Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham: Hughton’s men huge

- Murray scores eighth of PL season
- Chicharito levels
- Izquierdo beauty restores lead
There wasn’t a poor goal amongst the four at the Amex Stadium, with Brighton and Hove Albion scoring the majority in a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday.
Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo, and Pascal Gross scored for the Gulls, who rise 13th on 27 points, level on points with 12th place West Ham.
Javier Hernandez scored for the Irons.
Murray’s remarkable season found another level in the 8th minute. Not known for his pace, Murray caught three of West Ham’s back four sleeping and dribbled onto Adrian and knocked his shot home.
Hernandez scored a wonderful goal to level the score in the 30th minute, dribbling horizontally near the penalty spot to set up a shot that pummeled the back of the goal. 1-1.
Brighton regained the lead on a truly stunning curler from the corner of the 18 by Izquierdo, who earned a yellow for his shirt-tossing field-long celebration.
And Gross also scored from distance as the highlight reel goals continued at the Amex.
