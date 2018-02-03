Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.
Manchester United host Huddersfield, West Ham head to Brighton, Bournemouth welcome Stoke to the South Coast, West Brom host Southampton and Leicester clash with Swansea.
The big team news from United’s game is that Paul Pogba has been dropped to the bench and so have several other first team regulars following their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.
The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Southampton
Five Premier League matches are at the break, with goals in every one but the one many expected a bevy of home markers.
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 West Ham United
Glenn Murray scored on a 1v1 chance early, but Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored a beautiful equalizer in the 30th minute.
Leicester City 1-0 Swansea City
Jamie Vardy took a delightful feed from Kelechi Iheanacho to give the Foxes a deserved lead at the King Power Stadium.
Bournemouth 0-1 Stoke City
Badou Ndiaye has a near-goal, an assist, and a yellow card in a starring debut which saw him cue up Xherdan Shaqiri for an excellent headed goal.
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton
Ahmed Hegazi boosted a header home to open the scoring, but Saints promising midfielder Mario Lemina scored a peach to level the score. Jack Stephens then made amends for losing Hegazi on the opener by scoring in an unlikely run of goals for the defender.
Manchester United 0-0 Huddersfield Town
The one match in which home goals seemed a certainty has seen nothing at either end, though United had a clear but unawarded penalty shout for Scott McTominay, starting for Paul Pogba.
Mario Lemina, you are a bad, bad man.
Southampton’s Gabonese midfielder spanked home an unstoppable goal at West Brom on Saturday to equalize in the first half for Saints.
Lemina drilled the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out to stun the Baggies and score his first goal for Saints since his move from Juventus last summer.
Click play on the video above to see a thing of beauty.
Sometimes the photo tells the story, yes?
Mistakes happen, but sometimes they come from your best player and are really, truly ugly.
[ RECAP: Burnley 1-1 Man City ]
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling had a chance to bury hosts Burnley in the 71st minute of what would wind up a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.
City had been knocking on the door of an insurance goal for some time, and Kyle Walker sent a medium-hit low cross across the face of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
All Sterling had to do was place a semi-confident foot on the ball.
He didn’t, and Burnley scored about 10 minutes later to earn a quality point against the champions elect.
Both manager Pep Guardiola and captain Vincent Kompany were asked about Sterling’s miss on the NBCSN broadcast.
“He’s been incredible for us,” Kompany said, after laughing. “He’s scored more goals last minute goals than anyone in this league but today it didn’t quite happen. But again I give top marks to everyone for effort.”
“It’s football, sometimes things happen,” Guardiola said. “Next game he’s going to score.”
Jose Mourinho has explained the reason why he dropped Paul Pogba for their clash against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Pogba was dropped to the bench after United’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek where he was subbed off in the second half after appearing to have an animated discussions with Mourinho about some tactical issues in midfield.
Speaking to the BBC, here’s what Mourinho said on Pogba dropping to the bench.
“I play Scott McTominay. He arrived here aged nine years old and spent many years in the academy, he has been waiting for an opportunity which I give him now and again, today is another one,” Mourinho said.
Mourinho is likely making a statement to his United team: no player has a divine right to start, no matter how much they cost.
Pogba was overrun at Wembley on Wednesday in midfield with the Frenchman asked to play in a slightly deeper role alongside Nemanja Matic and it didn’t work at all. The 2-0 scoreline flattered United such was Spurs’ dominance.
Mourinho named an attack-minded lineup for that game with Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez all starting, but Pogba wasn’t the only player dropped.
Phil Jones wasn’t named in the 18-man squad after his own goal and a bad display against Spurs, while Ashley Young and Martial were also named on the bench.