PL AT HALF: Goals everywhere… but Old Trafford

Five Premier League matches are at the break, with goals in every one but the one many expected a bevy of home markers.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United

Glenn Murray scored on a 1v1 chance early, but Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored a beautiful equalizer in the 30th minute.

Leicester City 1-0 Swansea City

Jamie Vardy took a delightful feed from Kelechi Iheanacho to give the Foxes a deserved lead at the King Power Stadium.

Bournemouth 0-1 Stoke City

Badou Ndiaye has a near-goal, an assist, and a yellow card in a starring debut which saw him cue up Xherdan Shaqiri for an excellent headed goal.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton

Ahmed Hegazi boosted a header home to open the scoring, but Saints promising midfielder Mario Lemina scored a peach to level the score. Jack Stephens then made amends for losing Hegazi on the opener by scoring in an unlikely run of goals for the defender.

Manchester United 0-0 Huddersfield Town

The one match in which home goals seemed a certainty has seen nothing at either end, though United had a clear but unawarded penalty shout for Scott McTominay, starting for Paul Pogba.

