PL Sunday preview: Spurs, Liverpool meet in crucial top-five battle

A monstrous clash of two of the Premier League’s elite headlines the action on Sunday, while two clubs aiming to stay out of the relegation heap meet at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool and Tottenham will attempt to keep chase in a heated top-four battle, as Crystal Palace and Newcastle begin the day’s play with the two bottom-half clubs seeking relief from a relegation race that sees seven teams within six points of one another.

[ MORE: Alexis scores first goal in Man United’s win over Huddersfield ]

Here’s a look at Sunday’s two PL matches.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle — 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The last time these two clubs met up at Selhurst park, things were very much in favor of the hosts — who went on to pick up a 5-1 victory. Palace will aim to capture a similar result on Sunday, as the Eagles look to stay above the red line in England’s top flight.

Both clubs are firmly in contention for a bottom-three place, with Palace two points above 18th and Newcastle equal on points with Stoke City, who currently occupy that spot.

The Magpies will be hoping that new signing Islam Slimani can play a role for the club, as Newcastle seeks a major upgrade in the attack. However, a thigh issue could leave the Algerian sidelined for the match.

Meanwhile, Palace has been dealt a major injury setback of its own, with Bakary Sako ruled out for the rest of the PL season after suffering a serious ankle break.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Manchester City defeat back in December seemed to give Spurs a much-needed kick-in-the-behind, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side having gone unbeaten since the loss.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool — on the other hand — have had an inconsistent run of form since their clash with league leaders City, which actually went in favor of the Reds.

The hosts will be once again without Adam Lallana, who is battling a thigh injury, while Spurs appears to be getting healthy at the right time.

Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld each look to be in contention to play on Sunday, although new addition Lucas Moura won’t feature after just recently joining Tottenham.