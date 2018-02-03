WATCH: Sterling misses all-time sitter; Man City’s Pep, Kompany react

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sometimes the photo tells the story, yes?

Mistakes happen, but sometimes they come from your best player and are really, truly ugly.

[ RECAP: Burnley 1-1 Man City ]

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling had a chance to bury hosts Burnley in the 71st minute of what would wind up a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

City had been knocking on the door of an insurance goal for some time, and Kyle Walker sent a medium-hit low cross across the face of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

All Sterling had to do was place a semi-confident foot on the ball.

He didn’t, and Burnley scored about 10 minutes later to earn a quality point against the champions elect.

Both manager Pep Guardiola and captain Vincent Kompany were asked about Sterling’s miss on the NBCSN broadcast.

“He’s been incredible for us,” Kompany said, after laughing. “He’s scored more goals last minute goals than anyone in this league but today it didn’t quite happen. But again I give top marks to everyone for effort.”

“It’s football, sometimes things happen,” Guardiola said. “Next game he’s going to score.”

STERLING HOW HAVE YOU MISSED THAT?! pic.twitter.com/7rJo2wmfZW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 3, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola