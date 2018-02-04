More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Klopp rips officials after PK calls aid Spurs comeback

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
It’s difficult to fault Jurgen Klopp‘s furor after Tottenham Hotspur was awarded a pair of controversial penalty kicks, converting one in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The notoriously fiery Liverpool boss held his composure during the post-match interview on NBCSN, but not his tongue.

The first PK, saved by Loris Karius, came when Harry Kane leapt over a charging Loris Karius. The second came moments after Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a stoppage time lead, and after referee Jon Moss waved away penalty shouts against Virgil Van Dijk.

Spurs attacker Erik Lamela leapt in front of the Liverpool defender’s clearing attempt, and the linesman flagged Moss to signal a PK that Kane scored to make it 2-2.

Did Klopp get an explanation? Take it away, Jurgen:

“Did you ever hear? I am not allowed to go in their room until half an hour after. It was clear offside, unbelievable, I don’t know what they were discussing.”

“Yes, Virgil van Dijk touches him, but we all know Lamela wants the touch and we all know they were so hard fouls in the first half and we didn’t get any fouls. That was the level for the game today, but then a situation in the last minute like that?

“Wow. He wanted to be middle of interest and he is.”

Refereeing is difficult work, but Spurs supporters know they are lucky not to be five points back of the hosts after Sunday’s events.

Conte reiterates concerns over Chelsea’s spending

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2018, 3:04 PM EST
The defending Premier League champions look anything but the team they were a season ago, and Antonio Conte has reiterated his concerns regarding his side.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the PL on 50 points, well off the club’s pace from the 2016/17 when the Blues went on to win the title.

The Stamford Bridge side has now lost two of its last three matches in all competitions, including a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Now, Conte is looking for his squad to fight to remain in the top four, with the PL title well out of the team’s reach.

“I think now we must be realistic and understand what our level is,” Conte said. “Now we have to struggle to fight for a Champions League place. That is the top [priority]. We must be strong to accept this type of situation.

“Then, in the future, if there is the possibility [to strengthen], you have to try to buy only two or three players — not eight players. Don’t forget, this summer we brought in eight players and spent a lot less than other teams who bought only two or three.”

The former Italy international boss has chalked up some of Chelsea’s struggles to the drastic changes that the club has undergone in recent seasons, which includes losing staples of team like Didier Drogba and Petr Cech.

More recently, the Blues sold off Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, as well as Nathan Ake and Juan Cuadrado, which have caused more turnover in the squad.

“We are in a moment that we have to create a basis,” Conte added. “We have to build something important. To do this, you must have 15 or 16 players. In the summer we changed eight players. That means you don’t have a basis, a great foundation. We must have great patience to understand the moment.

“We lost strong, experienced players in the last few years, so we must have patience to understand that, now, we have to appreciate the moment, be realistic, create a basis and then build something important to face big challenges with the other teams.”

Pochettino: No controversy in Spurs PKs, draw at Anfield

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 2:39 PM EST
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has no doubts about the controversial penalty decisions given against Liverpool in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Crediting the match as “amazing” — and it was thrilling — Pochettino downplayed any issues with the calls and said his side were far superior to the Reds.

That’s saying something for a game in which the Spurs lone goal in the run of play was a wonder shot and the Londoners never led (Spurs did have most of the ball and a 13-9 advantage in shot attempts). From the BBC:

“It was an amazing game to watch. I was calm, because I think the team plays so well. The feeling is we dropped two points. We were much, much, much better than Liverpool.

“Both were a penalty and nothing to say, it is not controversial – it is nothing. Sometimes people complain about the referee, but when they are right it is good to tell everyone.”

Liverpool’s James Milner didn’t have too many complains with the second, but said the first was offside. Jurgen Klopp was furious and Loris Karius dismissive (“If that’s a penalty then so be it”).

That all makes Pochettino’s certainty a bit more amusing, even if no one’s expecting he claim his side was fortunate in the win. I mean…

Liverpool-Spurs draw ends in… (We need a bigger word than controversy)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
  • Salah scores very early
  • Wanyama levels with outrageous hit
  • Kane misses questionably-awarded PK
  • Salah dribble wizardry gives LFC lead
  • Kane makes questionably-awarded PK for 100th PL goal

Harry Kane scored a stoppage time penalty after Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a stoppage time lead as Tottenham Hotspur twice came back in a 2-2 Sunday draw at Anfield which handles the terms controversial and thrilling with kids gloves.

Kane had an early penalty saved by Loris Karius, and both opportunities were both delayed as referee Jon Moss and his linesman debated the awards.

Victor Wanyama‘s 80th minute hammer made it 1-1 after Salah scored off an Eric Dier giveaway in the first three minutes.

Liverpool moves third with the point, two points ahead of fifth place Spurs.

Kane’s goal was his 100th in the Premier League.

A horrible giveaway from Eric Dier resembled a perfect through ball for Salah. At this point, a giveaway to anyone else shy of Lionel Messi would feel better, and Salah curled around Hugo Lloris to make it 1-0 in the third minute.

Spurs seemed shaky until the quarter-hour mark, and Virgil Van Dijk made a nice block on Heung-Min Son to keep it 1-0.

James Milner hit a gorgeous shot across goal that was only just deflected by a sliding Davinson Sanchez.

Loris Karius made a nice stop on Mousa Dembele before half, and would neat to repeat the feat on Son after the break.

Christian Eriksen was lively as the second half progressed with Spurs looking the better for the next goal, though Harry Kane and Co. were offside on a number of occasions.

Dele Alli was booked for a dive in the 69th minute.

Liverpool stayed resolute until Emre Can couldn’t get all of his clearance effort, spinning the ball onto the path of Wanyama for an outrageous strike that made it 1-1.

An offside Kane drew a penalty kick following a Liverpool error leading to the striker leaping over a desperate Karius.

After review, the ruling was upheld. Studies have shown delays affect the shooter more than the keeper, and Karius saved Kane’s attempt before the rebound was sliced high and wide.

It was far from over, as Salah’s season-long wizardry continued with a mazy dribble that included an ankle-breaking step past Jan Vertonghen before popping the ball over Lloris.

And then a penalty kick was given against Van Dijk by the linesman. Erik Lamela leapt in front of Van Dijk’s clearing attempt to draw the PK, but only moments after the Reds finished their clearance.

Kane didn’t miss this time.

Take it away with some top class Super Bowl banter, Men in Blazers:

Relegation race: The fixtures that matter in the Premier League

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
The bottom half of the Premier League table is a 10-team relegation scrap.

That could feel more like nine should Watford upset Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Monday, but we’ll play the odds and keep the Hornets very much in play.

Forget the places assigned to the names, this is a better idea of where the clubs stand with a dozen or fewer matches to play:

27 points — Watford, West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace
26 points — Southampton
25 points — Newcastle
24 points — Swansea, Stoke, Huddersfield Town
20 points — West Brom

Watford (13 fixtures left)

Home: Chelsea, Everton, West Brom, Bournemouth, Burnley, Palace, Newcastle
Away: West Ham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Huddersfield, Spurs, Man Utd

The key: Four scrappers head to Vicarage Road. The Hornets should be fine if they avoid losing those. Including the 13th match against Chelsea, Watford is one of the bunch to face five of the Top Six.

West Ham United

Home: Watford, Burnley, Man Utd, Southampton, Stoke, Man City, Everton
Away: Liverpool, Swans, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester

The key: The Irons play three-straight home matches in March, with Burnley, Man Utd, and Southampton dancing into the London Stadium. Those three represent 60 percent of their remaining home dates. In total, the Hammers face five of the Top Six.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Home: Swans, Arsenal, Leicester, Huddersfield, Spurs, Burnley, Man Utd
Away: Stoke, Everton, Man City, Palace, Liverpool

The key: Be safe before the final four fixtures, which include Spurs, Man Utd, and Liverpool sides sure to still be concerned about table standing. Also face five of the Top Six.

Crystal Palace

Home: Spurs, Man Utd, Liverpool, Brighton, Leicester, West Brom
Away: Everton, Chelsea, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, Watford, Stoke

The key: Get to April alive — The Eagles will face Spurs, Man Utd, Chelsea, and Liverpool amongst their next six fixtures. It’s much easier the rest of the way.

Southampton

Home: Liverpool, Stoke City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Man City
Away: Burnley, Newcastle, Swansea City, West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester, Everton

The key: Saints have a three-match March road swing through fellow relegation battlers Newcastle, Swans, and West Ham. A little bit fortunate that Saints’ home finale versus Man City will feature probably pre-occupied City already having clinched the league.

Newcastle United

Home: Man Utd, Southampton, Huddersfield, Arsenal, West Brom, Chelsea
Away: Bournemouth, Liverpool, Spurs, Leicester, Everton, Watford

The key: Be safe before the finale versus Chelsea. March home dates with Saints and Huddersfield will be huge in the noisy north. Five of the Top Six remaining on the schedule.

Swansea City

Home: Burnley, West Ham, Southampton, Everton, Chelsea, Stoke
Away: Brighton, Huddersfield, Man Utd, West Brom, Man City, Bournemouth

The key: It’s very much in Swans’ hands, facing six of the current bottom half and only three of the Top Six. At least four points in their next two — Burnley and Brighton — feel as important as anything, and the final match versus Stoke City could be colossal.

Stoke City

Home: Brighton, Man City, Everton, Spurs, Burnley, Palace
Away: Leicester, Southampton, Arsenal, West Ham, Liverpool, Swans

The key: How massive might that finale at Swansea be to both team’s fortunes? The list looks manageable for the team with the most goals conceded in the Premier League (by six).

Huddersfield Town

Home: Bournemouth, Swansea, Palace, Watford, Everton, Arsenal
Away: West Brom, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton, Chelsea, Man City

The key: Three of Town’s last four come versus Chelsea, Man City, and Arsenal. Even with City likely to have the title sewn up, that’s no cakewalk. Plus the fourth match is Everton. So gets points quick, especially with Bournemouth and West Brom next on the league docket.

West Bromwich Albion

Home: Huddersfield Town, Leicester, Burnley, Swans, Liverpool, Spurs
Away: Chelsea, Watford, Bournemouth, Man Utd, Newcastle, Palace

The key: Wins, not draws; The Baggies have more ground to make up than any other team. The points are certainly there for them.