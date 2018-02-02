More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

VIDEO: Spurs’ Kane, Dier give JPW their Super Bowl predictions

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

“I enjoy an underdog.”

So says Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier as he lays out the case for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl over teammate Harry Kane‘s beloved New England Patriots.

[ MORE: West Ham fires director for Anti-African comments ]

Speaking with ProSoccerTalk editor Joe Prince-Wright, Dier and Kane talked about how they came to enjoy American football as well as their score predictions and the state of the NFL in Europe.

In 2015, Spurs announced a 10-year agreement to host matches at their new stadium.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 7:26 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Town won 2-1 at home on Oct. 21
  • Second meeting since 1972
  • Man Utd leads all-time 20W-15D-11L

Manchester United looks to make amends for an early season upset when it hosts Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted Friday that the Premier League title race is essentially over, as the race for the Top Four thickens with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs all within five points of the Red Devils.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Those three points against United feel massive right now considering Town is just a point ahead of the drop zone, dead even with Stoke City for the worst goal differential in the PL.

Town is winless in seven PL matches, with the last four being losses.

There will be a minute’s silence before the game to remember the Manchester United members who died in the Munich Air Disaster, which took place 60 years ago on Feb. 6, 1958.

What they’re saying

United’s Romelu Lukaku on his season: “It’s started really well. I think I started really well but then I had a setback for about two months where I didn’t play well. But, like the rest of the team, I’ve started 2018 really well so we have to keep going, keep working hard, improve and get results. It’s a situation where obviously I’m a striker first so I think about scoring goals, but sometimes there were moments where I was doing much more for the team, things which would benefit the team, so that’s the most important thing.”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner on Saturday’s match“Nobody expects anything from us, so we can take this game with total freedom. This makes the behaviour of the players a little more positive, but it usually will be in these moments we have now. In the end, it’s a usual working routine because the most important thing is being totally focused on yourself and your work. Be focused on your daily work, make sure everything you can influence as good as you can and prepare yourself for every challenge. Don’t overthink and don’t get driven away in a positive or negative way, be focused, calm and make your day by day work. This is the most important thing you have to do in situations that we have, or we had.”

Prediction

The deck feels stacked against Huddersfield Town, and who are we to bet against United at home against a reeling club. Manchester United 3-0.

Man City announces U.S. preseason tour with Mendy visit (video)

mancity.com
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

The probable, likely, probably-should-just-give-it-to-them, almost certain Premier League champions are coming Stateside this summer.

[ MORE: Mourinho ‘practically’ concedes PL title ]

Manchester City is returning to the United States as part of its 2018 preseason, the club announced Friday.

New York City, home of its sister MLS club, has been announced as one of the locations, with other cities to be named in the coming weeks.

In other news that isn’t too surprising, Benjamin Mendy‘s massive transfer fee might have been worth it for the public relations alone:

Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Everton

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal won 5-2 at Everton on Oct. 22
  • Everton last won at Arsenal in Jan. 1996
  • Arsenal leads all-time 104W-45D-60L

Arsenal’s newly-flipped squad hosts hopeful Everton as the marquee match-up of Saturday’s Premier League action at 12:30 p.m. ET (Watch live on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Theo Walcott returns to Arsenal for the first time since Everton bought him, bringing the fine form of a brace against Leicester City.

“He’ll be doing the team talk tomorrow,” said Everton boss Sam Allardyce. “I think he is looking forward to it. I am sure he will get a good reception when he goes back to the Emirates considering the time he spent there.

“Everyone can understand why he has left because now he has the opportunity to be one of the key players for Everton now. I think he saw that was going to be the case (for Arsenal) last season when he played 30-plus games and scored 19 goals. Then all of a sudden this season that hasn’t been the case, but he can be a pivotal figure for us in the future. Hopefully he can go and perform as well as he did on Wednesday night.”

Having passed one big test with that win over the Foxes, Allardyce hopes to prove himself as capable of leading Everton higher up the table with a trip to the Emirates Stadium.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start while Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Jack Wilshere are both hopeful of playing despite sickness.

Allardyce says Eliaquim Mangala, on loan from Man City, could play down the left for Everton.

The Toffees are now eight points clear of the drop zone and 11 behind sixth place Arsenal, who themselves have slipped eight points behind the Top Four.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger on Mesut Ozil’s new deal“He has committed his future to the club in a period where we are in a trick position on that front, in qualifying for the Champions League. You expect that he becomes the leader and takes the responsibility to lead the team to success.”

Everton’s Michael Keane on building on Leicester win““It’s a big confidence boost. It was a massive game against Leicester because we had to get ourselves away from the pack behind us, as they were creeping up on us. We feel we can go to Arsenal and play with a bit more freedom. We will go there to win the game and there is no reason why we can’t. Swansea showed this week that Arsenal can be beaten. We will go there confident after Wednesday and hopefully we can pick up some points.”

Prediction

Walcott gets involved in an Everton goal, but so does Mkhitaryan. It finishes 2-2.

VIDEO: Batshuayi brace on BVB debut; Pulisic assists 2nd

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Michy Batshuayi scored twice and had a third overruled by VAR in his debut for Borussia Dortmund, making a sensational first impression on loan from Chelsea.

[ MORE: West Ham fires director for Anti-African comments ]

Andre Schurrle also scored but, facing resurgent Koln, BVB’s defense also did what it does in a 3-2 victory reminiscent of old boss Jurgen Klopp‘s season at Liverpool.

Batshuayi was felled in stoppage time but limped through it to win a late 50/50 in a performance which will have BVB fans in his corner.

Dortmund leaps second from sixth with the win ahead of the weekend’s other matches. Koln remains four points back of the playoff spot and seven shy of automatic safety.

Here’s the first goal, with Batshuayi getting to the catbird seat to finish a cutback.

As for the disallowed goal, Christian Pulisic started the sequence that led to the second goal, but if the Belgian was offside it was by a very slim margin. Still, offside.

No doubt about the third, and Pulisic plays his part here to perfection after Roman Burki’s long range pass from the BVB 18.