Bundesliga wrap: Everton loanee Lookman an instant hero

Bayern Munich continues to run away with the Bundesliga, but the race for second — let alone the Top Four –remains as wild as ever in Germany.
[ MORE: Johannsson stars for Werder Bremen ]
Second and seventh are separated by just two points on a weekend which saw a load of ex- and current-Premier League property putting their names on the score sheet.
Mainz 0-2 Bayern Munich
Frank Ribery and James Rodriguez scored two goals 11 minutes apart as the visitors took an 18-point lead on the field.
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig
Ready for this, Everton fans? Ademola Lookman, the guy Big Sam didn’t need at Goodison Park? Well, he’s only gone and scored a huge goal for RBL, becoming the first English player to score in the Bundesliga in over a decade.
Elsewhere
Koln 2-3 Borussia Dortmund — Batshuayi bags brace
Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin 1-1 Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg 1-1 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke — Johannsson leads comeback
Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hamburger SV vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|21
|17
|2
|2
|51
|16
|35
|9-1-0
|8-1-2
|53
|Bayer Leverkusen
|21
|9
|8
|4
|41
|27
|14
|5-4-1
|4-4-3
|35
|RB Leipzig
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|29
|4
|6-3-1
|4-2-5
|35
|Borussia Dortmund
|21
|9
|7
|5
|45
|29
|16
|4-3-3
|5-4-2
|34
|FC Schalke 04
|21
|9
|7
|5
|33
|27
|6
|5-4-2
|4-3-3
|34
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|6
|3-3-4
|6-3-1
|33
|Mönchengladbach
|21
|9
|4
|8
|30
|33
|-3
|6-2-3
|3-2-5
|31
|FC Augsburg
|20
|7
|7
|6
|29
|26
|3
|4-4-2
|3-3-4
|28
|1899 Hoffenheim
|21
|7
|7
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|5-3-2
|2-4-5
|28
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|21
|6
|9
|6
|28
|28
|0
|4-4-3
|2-5-3
|27
|Hannover 96
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|30
|-2
|5-3-2
|2-3-5
|27
|SC Freiburg
|21
|5
|10
|6
|22
|35
|-13
|4-6-1
|1-4-5
|25
|VfL Wolfsburg
|21
|4
|12
|5
|24
|25
|-1
|2-7-2
|2-5-3
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|21
|6
|3
|12
|17
|27
|-10
|6-1-3
|0-2-9
|21
|Werder Bremen
|21
|4
|8
|9
|18
|26
|-8
|2-4-4
|2-4-5
|20
|FSV Mainz 05
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|37
|-13
|5-1-5
|0-4-6
|20
|Hamburger SV
|20
|4
|4
|12
|16
|29
|-13
|3-2-5
|1-2-7
|16
|1. FC Köln
|21
|3
|4
|14
|17
|37
|-20
|2-2-7
|1-2-7
|13