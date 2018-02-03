Man United 2-0 Huddersfield: Red Devils ease to win

Sanchez scores first United

Red Devils now 13 points behind Man City

Huddersfield without a win in last 8 PL games

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday with second half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez getting the job done.

Jose Mourinho’s men were the better team throughout (with 16 shots and 78 percent of possession) and although he dropped Paul Pogba to the bench, United had plenty in the tank to get by a Huddersfield side horribly out of form.

United remain in second place and have 56 points, while Huddersfield drop into the bottom three and have 24 points.

Jesse Lingard had the first big chance of the game as he was played through but his low shot was saved well by Jonas Lossl.

Then came a moment of controversy as youngster Scott McTominay was clattered into in the box by Huddersfield defender Terrence Kongolo but no penalty kick was given despite plenty of protests from the home fans.

There was another penalty shout for United soon after Sanchez went down in the box and the Chilean also had a shot well saved by Lossl.

Huddersfield improved when Aaron Mooy came on to replace Philip Billing who was injured but the Terriers rarely threatened in attack.

United piled the pressure on Huddersfield’s goal in the second half as Sanchez had a shot blocked but the visiting team continued to throw their bodies on the line for the cause.

That pressure finally paid off as Lukaku put United ahead with a volley from Juan Mata‘s cross to make it 1-0.

Paul Pogba, who was left out of the starting lineup, came off the bench and moments later United won a penalty kick as sub Michael Heffele tripped Sanchez.

The Chilean stepped up to take the penalty and although Lossl saved well down to his right, Sanchez tucked home the rebound for his first United goal to put the result beyond doubt.

