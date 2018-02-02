USMNT attacker Rubin chooses Tijuana as next stop

Make it four Americans on the Club Tijuana roster — plus two on loan — as 21-year-old forward Rubio Rubin heads back to North America after three and a half years abroad.
Rubin, who carries four full USMNT caps, has struggled for playing time at Stabaek (Norway) and Silkeborg (Denmark) after scoring four goals with eight assists for Utrecht in the Eredivisie.
Sought by several MLS sides, Rubin has decided to join up with Michael Orozco, Fernando Arce Jr, and Alejandro Guido at Club TJ. Midfielder Joe Corona is on loan to Club America and goalkeeper Carlos Lopez is with Sinaloa on loan.
Paul Arriola was with TJ as well before heading to DC United. From Xolos.com.mx:
“Obviously, players like Paul Arriola, Joe Corona, (Alejandro) Guido and Michael Orozco, all the Xolos players who are my football teammates and who speak good things about Tijuana, which is a good club, were also important to make the decision. that the fans are fantastic and that they are all like a family in Tijuana. So my decision I took for that. Your opinion was important to me.”
Rubin will be tasked with getting his career back on track, and both Xolos, the USMNT, and even MLS will be hoping he returns to his highly-sought after previous form.