Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City: Cherries comeback complete

Shaqiri opens scoring

Cherries go ninth with comeback

Stoke dips 18th

Lys Mousset and Joshua King led a home comeback to delight the Vitality Stadium crowd, as Bournemouth topped Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri put Stoke ahead on a neat feed from new Potters midfielder Badou Ndiaye, but Paul Lambery’s men tossed away the lead in the second half.

Bournemouth goes ninth with 31 points, while Stoke dips into the drop zone on 24.

A very lively Stoke start could’ve seen a goal within four minutes had Steve Cook not darted to the line to defy Xherdan Shaqiri’s hard rip.

He didn’t deny the next one, as Stoke had a marker within five when new man Badou Ndiaye sent a delightful cross to the back post for Shaqiri to nod home.

Ndiaye just missed a debut goal in the 20th minute after a slick pass from Peter Crouch.

1 – Xherdan Shaqiri's goal was his first headed strike in 139 matches in Europe's big five leagues, out of 24 goals in total. Nod. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

Bournemouth was plenty lively, though, and Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas were among the Cherries prodding their club back into the fight.

Shaqiri’s long diagonal had a little too much zip for the outstretched legs of Peter Crouch akimbo, and it remains 1-0 at the hour mark.

Crouch then did meet a Shaqiri cross, but headed off the bar.

Yet it was Bournemouth who’d level and then go ahead, with substitutes scoring the goals.

First King found a rebound in the 70th minute, and then a more highlight-deserving goal coming from Mousset’s heading a free kick at the back post for his first PL goal in his 23rd league appearance.

