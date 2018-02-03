Report: Maradona denied US entry after insulting Trump

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to Diego Maradona’s lawyer, the Argentine legend has been refused entry to the USA for insulting president Donald Trump.

The 57-year-old former World Cup winner wanted to obtain a visa to travel to Miami, Florida, for a court case involving his ex-wife, Claudia Villafane.

However Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, appeared on Argentine TV show Buenos Dias America and discussed comments the legendary player made on Venezuelan network TeleSur.

“You can imagine, I was in the embassy and I said ‘Diego, please don’t talk about the United States’. Because the interview was with TeleSur and I know how these things go. “And the second question was ‘What do you think of Donald Trump’? “He said ‘Donald Trump is a chirolita (a slang term for dummy or puppet)?’ After this, I said I’m going to have to represent you in Miami instead.”

The court case in Miami surrounds Villafane allegedly buying seven apartments in Miami with money she stole from Maradona.

Maradona is currently the head coach of Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, but he has been denied entry to the USA in the past after taking drugs during the 1994 World Cup.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports