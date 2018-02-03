More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

West Brom 2-3 Southampton: Relegation scrap delivers drama

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • First win in 13 PL games for Saints
  • West Brom slip to 20th place
  • Stephens scores for third-straight game

Southampton edged past West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in a classic relegation battle at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

On an emotional day for West Bromas they paid their respects to the late Cyrille Regis before the game, the home side took the lead early on as Ahmed Hegazi headed home. Yet Saints came roaring back as they scored twice in quick succession just before half time with a stunner from Mario Lemina and then Jack Stephens headed home.

James Ward-Prowse‘s free kick proved to be the pivotal goal as Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back late on but West Brom couldn’t draw level.

With the win, their first since November 26, Saints moved on to 26 points and up to 14th place, while West Brom slip to 20th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]  

West Brom had the perfect start as a corner from the right found Hegazi and he towered about Jack Stephens to head home the opener.

Saints responded well to going behind as Sofiane Boufal flashed a shot just wide of the post. Guido Carrillo then scuffed an effort wide for the visitors. Carrillo then nodded wide from Lemina’s cross and Saints continued to press with a bad mistake letting in Dusan Tadic but his deflected shot looped onto the top of the net.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

At the other end Daniel Sturridge smashed an effort across goal which just flew wide of the far post. Then, the game swung in Saints’ favor.

Ben Foster denied Guido Carrillo with a magnificent save but from the resulting corner the ball found Lemina over 25 yards out and the Gabonese midfielder drilled an unstoppable effort into the top corner to level things up.

Two minutes later James Ward-Prowse’s corner was flicked into the far corner by Stephens with the center back scoring for the third time this week after previously not netting in his first 37 games for Saints. What a turnaround at half time as Saints led 2-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Chris Brunt went close from a free kick for West Brom as he played the ball under the wall from the edge of the box but it clipped someone on the way through and went out from a corner.

Tadic went close to wrapping the game up for Saints as a long ball forward was misjudged but West Brom cleared.

Wesley Hoedt then strode forward and won a free kick on the edge of the box and after a slight disagreement between Boufal and his teammates, Ward-Prowse stepped up and put the free kick into the bottom corner and past Foster to make it 3-1 to Saints.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jay Rodriguez and Oliver Burke came on for Sturridge and Claudio Yacob to try and get West Brom back in the game but Saints should have extended their lead with Tadic not getting enough on his cross for Carrillo.

Rondon headed home 18 minutes from time to make it 2-3 and set up a tight finish. Jay Rodriguez went down in the box under a challenge from Bertrand as West Brom thought they should have a penalty, while at the other end Shane Long should have made it 4-2 but headed wide.

Saints held on, just, for their first win since November to breath new life into their season.

PL roundup: Arsenal impresses at the Emirates, Citizens drop points

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 3, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Get caught up on all seven of Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Arsenal 5-1 EvertonFULL RECAP

The Toffees never looked like they were in the match, with Arsene Wenger‘s side coming out firing from the opening kick off. A hat-trick from Aaron Ramsey and Lauren Koscielny’s sliding finish had the Gunners flying high on Saturday, before new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his account for the club (although he was really offside). Everton found its consolation through Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s close-range header. The win puts Arsenal within three points of Tottenham for fifth place.

Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP

Alexis Sanchez bagged his first goal for the Red Devils, while Romelu Lukaku also found the back of the net. Jose Mourinho’s side now sit 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who dropped two points on the day. Meanwhile, the Terriers have now gone eight straight PL matches without a victory, which leaves the side in the bottom three.

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City — FULL RECAP

The Clarets became the fourth PL side to take points off of Man City this season, although Pep Guardiola‘s group remain 16 points clear of second place following the draw. Johann Berg Gudmundsson played hero for the home side in the final minutes, after cancelling out Danilo‘s stunning finish earlier in the match.

Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City — FULL RECAP

Xherdan Shaqiri kicked off the scoring for a desperate Stoke side, but it was Bournemouth that responded positively and found a way back. The Cherries moved into ninth place with its comeback victory at the Vitality Stadium behind Lys Mousset and Joshua King finishes. The defeat for Stoke leaves Paul Lambert‘s side in 18th place.

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton — FULL RECAP

In what proved to easily be the most exciting match of the day, the Saints picked up their first PL victory in 13 rounds of play. Mario Lemina‘s brilliant strike highlighted the outburst from Southampton’s attack, while goals from Jack Stephens and James Ward-Prowse also gave the visitors a boost. Southampton sits two points clear of the bottom three, while West Brom remains bottom in England.

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United — FULL RECAP

Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a much-needed lift in the relegation battle, with Brighton moving up to 13th place. Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s beauty of a finish on the half-hour mark gave the Hammers a temporary moment of relief, but it was short-lived for the visiting side.

Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City — FULL RECAP

Jamie Vardy‘s 11th goal of the season wasn’t enough to secure all three points for Leicester, who picked up their 35th point. The draw was quite important to Swansea though, with the point picked up lifting the Swans out of the relegation zone despite being level on points with Stoke and Huddersfield.

Bundesliga wrap: Everton loanee Lookman an instant hero

twitter.com/RBLeipzig_EN
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
1 Comment

Bayern Munich continues to run away with the Bundesliga, but the race for second — let alone the Top Four –remains as wild as ever in Germany.

[ MORE: Johannsson stars for Werder Bremen ]

Second and seventh are separated by just two points on a weekend which saw a load of ex- and current-Premier League property putting their names on the score sheet.

Mainz 0-2 Bayern Munich

Frank Ribery and James Rodriguez scored two goals 11 minutes apart as the visitors took an 18-point lead on the field.

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

Ready for this, Everton fans? Ademola Lookman, the guy Big Sam didn’t need at Goodison Park? Well, he’s only gone and scored a huge goal for RBL, becoming the first English player to score in the Bundesliga in over a decade.

 

Elsewhere
Koln 2-3 Borussia Dortmund — Batshuayi bags brace
Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin 1-1 Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg 1-1 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 2-1 Schalke — Johannsson leads comeback
Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hamburger SV vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 21 17 2 2 51 16 35 9-1-0 8-1-2 53
 Bayer Leverkusen 21 9 8 4 41 27 14 5-4-1 4-4-3 35
 RB Leipzig 21 10 5 6 33 29 4 6-3-1 4-2-5 35
 Borussia Dortmund 21 9 7 5 45 29 16 4-3-3 5-4-2 34
 FC Schalke 04 21 9 7 5 33 27 6 5-4-2 4-3-3 34
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 9 6 5 26 20 6 3-3-4 6-3-1 33
 Mönchengladbach 21 9 4 8 30 33 -3 6-2-3 3-2-5 31
 FC Augsburg 20 7 7 6 29 26 3 4-4-2 3-3-4 28
 1899 Hoffenheim 21 7 7 7 32 33 -1 5-3-2 2-4-5 28
 Hertha BSC Berlin 21 6 9 6 28 28 0 4-4-3 2-5-3 27
 Hannover 96 20 7 6 7 28 30 -2 5-3-2 2-3-5 27
 SC Freiburg 21 5 10 6 22 35 -13 4-6-1 1-4-5 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 21 4 12 5 24 25 -1 2-7-2 2-5-3 24
 VfB Stuttgart 21 6 3 12 17 27 -10 6-1-3 0-2-9 21
 Werder Bremen 21 4 8 9 18 26 -8 2-4-4 2-4-5 20
 FSV Mainz 05 21 5 5 11 24 37 -13 5-1-5 0-4-6 20
 Hamburger SV 20 4 4 12 16 29 -13 3-2-5 1-2-7 16
 1. FC Köln 21 3 4 14 17 37 -20 2-2-7 1-2-7 13

Ramsey hat trick leads Arsenal demolition of Everton

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Aubameyang scores 1st Arsenal goal
  • Mkhitaryan sets up Ramsey’s first
  • Ramsey doubles season output
  • Gunners beat Everton 5-2 in reverse fixture

Aaron Ramsey scored a hat trick as Arsenal ran all over Everton in a 5-1 blowout at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Laurent Koscielny also scored for the Gunners, who stay sixth with 45 points.

Everton remains on 31 points, dropping to 10th behind Bournemouth and seven points above the drop zone. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees.

According to the BBC, Ramsey is the 20th Arsenal player to record a PL hat trick, joining “Henry, Wright, Adebayor, Van Persie, Walcott, K.Campbell, Sanchez, Anelka, Arshavin, Bergkamp, Cazorla, Giroud, Kanu, Ljungberg, Overmars, Parlour, Pennant, Pires, Wiltord.”

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Arsenal was ahead before the clock hit six, with new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan sliding a ball through the six for Ramsey to pass home.

Given a bit of room from Michael Keane, Mkhitaryan just missed on a laser from 25 yards in the 10th minute.

A corner kick saw Arsenal make it 2-0, as Koscielny’s diving header stopped a debut goal from Aubameyang. Both players had time thanks to lost loanee Eliaquim Mangala‘s marking.

Ramsey made it 3-0 in the 19th minute, his hard shot taking a hard turn off Mangala to defy Pickford’s hopes of a save.

Aubameyang had a chance to lift the lid on the pace with a 32nd minute charge toward goal, but Pickford closed him down.

He did score in the 37th minute, possibly offside, with a tiny chip over a sliding Pickford. And Monreal nodded a ball off the bottom of the cross bar and out as Arsenal attempted to set some recent records.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Everton didn’t quit, to their credit. Well, at least Oumar Niasse didn’t, sliding to put a ball off the post in a characteristic relentless effort.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin did dent the scoreboard for Everton, leaping over Sead Kolasinac to deny Petr Cech a 200th PL clean sheet.

Cech was injured shortly after the concession, and came out of the game for David Ospina.

Ramsey completed his hat trick in the 74th minute, doubling his season output in the Premier League.

Americans Abroad: Johannsson’s audacious pass leads Werder Bremen win

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The world’s foremost Icelandic-Alabaman channeled his inner Hamilton and took his shot.

Given Bundesliga runs of 3, 1, 6, and 2 minutes this season, Aron Johannsson was given the lofty luxury of 34 minutes for relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho on dropping Pogba, win ]

The USMNT’s 27-year-old did not disappoint.

Given the rare opportunity with Werder trailing 10-man Schalke 1-0 on Saturday, Johannsson played a part in the first goal when his shot was spilled into the path of clinical Max Kruse.

But his real moment came in stoppage time, with this audacious pass leading to the match-winner.

Johannsson has four goals in 19 caps for the USMNT, but has not been capped since a 2015 hip injury deprived him of time for club and country.