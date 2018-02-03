Watch Live: Burnley v. Manchester City

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnley host Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with hopes of a huge upset.

The Clarets haven’t won any of their last eight games in the Premier League, while Man City can go 18 points clear atop the Premier League table.

In team news Burnley make two changes from the team which drew at Newcastle as Aaron Lennon makes his first start and Sam Vokes comes into the team.

City bring in Vincent Kompany and Danilo for Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while David Silva misses out after picking up a knock and City only named six players on the bench.

LINEUPS

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, Gudmundsson; Barnes, Vokes. Subs: Lowton, Nkoudou, Westwood, Wells, Lindegaard, Arfield, O’Neill.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; Fernandinho, Gundogan; De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling; Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Yaya Toure, Diaz

