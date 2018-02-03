Premier League teams update European squads

With six Premier League teams gearing up for the latter stages of European competitions in 2018, they all submitted an updated squad list on Friday.
[ MORE: Champions League schedule ]
Following the end of the January transfer window, teams now have the squads in place and have added new signings to their rosters for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have all updated their UCL squads, while Arsenal have updated their Europa League squad.
Virgil Van Dijk, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez are all available to play for their new PL teams, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t. Why? Here are the official UEFA rules about adding players to your squad for the knockout rounds.
- For all matches from the start of the round of 16, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registration must be completed by 1 February 2018 (24.00CET) at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended.
- 44.02 One player from the above quota of three who has been fielded in a UEFA club competition group stage match for another club in the current season may exceptionally be registered, provided that the player has not been fielded:
a. in the same competition for another club; or
b. for another club that is currently in the same competition.
Below is a look at the squads in full with the new additions.
UEFA Champions League
Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo; Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, David Zappacosta, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz; Emerson Palmieri, Dujon Sterling, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Vicotr Moses, Willian, Kyle Scott; Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Liverpool
Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius, Danny Ward; Nathaniel Clyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Virgil van Dijk, Alberto Moreno, Andrew Robertson, Conor Masterson; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can; Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Ben Woodburn, Rhian Brewster.
Manchester City
Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Ajijanet Muric; Danilo, Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tosin Adarabioyo; Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Phil Foden, Brahim Diaz; Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Lukas Nmecha.
Manchester United
David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira*, Kieran O'Hara; Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe; Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Demetri Mitchell*, Scott McTominay; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford
Tottenham Hotspur
Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman; Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Kyle Walker-Peters, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Moussa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Harry Winks, Luke Amos, Anthony Georgiou, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Son Heung-Min, Fernando Llorente, Kazaiah Sterling, Harry Kane.
UEFA Europa League
Arsenal
Petr Cech, David Ospina, Matt Macey, Deyan Iliev; Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac; Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Santi Cazorla, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck