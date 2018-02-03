La Liga & Serie A: Pazzini spoils Real’s day, Inter drop points

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]
Levante 2-2 Real Madrid
Second-half substitute Giampaolo Pazzini played hero on Saturday at the Ciudad de Valencia as Levante picked up a vital point against Real Madrid and climbed out of the relegation zone. A Sergio Ramos header gave the Madridistas a lead inside the opening 11 minutes, before the hosts equalized before halftime through Emmanuel Boateng.
However, Isco restored the lead for Los Blancos with nine minutes remaining in regulation. It was all for not though as Real dropped points once again, when Pazzini finished off a through ball from Jason.
Unfortunately for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, he wasn’t getting much help from his backline, despite making several brilliant stops on the day.
Eibar 5-1 Sevilla
Don’t look now, but Eibar is up to seventh place in La Liga. The club’s fate against Sevilla was sealed early on when Kike scored less than a minute into the match. The hosts took a 3-1 lead into halftime, before goals from Fabián Orellana and Anaitz Arbilla extended the advantage in the second stanza.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Real Betis 2-1 Villareal
Alaves 2-1 Celta Vigo
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Getafe vs. Leganes — 6 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Barcelona — 10:15 a.m. ET
Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao — 12:30 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia — 2:45 p.m. ET
Inter Milan 1-1 Crotone
Inter lost further ground on Italy’s top three after dropping points against 17th place Crotone. Eder‘s first-half strike gave the hosts a lead going into halftime, before Andrea Barberis equalized at the hour mark. Inter now sits fourth in Serie A on 45 points, 12 behind league leaders Napoli.
Sampdoria 1-1 Torino
The two top-half clubs lost ground on the top four today, as Sampdoria and Torino settled for a draw at Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Lucas Torreira gave Sampdoria a lead in the 11th minute, before Afriyie Acquah leveled the match at 1-1 over 13 minutes later. Acquah’s showing took a negative turn in the second half though when he was sent off for picking up a second yellow card.
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Hellas Verona vs. Roma — 6:30 a.m. ET
Atalanta vs. Chievo Verona — 9 a.m. ET
Bologna vs. Fiorentina — 9 a.m. ET
Cagliari vs. SPAL — 9 a.m. ET
Juventus vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Udinese vs. AC Milan — 9 a.m. ET
Benevento vs. Napoli — 2:45 p.m. ET