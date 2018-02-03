More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Twitter/@LOSC_EN

Lille could be relegated from Ligue 1 due to financial concerns

By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
Saturday’s brutal home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was the least of Lille’s problems, as the club faces relegation.

Although Christophe Galtier’s side isn’t currently in Ligue 1’s bottom three, Lille could be in some serious hot water, as reports out of France suggest that the club could be relegated due to financial incompetency.

L’Equipe is reporting that the club’s serious debt could leave Lille in Ligue 2 next season if things don’t improve on the club’s financial front in the near future.

The French outlet suggests that the club was in desperate need of selling some of its players during the January transfer window to make room in its financial space, however, Lille did not proceed to do so.

Meanwhile, the team’s current standing in Ligue 1 hasn’t done Lille any favors in terms of where they’ll be playing in 2018/19.

Lille sits in 17th place at the moment on 25 points, just one point above the relegation zone.

Red Bulls sign Venezuelan youngster Cristian Casseres Jr.

Twitter/@NewYorkRedBulls
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
The Red Bulls continue to build off of their young roster, and got a little bit younger on Friday.

The club announced the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr., the son of former Venezuela international Cristian Casseres.

The 18-year-old most recently appeared in Venezuela’s first division for Deportivo La Guaira, while also representing his country’s U-17 and U-20 national teams.

On Friday night, Metro reporter Kristian Dyer reported that the Red Bulls were set to release midfielder Muhamed Keita.

PST has been able to confirm that the additions of Casseres Jr. and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Marc Rzatkowski put the Red Bulls in a tight situation with their international roster spots, leaving the team with the decision to let Keita leave.

At the moment, the Eastern Conference side has 11 players using up international roster slots, which is one over the team limit. By losing Keita, the Red Bulls would be down to 10.

The 2 Robbies: New look Arsenal impresses, Pogba comes off the bench

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsene Wenger’s “New Look” Arsenal side as the Gunners downed the Toffees at the Emirates (00:20), analyze Jose Mourinho’s decision to bring Paul Pogba off the bench against Huddersfield Town (10:15), wonder how Man City drew against Burnley (18:50), before finally focusing on the huge relegation six-pointer between the Baggies and the Saints (27:32).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Real Madrid’s historically-poor season is proving to be a club anomaly

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 7:05 PM EST
By most standards, fourth-place in a major European league might be seen as a major victory for some clubs.

But then again, Real Madrid isn’t just another club.

Zinedine Zidane and his side failed to pick up three points on Saturday against relegation-tested Levante, however, the Madridistas’ latest result isn’t so surprising given their up-and-down form in 2017/18.

Instead, it is more how the club got to this point that is so intriguing (or disturbing if you’re a supporter of the side).

18 points currently separates Real from league leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona with only 17 matches remaining in the La Liga season. While it’s not an insurmountable deficit (mathematically, at least), Zidane and his side will likely have to turn their attention elsewhere if they plan on winning anything significant this campaign.

So, let’s take a look at how this Madrid team stacks up with those of the past.

Since the 1976/77 season, Los Blancos have never finished outside of the top five in La Liga, and while fifth is likely as far as Real will fall this season, the club has made a living of boasting success both inside and outside domestic play.

Meanwhile, in each of the last 13 seasons, Real has only finished outside the top two in Spain’s first division on one occasion (2013/14). However, the club went on to win the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles during the campaign, which were surely seen as major achievements for the club.

This season is quite different though, particularly with Real boasting an older roster, and in particular, one that seems to be growing more and more discontented with each other.

Rumors have been dropped ablaze over recent weeks, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront of a potential move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While nothing substantial has come forth to this point, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain remain linked with the Portuguese superstar, and a move away from the club would undoubtedly spell a new era in the Spanish capital.

Real has already crashed out of the Copa del Rey, with a stunningly poor effort against Leganes — who sits 12th place in La Liga — and is simply hanging on to its hopes of recapturing its form in the UCL when play resumes against a star-studded PSG side.

Zidane and his side have managed to win three of the last four UCL competitions, but with a stacked field remaining this year, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City, Real’s path to another title in the competition will be anything but simple.

It’s impossible to right off a side that boasts the talent that Real has, but this season is looking more like an anomaly in this club’s rich history — one that will almost certainly bring about sweeping changes at season’s end — or perhaps sooner.

PL Sunday preview: Spurs, Liverpool meet in crucial top-five battle

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
A monstrous clash of two of the Premier League’s elite headlines the action on Sunday, while two clubs aiming to stay out of the relegation heap meet at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool and Tottenham will attempt to keep chase in a heated top-four battle, as Crystal Palace and Newcastle begin the day’s play with the two bottom-half clubs seeking relief from a relegation race that sees seven teams within six points of one another.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s two PL matches.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle — 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The last time these two clubs met up at Selhurst park, things were very much in favor of the hosts — who went on to pick up a 5-1 victory. Palace will aim to capture a similar result on Sunday, as the Eagles look to stay above the red line in England’s top flight.

Both clubs are firmly in contention for a bottom-three place, with Palace two points above 18th and Newcastle equal on points with Stoke City, who currently occupy that spot.

The Magpies will be hoping that new signing Islam Slimani can play a role for the club, as Newcastle seeks a major upgrade in the attack. However, a thigh issue could leave the Algerian sidelined for the match.

Meanwhile, Palace has been dealt a major injury setback of its own, with Bakary Sako ruled out for the rest of the PL season after suffering a serious ankle break.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Manchester City defeat back in December seemed to give Spurs a much-needed kick-in-the-behind, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side having gone unbeaten since the loss.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool — on the other hand — have had an inconsistent run of form since their clash with league leaders City, which actually went in favor of the Reds.

The hosts will be once again without Adam Lallana, who is battling a thigh injury, while Spurs appears to be getting healthy at the right time.

Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld each look to be in contention to play on Sunday, although new addition Lucas Moura won’t feature after just recently joining Tottenham.