Man City’s lead atop the PL table now at 15 points
  • Burnley winless in last eight games
  • David Silva an injury doubt for City

Manchester City head to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to survive any scares from their trip to Turf Moor.

City can move 18 points clear of second-place Manchester United on Saturday as they play in the early game, but the Clarets always put up a tough fight at home, even if their recent form has seen them lose four and draw four of their last eight games.

In team news Burnley will be without Steven Defour for the rest of the season after his knee injury was more serious than first feared, while James Tarkowski remains out with a groin problem.

Man City will check in on David Silva who came off against West Brom on Wednesday and didn’t train on Thursday, while Leroy Sane remains out alongside Fabian Delph, Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy.

What they’re saying…

Dyche on Man City’s youth policy: “I remember Pep himself when he was at Barcelona talking about why buy players when you can play young players, but even he now at Man City they’re buying players, there are not many young players coming through the academy that they’re playing. They’re buying players fit for task, or virtually fit for task – that’s the demands of the Premier League.”

Guardiola reacts to Mourinho saying title race is over: “There are 13 games, 39 points to play for, we are 15 ahead. It’s not over. We have amazingly tough games left to play. For example, tomorrow. We cannot deny and everyone knows here in England how complicated it is playing at Burnley. We have to go to Stoke City, Goodison Park. We have Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to play. Definitely it is not over.”

Prediction

Despite a few injury issues, you’d expect City to ease to victory against an out-of-form Burnley side. This won’t be easy but City will steep on the accelerator late on. 3-0 to City.

French referee banned three months after kicking player

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French soccer federation has banned referee Tony Chapron for three months after he kicked a player during a league match.

The federation announced the decision Thursday night, giving him a six-month ban with three months suspended.

Chapron was summoned by French league officials to a disciplinary hearing following the incident, when he kicked Nantes defender Diego Carlos before sending him off.

The bizarre incident happened near the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win at Nantes. Carlos was running behind Chapron near the halfway line, and trying to catch up with play, when he inadvertently clipped the referee’s heels.

Chapron rolled forward onto the turf then swiped his right leg at Carlos. Chapron later acknowledged that Carlos inadvertently knocked him over and apologized.

Injury updates: Man United, Chelsea, Man City latest

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Several Premier League managers were speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their games this weekend.

The injury status of several star players were discussed and here’s a roundup of the key injury news to keep yourself in the loop and/or to plan last minute changes to your PL Fantasy lineups this weekend…

Here we go.

Chelsea

Both Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen have been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Morata has been out since Jan. 17 with a back problem, while Christensen limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

“Alvaro is still out. He has a problem in his back, he’s missing a lot of games and that’s not a good situation for him, for me or for the team,” Conte said. “But I hope in the future we can solve this problem and I hope to have him back soon. For Christensen, his first exam on his injury was positive but we have to wait, but for sure he’s out against Watford.

Conte said he also has to “check a couple of situations before the game” regarding a few other players with new signings Emerson Palmeri working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury for the left back and Olivier Giroud potentially fit enough to start on the bench.

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is out with the knee injury he suffered during his seven minutes on the pitch at Wembley vs. Tottenham on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho also confirming that he hopes to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly back by the end of February.

“They are working on the pitch but not yet with us as a group so they are not very close to a return,” Mourinho said. “But I want to believe that by Champions League time, around the end of the month, they will be back.”

Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both back in full training as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men were handed a big boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Adam Lallana is back in training but he may not play against Tottenham on Sunday: Adam trains today. In an ideal world he shouldn’t be involved at the weekend. He wasn’t out too long. It would be better for him to train for next 10 days before Southampton game.”

The other big injury line from Klopp was that long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne will return to training soon following several months out with a back injury and he’s been included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Benjamin Mendy, a long-term absentee with his ACL injury, is in New York City and will continue his rehab and be back with the team hopefully by March.

As for immediate team news, David Silva remains a doubt for City’s trip to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com). after he came off early on in the win against West Brom on Wednesday.

“Yesterday David Silva could not train – he was recovering. He has a painful kick in the side. We will see today how he feels,” Guardiola said.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from illness and may not play on Saturday against Everton(Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC online via NBCSports.com).

Jack Wilshere is also a slight doubt due to illness, while Danny Welbeck is definitely out.

Leicester City

Claude Puel has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez will not play for Leicester against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Algerian winger has reportedly failed to turn up for training over the past few days after Man City had a late bid turned down by Leicester for him on transfer deadline day.

Puel wouldn’t go into too many details as to if Mahrez had been fined and where he is right now, saying “we will deal with his side and the club, not in public” and the Frenchman added the following.

“The club took the decision for the best interest of Leicester, we needed to respect this decision. It is the best decision for our squad,” Puel said. “The position with Riyad, we will assess. After the transfer window, it is a tough decision for us to mange now. It is important now to move on and to keep our focus on the pitch. I hope Riyad can clear his head and come back with us as he is a valuable player for us and crucial in our play.

Mourinho gives update on Zlatan to LA Galaxy

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 11:32 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has poured cold water on speculation regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving Manchester for the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Mourinho concedes PL title ]

Ibrahimovic, 36, has been linked with a move to the Galaxy over the past week but Mourinho told reporters on Friday that he expects the Swedish veteran to return to full fitness and be involved for United at the end of this month.

He also had this to say about Ibra’s potential move to MLS, with Mourinho saying he spent plenty of time with Zlatan on Friday around their Carrington training HQ.

“He never mentioned absolutely anything to me, not an opinion, comment nothing at all, so I presume nothing is true in the news because I would probably be first to know from him. So I presume nothing,” Mourinho said.

Ibrahimovic is currently contracted to United through the end of this season and it is believed he is on a heavily incentivized deal which rewards him for playing.

He may not have made a lot of cash this season, as he signed the deal in November after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last April to end his superb debut season at United in disappointing fashion.

Zlatan has played just seven times in all competition this season for United, scoring once, and with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, plus Alexis Sanchez in January, many believe he will not be at United past this summer.

Still, his 28 goals in his 2016-17 campaign cut short by injury were pivotal in winning three trophies for United and getting them back to the UEFA Champions League.

It appears this Zlatan to MLS talk will not go away and we can expect plenty more between now and this summer when his deal at United runs out.

Changes to Premier League transfer window taking shape

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
With the Premier League clubs in favor of changing the way the transfer window works, the new rules will come into place for this summer.

It is all becoming a lot clearer.

With 14 of the 20 PL teams agreeing to end the 2018 summer transfer window before the 2018-19 Premier League season begins in a previous vote, we now know the key dates to get business done as a report from Sky Sports on Friday stated that FIFA has confirmed when the summer window opens in England.

Why the change?

The main reason for this move is to stop the uncertainty around players leaving a certain club three or four game weeks into a season.

There are, however, fears that Premier League clubs may be at a disadvantage as they couldn’t replace players after the new deadline if they sold them to clubs outside of the Premier League whose transfer window will remain open until August 31.

But if PL clubs don’t want to do business with foreign clubs between the PL deadline and the later summer deadline for the rest of Europe, and the world, then they don’t have to.

This decision to shorten the summer window by one month will see PL managers know exactly who they have in their squad when they kick off the first game of the season. The transfer sagas of Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil Van Dijk last summer will no longer drag on into the season, and this has to be a good thing for everyone concerned.

We don’t know how long this change will last as PL clubs could decide to go back to the Aug. 31 deadline, but here’s what we do know…

What we know about the summer window

  • FIFA have confirmed the summer transfer window will open in England on Friday, June 9, 2018
  • Premier League clubs have voted to close their own window at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday August 9, which is just over 48 hours before the opening games of the 2018-19 season
  • That would mean the window would last exactly two months from June 9 to August 9
  • As things stand, the transfer window in England will officially close on August 31, 2018 for non-PL clubs, but the English Football League may follow the Premier League’s rule changes
  • Across Europe it is believed the transfer window will remain open until Aug. 31