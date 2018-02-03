More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

PL roundup: Arsenal impress at Emirates; Citizens drop points

By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Arsenal 5-1 EvertonFULL RECAP

The Toffees never looked like they were in the match, with Arsene Wenger‘s side coming out firing from the opening kick off. A hat-trick from Aaron Ramsey and Lauren Koscielny’s sliding finish had the Gunners flying high on Saturday, before new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his account for the club (although he was really offside). Everton found its consolation through Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s close-range header. The win puts Arsenal within three points of Tottenham for fifth place.

Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP

Alexis Sanchez bagged his first goal for the Red Devils, while Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the net. Jose Mourinho’s side now sit 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who dropped two points on the day. Meanwhile, the Terriers have now gone eight straight PL matches without a victory, which leaves the side in the bottom three.

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City — FULL RECAP

The Clarets became the fourth PL side to take points off of Man City this season, although Pep Guardiola‘s group remain 16 points clear of second place following the draw. Johann Berg Gudmundsson played hero for the home side in the final minutes, after cancelling out Danilo‘s stunning finish earlier in the match.

Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City — FULL RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri kicked off the scoring for a desperate Stoke side, but it was Bournemouth that responded positively and found a way back. The Cherries moved into ninth place with its comeback victory at the Vitality Stadium behind Lys Mousset and Joshua King finishes. The defeat for Stoke leaves Paul Lambert‘s side in 18th place.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton — FULL RECAP

In what proved to easily be the most exciting match of the day, the Saints picked up their first PL victory in 13 rounds of play. Mario Lemina‘s brilliant strike highlighted the outburst from Southampton’s attack, while goals from Jack Stephens and James Ward-Prowse also gave the visitors a boost. Southampton sits two points clear of the bottom three, while West Brom remains bottom in England.

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United — FULL RECAP

Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a much-needed lift in the relegation battle, with Brighton moving up to 13th place. Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s beauty of a finish on the half-hour mark gave the Hammers a temporary moment of relief, but it was short-lived for the visiting side.

Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City — FULL RECAP

Jamie Vardy‘s 11th goal of the season wasn’t enough to secure all three points for Leicester, who picked up their 35th point. The draw was quite important to Swansea though, with the point picked up lifting the Swans out of the relegation zone despite being level on points with Stoke and Huddersfield.

Red Bulls sign Venezuelan youngster Cristian Casseres Jr.

Twitter/@NewYorkRedBulls
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Red Bulls continue to build off of their young roster, and got a little bit younger on Friday.

The club announced the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr., the son of former Venezuela international Cristian Casseres.

[ MORE: Aron Johannsson’s audacious pass sets up Werder Bremen goal ]

The 18-year-old most recently appeared in Venezuela’s first division for Deportivo La Guaira, while also representing his country’s U-17 and U-20 national teams.

On Friday night, Metro reporter Kristian Dyer reported that the Red Bulls were set to release midfielder Muhamed Keita.

PST has been able to confirm that the additions of Casseres Jr. and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Marc Rzatkowski put the Red Bulls in a tight situation with their international roster spots, leaving the team with the decision to let Keita leave.

At the moment, the Eastern Conference side has 11 players using up international roster slots, which is one over the team limit. By losing Keita, the Red Bulls would be down to 10.

The 2 Robbies: New look Arsenal impresses, Pogba comes off the bench

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 7:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsene Wenger’s “New Look” Arsenal side as the Gunners downed the Toffees at the Emirates (00:20), analyze Jose Mourinho’s decision to bring Paul Pogba off the bench against Huddersfield Town (10:15), wonder how Man City drew against Burnley (18:50), before finally focusing on the huge relegation six-pointer between the Baggies and the Saints (27:32).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Real Madrid’s historically-poor season is proving to be a club anomaly

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 7:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

By most standards, fourth-place in a major European league might be seen as a major victory for some clubs.

But then again, Real Madrid isn’t just another club.

[ MORE: Real drops points against Levante, Inter settles for draw ]

Zinedine Zidane and his side failed to pick up three points on Saturday against relegation-tested Levante, however, the Madridistas’ latest result isn’t so surprising given their up-and-down form in 2017/18.

Instead, it is more how the club got to this point that is so intriguing (or disturbing if you’re a supporter of the side).

18 points currently separates Real from league leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona with only 17 matches remaining in the La Liga season. While it’s not an insurmountable deficit (mathematically, at least), Zidane and his side will likely have to turn their attention elsewhere if they plan on winning anything significant this campaign.

So, let’s take a look at how this Madrid team stacks up with those of the past.

Since the 1976/77 season, Los Blancos have never finished outside of the top five in La Liga, and while fifth is likely as far as Real will fall this season, the club has made a living of boasting success both inside and outside domestic play.

Meanwhile, in each of the last 13 seasons, Real has only finished outside the top two in Spain’s first division on one occasion (2013/14). However, the club went on to win the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles during the campaign, which were surely seen as major achievements for the club.

This season is quite different though, particularly with Real boasting an older roster, and in particular, one that seems to be growing more and more discontented with each other.

Rumors have been dropped ablaze over recent weeks, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront of a potential move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While nothing substantial has come forth to this point, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain remain linked with the Portuguese superstar, and a move away from the club would undoubtedly spell a new era in the Spanish capital.

Real has already crashed out of the Copa del Rey, with a stunningly poor effort against Leganes — who sits 12th place in La Liga — and is simply hanging on to its hopes of recapturing its form in the UCL when play resumes against a star-studded PSG side.

Zidane and his side have managed to win three of the last four UCL competitions, but with a stacked field remaining this year, including PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City, Real’s path to another title in the competition will be anything but simple.

It’s impossible to right off a side that boasts the talent that Real has, but this season is looking more like an anomaly in this club’s rich history — one that will almost certainly bring about sweeping changes at season’s end — or perhaps sooner.

PL Sunday preview: Spurs, Liverpool meet in crucial top-five battle

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

A monstrous clash of two of the Premier League’s elite headlines the action on Sunday, while two clubs aiming to stay out of the relegation heap meet at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool and Tottenham will attempt to keep chase in a heated top-four battle, as Crystal Palace and Newcastle begin the day’s play with the two bottom-half clubs seeking relief from a relegation race that sees seven teams within six points of one another.

[ MORE: Alexis scores first goal in Man United’s win over Huddersfield ]

Here’s a look at Sunday’s two PL matches.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle — 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The last time these two clubs met up at Selhurst park, things were very much in favor of the hosts — who went on to pick up a 5-1 victory. Palace will aim to capture a similar result on Sunday, as the Eagles look to stay above the red line in England’s top flight.

Both clubs are firmly in contention for a bottom-three place, with Palace two points above 18th and Newcastle equal on points with Stoke City, who currently occupy that spot.

The Magpies will be hoping that new signing Islam Slimani can play a role for the club, as Newcastle seeks a major upgrade in the attack. However, a thigh issue could leave the Algerian sidelined for the match.

Meanwhile, Palace has been dealt a major injury setback of its own, with Bakary Sako ruled out for the rest of the PL season after suffering a serious ankle break.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The Manchester City defeat back in December seemed to give Spurs a much-needed kick-in-the-behind, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side having gone unbeaten since the loss.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool — on the other hand — have had an inconsistent run of form since their clash with league leaders City, which actually went in favor of the Reds.

The hosts will be once again without Adam Lallana, who is battling a thigh injury, while Spurs appears to be getting healthy at the right time.

Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld each look to be in contention to play on Sunday, although new addition Lucas Moura won’t feature after just recently joining Tottenham.