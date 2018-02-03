Chicharito admits he wanted to leave West Ham in January

With many players across the globe vying for places in their respective national teams, one player Premier League admitted that he was seeking a move away from his club side in order to help secure his spot with Mexico.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was at the center of transfer rumors during the January transfer window, however, a move to send him away from West Ham United never came to fruition.
The El Tri striker joined the Hammers ahead of the 2017/18 season, and is the joint-leading goalscorer for the club in all competitions, with six goals.
However, Hernandez has at times not been selected as a regular in the starting team, prompting his interest in a move away from the London Stadium.
“Yes, it was the case that I wanted to go,” Hernandez told the Daily Mirror. “Not because I don’t like West Ham, but because I need to have minutes on the pitch.
“The World Cup is just around the corner and I want to play. But you can see that, even though my agent says I want to go, I have been doing everything I can in a West Ham shirt to help the team.
“Against Bournemouth I scored a goal [in a 1-1 draw], I tried to play pretty well in the [FA] Cup [a 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic] and, in the last game, against Crystal Palace [a 1-1 draw], I tried to do my best. I am a very professional guy and I want to do that.
“Words can come and go. Your acts are going to speak for themselves.
“Now that the window is closed I am here and trying to achieve the main goals for the club, which is to be safe from relegation. Then, in the summer, we will see.”
PST is vetting the candidates to succeed Sunil Gulati as president of the United States Soccer Federation. This post speaks with Kyle Martino — the broadcaster and former MLS midfielder — about his candidacy. His website is Everyonesgameusa.com.
As U.S. Soccer enters arguably its most critical juncture in recent history, Kyle Martino aims to become the voice of the American soccer community, while implementing several new measures to enhance the game nationwide.
For years, promotion and relegation has divided those within the U.S. soccer landscape, from MLS executives all the way down to supporters of the league and other leagues. However, Martino is not only candid about the conversation — but also insistent on the fact that others begin to have rational discussions about it as well.
The 36-year-old — who has seen first-hand the benefits of pro/rel in countries like England — believes the topic of conversation is one that needs to be had and will only enhance the growth of soccer in the United States.
His Progress Plan, which was released to provide more detail regarding his platform ahead of this month’s election, dives further into the topic of pro/rel. That includes a plan to implement the system into the U.S. Soccer landscape on a trial basis as early as 2024, which Martino notes would likely begin with USL and NASL.
“For me it’s pretty surprising that such a compelling, competitive argument cannot be discussed unemotionally,” Martino told Pro Soccer Talk. “The game has grown in soccer cultures around the world and I think it’s important to do two things: first, why it isn’t possible to do it here and understand with our unique landscape, one that has seen a professional league collapse in our lifetime, how we can make soccer the best it can be. It’s important to see why these decisions in the past have affected things and how our current structure has seen a growth in our first division.
“I think we need to have the discussion about ‘is there a better way?’ And to me, I think there is a better way, where there’s a merit-based soccer landscape that accomplishes two things. You are going to be able to reach different markets that normally would go untapped with expansion in the first division. Overnight we’re not going to spend per team what the Premier League spends or La Liga spends or Bundesliga spends.
“The way you get people excited. The way you grow the soccer culture here is through affinity. Affinity happens locally. When I grow up, there was no professional league for many years, and then I celebrated teams like the Bridgeport Italians and the Brooklyn Italians, which were amateur teams in my neighborhood. I know millions of fans are supporting their local teams as well, and want to believe that there is a possible move upward in mobility for their club.
“I think it’s integral that the people that have helped grow Major League Soccer throughout its expansion are willing to come to the table and have mature conversations about the merit of promotion/relegation.”
In a time where the North American Soccer League (NASL) is still involved in a fierce legal struggle against the U.S. Soccer Federation, the potential implementation of pro/rel seems like an eternity away given the uncertainty of NASL.
With U.S. Soccer having denied Division 2 sanctioning in 2017 — which sparked the NASL’s legal measures — the league’s status is far from assured moving forward. Teams like Indy Eleven and more recently, Miami FC and the Jacksonville Armada, have sought refuge in other leagues to preserve their ability to continue playing.
Martino remains confident though that NASL will be able to coexist with its adversaries in the future. It’s simply a matter of having the right people in place to continue a very complex, and at times, heated conversation.
“The most important thing is finding out whether everyone is capable of getting back to the table to have these discussions,” Martino said. “Then you need to have a plan. I’m the only one with a vision moving forward in terms of a substantive resolution and how I’m going to lead.
“Pro/rel is a part of that plan. It’s a part of my plan. I know that this topic is one that a lot of people want to see happen sooner than I have planned, but what I have to say to that is ‘please come up with a better strategy.’ That has been what’s so frustrating about this topic though, is that it’s such an important one.
“I hear a lot of people screaming, and I feel like if they’re willing to put down their pitchforks and instead pick up a pen that we could be having a much more substantial conversation. We need many good ideas, which should range from doing it tomorrow to doing it across the U.S. Soccer landscape by 2030.”
That 2030 estimated timeline proposed by Martino may seem like an eternity away, but by that point, the United States could potentially have hosted its second World Cup in the nation’s history. At least, that’s the plan.
The U.S., in conjunction with Mexico and Canada, have been preparing its United bid to bring the World Cup back to North America in 2026 on the heels of the U.S. Men’s National Team missing out on the biggest global soccer competition for the first time in over 30 years.
To this point, only Morocco is poised to challenge the United bid for the right to host in eight years’ time.
While political turmoil has raised questions about the U.S.’ ability to host the competition, Martino is not only confident about the bid the bring the World Cup back to the U.S., but also believes the joint-bid exemplifies what has made this nation so great for so long.
“I think that our bid is representative about what makes our country so great,” Martino told PST. “When leadership makes comments that disappoints us you know that it’s not what our country represents. This country is about opportunity and how beautifully multi-cultural it is.
“Sharing the opportunity to host the greatest sports tournament in the world with our neighbors in Canada and Mexico — that United bid — is a message that rises above comments that could be made in Congress.
“Obviously we are uniquely-positioned because the tournament looks like it will be expanded and bigger by the time 2026 comes around, but we could host the World Cup tomorrow if we wanted to. The infrastructure that we have in this country is amazing, and Mexico and Canada share a lot of those capabilities.
“We still, to this date, have the highest-attended World Cup back in 1994. A World Cup is obviously an economic boost and puts a spotlight on a nation — or in this case three nations — for a summer, but it has a ripple effect across the global sports landscape. A tournament in the U.S. in 2026 would create a windfall of revenue that could be reinvested in the game all over the world, which is really what this sport is all about.”
Martino’s confidence in his platform and ability to evoke change has driven him to a point where he believes he can fully challenge for the seat of U.S. Soccer president.
From discussions with youth clubs nationwide to some of Major League Soccer’s biggest stars (which include endorsements from players like Dax McCarty and Sacha Kljestan), the former player believes it’s very possible that he will be the one to steer American soccer down the right path.
The Toffees never looked like they were in the match, with Arsene Wenger‘s side coming out firing from the opening kick off. A hat-trick from Aaron Ramsey and Lauren Koscielny’s sliding finish had the Gunners flying high on Saturday, before new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his account for the club (although he was really offside). Everton found its consolation through Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s close-range header. The win puts Arsenal within three points of Tottenham for fifth place.
Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP
Alexis Sanchez bagged his first goal for the Red Devils, while Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the net. Jose Mourinho’s side now sit 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who dropped two points on the day. Meanwhile, the Terriers have now gone eight straight PL matches without a victory, which leaves the side in the bottom three.
The Clarets became the fourth PL side to take points off of Man City this season, although Pep Guardiola‘s group remain 16 points clear of second place following the draw. Johann Berg Gudmundsson played hero for the home side in the final minutes, after cancelling out Danilo‘s stunning finish earlier in the match.
Xherdan Shaqiri kicked off the scoring for a desperate Stoke side, but it was Bournemouth that responded positively and found a way back. The Cherries moved into ninth place with its comeback victory at the Vitality Stadium behind Lys Mousset and Joshua King finishes. The defeat for Stoke leaves Paul Lambert‘s side in 18th place.
In what proved to easily be the most exciting match of the day, the Saints picked up their first PL victory in 13 rounds of play. Mario Lemina‘s brilliant strike highlighted the outburst from Southampton’s attack, while goals from Jack Stephens and James Ward-Prowse also gave the visitors a boost. Southampton sits two points clear of the bottom three, while West Brom remains bottom in England.
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United — FULL RECAP
Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a much-needed lift in the relegation battle, with Brighton moving up to 13th place. Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s beauty of a finish on the half-hour mark gave the Hammers a temporary moment of relief, but it was short-lived for the visiting side.
Jamie Vardy‘s 11th goal of the season wasn’t enough to secure all three points for Leicester, who picked up their 35th point. The draw was quite important to Swansea though, with the point picked up lifting the Swans out of the relegation zone despite being level on points with Stoke and Huddersfield.
Second and seventh are separated by just two points on a weekend which saw a load of ex- and current-Premier League property putting their names on the score sheet.
Mainz 0-2 Bayern Munich
Frank Ribery and James Rodriguez scored two goals 11 minutes apart as the visitors took an 18-point lead on the field.
Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig
Ready for this, Everton fans? Ademola Lookman, the guy Big Sam didn’t need at Goodison Park? Well, he’s only gone and scored a huge goal for RBL, becoming the first English player to score in the Bundesliga in over a decade.
Leipzig's Ademola Lookman becomes the first Englishman to score in the Bundesliga since Owen Hargreaves in 2005. And it's a debut match-winner!
Aaron Ramsey scored a hat trick as Arsenal ran all over Everton in a 5-1 blowout at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny also scored for the Gunners, who stay sixth with 45 points.
Everton remains on 31 points, dropping to 10th behind Bournemouth and seven points above the drop zone. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees.
According to the BBC, Ramsey is the 20th Arsenal player to record a PL hat trick, joining “Henry, Wright, Adebayor, Van Persie, Walcott, K.Campbell, Sanchez, Anelka, Arshavin, Bergkamp, Cazorla, Giroud, Kanu, Ljungberg, Overmars, Parlour, Pennant, Pires, Wiltord.”
Arsenal was ahead before the clock hit six, with new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan sliding a ball through the six for Ramsey to pass home.
Given a bit of room from Michael Keane, Mkhitaryan just missed on a laser from 25 yards in the 10th minute.
A corner kick saw Arsenal make it 2-0, as Koscielny’s diving header stopped a debut goal from Aubameyang. Both players had time thanks to lost loanee Eliaquim Mangala‘s marking.
Ramsey made it 3-0 in the 19th minute, his hard shot taking a hard turn off Mangala to defy Pickford’s hopes of a save.
Aubameyang had a chance to lift the lid on the pace with a 32nd minute charge toward goal, but Pickford closed him down.
He did score in the 37th minute, possibly offside, with a tiny chip over a sliding Pickford. And Monreal nodded a ball off the bottom of the cross bar and out as Arsenal attempted to set some recent records.