VIDEO: Mario Lemina scores amazing goal

Man City extend lead atop the table to 16 points

Burnley just fourth team to take points off City this season

Clarets without a win in nine PL games

Burnley battled to a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday, with the Clarets making the most of City’s wasteful finishing.

City took the lead in the first half via a stunner from Danilo, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s late equalizer grabbed a point for Burnley.

With the win City briefly extend their leat atop the table to 16 points, while Burnley stay in seventh place.

City dominated early on with Vincent Kompany going close at the back post, then Ben Mee clearing expertly under pressure at the back post.

The opening goal of the game arrived via a stunner from Danilo as the Brazilian full back curled home a beauty from outside the box following a short corner to make it 1-0.

Burnley responded well to going behind as Mee was found unmarked 12-yards out and volleyed at goal but Ederson saved well.

Mee also had an effort at the back post he couldn’t bundle home, but City looked dangerous on the break as De Bruyne forced a good save from Nick Pope.

City pressed relentlessly for the second goal at the start of the second half with Sergio Aguero denied by Matt Lowton‘s block and going close from several short corner kick routines. A beautiful counter from City then saw Aguero tee up Sterling but under pressure he put his shot over.

Burnley hung in their valiantly and Mee had another chance from a set piece situation but couldn’t get enough on his header.

Sterling had a glorious chance to wrap up all three points for City as KDB’s killer ball found Kyle Walker who crossed to the back post and unmarked and three yards out, Sterling somehow put the ball wide.

City were punished for that miss as Burnley finished the game strong. First a flowing move saw Aaron Lennon played in and on his first start for the club he smashed a shot on goal which looked destined for the net but Ederson pushed his effort onto the post.

Burnley kept pushing forward and were rewarded late on as Lowton’s long ball forward found Gudmundsson at the back post to slot home and seal a point for the home side.

