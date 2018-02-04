More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Hamburg’s relegation worries remain after Hannover draw

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Hamburger SV failed to ease its relegation worries after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hannover in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Filip Kostic prevented an even worse outcome for hosts Hamburg when he scored late to salvage the draw, but Hamburg remains in the drop zone with 13 games left after its eighth match without a win.

Hamburg, the only side to have played every Bundesliga season since the league started in 1963, is three points behind Mainz in the relegation play-off place.

Werder Bremen is level with Mainz but safe as it stands due to a better goal difference. Bremen’s goal difference is also better than Hamburg’s.

Iver Fossum fired Hannover in front after Hamburg failed to properly clear a corner eight minutes before the break.

Bobby Wood missed a good chance to equalize before the home side had a penalty appeal waved away after Kostic went down under Salif Sane’s challenge. Both the referee and video referee felt Sane got the ball.

Ihlas Bebou should have made it 2-0 after the break but goalkeeper Christian Mathenia got the better of their one-on-one.

Hamburg increased its pressure and Kostic equalized with four minutes remaining, scoring at the far post after Sejad Salihovic headed on a free kick.

Hamburg defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos was shown his second yellow card in injury time.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to go second in the Bundesliga after slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Augsburg on Sunday.

Koo Ja-cheol got the home side off to a good start in the 19th minute, before Michael Gregoritsch and Marco Richter sealed Augsburg’s eighth league win of the season.

The 20-year-old Richter scored his first league goal on only his second appearance for Augsburg, both as a substitute.

The hosts were missing top-scorer Alfred Finnbogason, who is out for around six weeks with a calf injury.

Augsburg climbed to seventh, two points behind Frankfurt, which would have gone to second and a point above Bayer Leverkusen with a win.

Bayern Munich leads by 18 points with 13 rounds remaining.

La Liga & Serie A: Juventus blasts seven past Sassuolo and more

Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2018, 4:46 PM EST
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona

Gerard Pique’s late finish gave the Blaugrana a share of the points on Sunday during a rainy affair at the RCDE Stadium. The hosts had taken the lead on 66 minutes when Gerard Moreno brilliantly finished a Sergio García cross from the right wing. Ernesto Valverde’s squad remains unbeaten in La Liga with the draw, and holds a nine-point lead over second-place Atletico.

Lionel Messi wasn’t in the starting XI on the day, which came as a shock to many, however, Barca brought on the Argentine striker after halftime to influence the match.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Valencia

Barcelona’s misstep against their cross-town rivals opened the door for Atletico to close the gap on the league leaders, and Diego Simeone’s men were able to do just that behind Angel Correa’s finish. The Atletico midfielder beautifully slotted home a shot into the top right corner just before the hour mark, when Koke picked his teammate out at the top of the box.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Getafe 0-0 Leganes
Girona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo

Sassuolo never really stood a chance, and a four-goal outburst in the first half ensured that Juventus would take all three points from Sunday’s affair in Italy’s top flight. Meanwhile, a second-half hat-trick from Gonzalo Higuain furthered the punishment for the visiting Sassuolo. The victory keeps Juve within a point league leaders Napoli, who also pulled off a victory on the day.

Benevento 0-2 Napoli

The Serie A leaders keep on proving their quality, and Dries Mertens’ first-half strike kept Napoli at the summit of Italy’s first division at the Ciro Vigorito. Meanwhile, Marek Hamsik doubled the lead just two minutes into the second half to ensure the victory for the first-place side. Napoli has now 19 of its 23 league matches this season.

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Hellas Verona 0-1 Roma
Atalanta 1-0 Chievo Verona
Bologna 1-2 Fiorentina
Cagliari 2-0 SPAL
Udinese 1-1 AC Milan

Report: Conte faces sacking if Chelsea fails to beat Watford

Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
Changes could be coming at Stamford Bridge, and Antonio Conte would be the pawn to fall at Chelsea if the club continues to trend downward.

The Express is reporting that the Blues could be in the market for a new manager if Monday’s result against Watford doesn’t go in favor of Conte and his side.

Chelsea currently sits fourth place in the Premier League on 50 points, following their bid to win the top flight last season.

The Blues are 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have fallen just once in PL play.

Conte, only in his second season with the London side, has been noticeably fiery about the club’s lack of transfers as of late.

In his year-and-a-half with the club, Conte has won 59 of his 87 matches with the Blues, over 67 percent, which is his best winning percentage with any club or national team previously managed.

Conte reiterates concerns over Chelsea’s spending

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2018, 3:04 PM EST
The defending Premier League champions look anything but the team they were a season ago, and Antonio Conte has reiterated his concerns regarding his side.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the PL on 50 points, well off the club’s pace from the 2016/17 when the Blues went on to win the title.

The Stamford Bridge side has now lost two of its last three matches in all competitions, including a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Now, Conte is looking for his squad to fight to remain in the top four, with the PL title well out of the team’s reach.

“I think now we must be realistic and understand what our level is,” Conte said. “Now we have to struggle to fight for a Champions League place. That is the top [priority]. We must be strong to accept this type of situation.

“Then, in the future, if there is the possibility [to strengthen], you have to try to buy only two or three players — not eight players. Don’t forget, this summer we brought in eight players and spent a lot less than other teams who bought only two or three.”

The former Italy international boss has chalked up some of Chelsea’s struggles to the drastic changes that the club has undergone in recent seasons, which includes losing staples of team like Didier Drogba and Petr Cech.

More recently, the Blues sold off Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, as well as Nathan Ake and Juan Cuadrado, which have caused more turnover in the squad.

“We are in a moment that we have to create a basis,” Conte added. “We have to build something important. To do this, you must have 15 or 16 players. In the summer we changed eight players. That means you don’t have a basis, a great foundation. We must have great patience to understand the moment.

“We lost strong, experienced players in the last few years, so we must have patience to understand that, now, we have to appreciate the moment, be realistic, create a basis and then build something important to face big challenges with the other teams.”

Pochettino: No controversy in Spurs PKs, draw at Anfield

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
3 Comments

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has no doubts about the controversial penalty decisions given against Liverpool in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Crediting the match as “amazing” — and it was thrilling — Pochettino downplayed any issues with the calls and said his side were far superior to the Reds.

That’s saying something for a game in which the Spurs lone goal in the run of play was a wonder shot and the Londoners never led (Spurs did have most of the ball and a 13-9 advantage in shot attempts). From the BBC:

“It was an amazing game to watch. I was calm, because I think the team plays so well. The feeling is we dropped two points. We were much, much, much better than Liverpool.

“Both were a penalty and nothing to say, it is not controversial – it is nothing. Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone.”

Liverpool’s James Milner didn’t have too many complains with the second, but said the first was offside. Jurgen Klopp was furious and Loris Karius dismissive (“If that’s a penalty then so be it”).

That all makes Pochettino’s certainty a bit more amusing, even if no one’s expecting he claim his side was fortunate in the win. I mean…