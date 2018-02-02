More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

West Ham fires Henry for anti-African comments

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 3:44 PM EST
Tony Henry’s likely done working in football.

West Ham United announced the firing of its director of recruitment after an investigation confirmed his anti-African (and anti-Russian, and anti-Italian) sentiments were uncovered by The Daily Mail earlier this week.

Henry started an email rejecting a player by saying, “We don’t want any more Africans and he’s not good enough” before detailing his feelings by ripping want-away Diafra Sakho while saying unsettled African players “cause mayhem.”

The club statement laid out its reasoning for firing Henry, from WHUFC.com:

Our action follows a full and thorough investigation.
West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.
The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

VIDEO: Batshuayi brace on BVB debut; Pulisic assists 2nd

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 2, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
Michy Batshuayi scored twice and had a third overruled by VAR in his debut for Borussia Dortmund, making a sensational first impression on loan from Chelsea.

Andre Schurrle also scored but, facing resurgent Koln, BVB’s defense also did what it does in a 3-2 victory reminiscent of old boss Jurgen Klopp‘s season at Liverpool.

Batshuayi was felled in stoppage time but limped through it to win a late 50/50 in a performance which will have BVB fans in his corner.

Dortmund leaps second from sixth with the win ahead of the weekend’s other matches. Koln remains four points back of the playoff spot and seven shy of automatic safety.

Here’s the first goal, with Batshuayi getting to the catbird seat to finish a cutback.

As for the disallowed goal, Christian Pulisic started the sequence that led to the second goal, but if the Belgian was offside it was by a very slim margin. Still, offside.

No doubt about the third, and Pulisic plays his part here to perfection after Roman Burki’s long range pass from the BVB 18.

PL Preview: Burnley v. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 2:14 PM EST
  • Man City’s lead atop the PL table now at 15 points
  • Burnley winless in last eight games
  • David Silva an injury doubt for City

Manchester City head to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to survive any scares from their trip to Turf Moor.

City can move 18 points clear of second-place Manchester United on Saturday as they play in the early game, but the Clarets always put up a tough fight at home, even if their recent form has seen them lose four and draw four of their last eight games.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

In team news Burnley will be without Steven Defour for the rest of the season after his knee injury was more serious than first feared, while James Tarkowski remains out with a groin problem.

Man City will check in on David Silva who came off against West Brom on Wednesday and didn’t train on Thursday, while Leroy Sane remains out alongside Fabian Delph, Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy.

What they’re saying…

Dyche on Man City’s youth policy: “I remember Pep himself when he was at Barcelona talking about why buy players when you can play young players, but even he now at Man City they’re buying players, there are not many young players coming through the academy that they’re playing. They’re buying players fit for task, or virtually fit for task – that’s the demands of the Premier League.”

Guardiola reacts to Mourinho saying title race is over: “There are 13 games, 39 points to play for, we are 15 ahead. It’s not over. We have amazingly tough games left to play. For example, tomorrow. We cannot deny and everyone knows here in England how complicated it is playing at Burnley. We have to go to Stoke City, Goodison Park. We have Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to play. Definitely it is not over.”

Prediction

Despite a few injury issues, you’d expect City to ease to victory against an out-of-form Burnley side. This won’t be easy but City will steep on the accelerator late on. 3-0 to City.

French referee banned three months after kicking player

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The French soccer federation has banned referee Tony Chapron for three months after he kicked a player during a league match.

The federation announced the decision Thursday night, giving him a six-month ban with three months suspended.

Chapron was summoned by French league officials to a disciplinary hearing following the incident, when he kicked Nantes defender Diego Carlos before sending him off.

The bizarre incident happened near the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win at Nantes. Carlos was running behind Chapron near the halfway line, and trying to catch up with play, when he inadvertently clipped the referee’s heels.

Chapron rolled forward onto the turf then swiped his right leg at Carlos. Chapron later acknowledged that Carlos inadvertently knocked him over and apologized.

Injury updates: Man United, Chelsea, Man City latest

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Several Premier League managers were speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their games this weekend.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

The injury status of several star players were discussed and here’s a roundup of the key injury news to keep yourself in the loop and/or to plan last minute changes to your PL Fantasy lineups this weekend…

Here we go.

Chelsea

Both Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen have been ruled out of Chelsea’s trip to Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Morata has been out since Jan. 17 with a back problem, while Christensen limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

“Alvaro is still out. He has a problem in his back, he’s missing a lot of games and that’s not a good situation for him, for me or for the team,” Conte said. “But I hope in the future we can solve this problem and I hope to have him back soon. For Christensen, his first exam on his injury was positive but we have to wait, but for sure he’s out against Watford.

Conte said he also has to “check a couple of situations before the game” regarding a few other players with new signings Emerson Palmeri working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury for the left back and Olivier Giroud potentially fit enough to start on the bench.

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini is out with the knee injury he suffered during his seven minutes on the pitch at Wembley vs. Tottenham on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho also confirming that he hopes to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly back by the end of February.

“They are working on the pitch but not yet with us as a group so they are not very close to a return,” Mourinho said. “But I want to believe that by Champions League time, around the end of the month, they will be back.”

Tottenham Hotspur

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both back in full training as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men were handed a big boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Adam Lallana is back in training but he may not play against Tottenham on Sunday: Adam trains today. In an ideal world he shouldn’t be involved at the weekend. He wasn’t out too long. It would be better for him to train for next 10 days before Southampton game.”

The other big injury line from Klopp was that long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne will return to training soon following several months out with a back injury and he’s been included in their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has said that Benjamin Mendy, a long-term absentee with his ACL injury, is in New York City and will continue his rehab and be back with the team hopefully by March.

As for immediate team news, David Silva remains a doubt for City’s trip to Burnley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN online via NBCSports.com). after he came off early on in the win against West Brom on Wednesday.

“Yesterday David Silva could not train – he was recovering. He has a painful kick in the side. We will see today how he feels,” Guardiola said.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from illness and may not play on Saturday against Everton(Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC online via NBCSports.com).

Jack Wilshere is also a slight doubt due to illness, while Danny Welbeck is definitely out.

Leicester City

Claude Puel has confirmed that Riyad Mahrez will not play for Leicester against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Algerian winger has reportedly failed to turn up for training over the past few days after Man City had a late bid turned down by Leicester for him on transfer deadline day.

Puel wouldn’t go into too many details as to if Mahrez had been fined and where he is right now, saying “we will deal with his side and the club, not in public” and the Frenchman added the following.

“The club took the decision for the best interest of Leicester, we needed to respect this decision. It is the best decision for our squad,” Puel said. “The position with Riyad, we will assess. After the transfer window, it is a tough decision for us to mange now. It is important now to move on and to keep our focus on the pitch. I hope Riyad can clear his head and come back with us as he is a valuable player for us and crucial in our play.