Klopp rips officials after PK calls aid Spurs comeback

It’s difficult to fault Jurgen Klopp‘s furor after Tottenham Hotspur was awarded a pair of controversial penalty kicks, converting one in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 2-2 Spurs ]

The notoriously fiery Liverpool boss held his composure during the post-match interview on NBCSN, but not his tongue.

The first PK, saved by Loris Karius, came when Harry Kane leapt over a charging Loris Karius. The second came moments after Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a stoppage time lead, and after referee Jon Moss waved away penalty shouts against Virgil Van Dijk.

Spurs attacker Erik Lamela leapt in front of the Liverpool defender’s clearing attempt, and the linesman flagged Moss to signal a PK that Kane scored to make it 2-2.

Did Klopp get an explanation? Take it away, Jurgen:

“Did you ever hear? I am not allowed to go in their room until half an hour after. It was clear offside, unbelievable, I don’t know what they were discussing.”

“Yes, Virgil van Dijk touches him, but we all know Lamela wants the touch and we all know they were so hard fouls in the first half and we didn’t get any fouls. That was the level for the game today, but then a situation in the last minute like that?

“Wow. He wanted to be middle of interest and he is.”

Refereeing is difficult work, but Spurs supporters know they are lucky not to be five points back of the hosts after Sunday’s events.

