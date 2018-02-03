More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Burnley 1-1 Man City: Clarets snatch late point

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2018, 9:28 AM EST
  • Man City extend lead atop the table to 16 points
  • Burnley just fourth team to take points off City this season
  • Clarets without a win in nine PL games

Burnley battled to a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, with the Clarets making the most of City’s wasteful finishing.

City took the lead in the first half via a stunner from Danilo, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s late equalizer grabbed a point for Burnley.

With the win City briefly extend their leat atop the table to 16 points, while Burnley stay in seventh place.

City dominated early on with Vincent Kompany going close at the back post, then Ben Mee clearing expertly under pressure at the back post.

The opening goal of the game arrived via a stunner from Danilo as the Brazilian full back curled home a beauty from outside the box following a short corner to make it 1-0.

Burnley responded well to going behind as Mee was found unmarked 12-yards out and volleyed at goal but Ederson saved well.

Mee also had an effort at the back post he couldn’t bundle home, but City looked dangerous on the break as De Bruyne forced a good save from Nick Pope.

City pressed relentlessly for the second goal at the start of the second half with Sergio Aguero denied by Matt Lowton‘s block and going close from several short corner kick routines. A beautiful counter from City then saw Aguero tee up Sterling but under pressure he put his shot over.

Burnley hung in their valiantly and Mee had another chance from a set piece situation but couldn’t get enough on his header.

Sterling had a glorious chance to wrap up all three points for City as KDB’s killer ball found Kyle Walker who crossed to the back post and unmarked and three yards out, Sterling somehow put the ball wide.

City were punished for that miss as Burnley finished the game strong. First a flowing move saw Aaron Lennon played in and on his first start for the club he smashed a shot on goal which looked destined for the net but Ederson pushed his effort onto the post.

Burnley kept pushing forward and were rewarded late on as Lowton’s long ball forward found Gudmundsson at the back post to slot home and seal a point for the home side.

PL AT HALF: Goals everywhere… but Old Trafford

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Five Premier League matches are at the break, with goals in every one but the one many expected a bevy of home markers.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United

Glenn Murray scored on a 1v1 chance early, but Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored a beautiful equalizer in the 30th minute.

Leicester City 1-0 Swansea City

Jamie Vardy took a delightful feed from Kelechi Iheanacho to give the Foxes a deserved lead at the King Power Stadium.

Bournemouth 0-1 Stoke City

Badou Ndiaye has a near-goal, an assist, and a yellow card in a starring debut which saw him cue up Xherdan Shaqiri for an excellent headed goal.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton

Ahmed Hegazi boosted a header home to open the scoring, but Saints promising midfielder Mario Lemina scored a peach to level the score.  Jack Stephens then made amends for losing Hegazi on the opener by scoring in an unlikely run of goals for the defender.

Manchester United 0-0 Huddersfield Town

The one match in which home goals seemed a certainty has seen nothing at either end, though United had a clear but unawarded penalty shout for Scott McTominay, starting for Paul Pogba.

VIDEO: Mario Lemina scores amazing goal

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
Mario Lemina, you are a bad, bad man.

Southampton’s Gabonese midfielder spanked home an unstoppable goal at West Brom on Saturday to equalize in the first half for Saints.

Lemina drilled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out to stun the Baggies and score his first goal for Saints since his move from Juventus last summer.

Click play on the video above to see a thing of beauty.

WATCH: Sterling misses all-time sitter; Man City’s Pep, Kompany react

Richard Sellers/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Sometimes the photo tells the story, yes?

Mistakes happen, but sometimes they come from your best player and are really, truly ugly.

[ RECAP: Burnley 1-1 Man City ]

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling had a chance to bury hosts Burnley in the 71st minute of what would wind up a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

City had been knocking on the door of an insurance goal for some time, and Kyle Walker sent a medium-hit low cross across the face of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

All Sterling had to do was place a semi-confident foot on the ball.

He didn’t, and Burnley scored about 10 minutes later to earn a quality point against the champions elect.

Both manager Pep Guardiola and captain Vincent Kompany were asked about Sterling’s miss on the NBCSN broadcast.

“He’s been incredible for us,” Kompany said, after laughing. “He’s scored more goals last minute goals than anyone in this league but today it didn’t quite happen. But again I give top marks to everyone for effort.”

“It’s football, sometimes things happen,” Guardiola said. “Next game he’s going to score.”

Jose Mourinho explains why he dropped Paul Pogba

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has explained the reason why he dropped Paul Pogba for their clash against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Pogba was dropped to the bench after United’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek where he was subbed off in the second half after appearing to have an animated discussions with Mourinho about some tactical issues in midfield.

Speaking to the BBC, here’s what Mourinho said on Pogba dropping to the bench.

“I play Scott McTominay. He arrived here aged nine years old and spent many years in the academy, he has been waiting for an opportunity which I give him now and again, today is another one,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho is likely making a statement to his United team: no player has a divine right to start, no matter how much they cost.

Pogba was overrun at Wembley on Wednesday in midfield with the Frenchman asked to play in a slightly deeper role alongside Nemanja Matic and it didn’t work at all. The 2-0 scoreline flattered United such was Spurs’ dominance.

Mourinho named an attack-minded lineup for that game with Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez all starting, but Pogba wasn’t the only player dropped.

Phil Jones wasn’t named in the 18-man squad after his own goal and a bad display against Spurs, while Ashley Young and Martial were also named on the bench.