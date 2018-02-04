More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings


Man City named just six subs Saturday; Is furor warranted?

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Pep Guardiola has been hammered by some members of the media for naming six substitutes — one less than allowed — in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

City had injuries or illness limited its senior players: David Silva, Leroy Sane, John Stones, Fabian Delph, Benjamin Mendy, and Gabriel Jesus.

Amongst the six subs were surnames like Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, and Diaz. Seldom used Danilo started (and scored).

Still, City had 71 percent possession against Burnley, out-shooting the Clarets 20-8 with a corner kick advantage of 13-3. They manufactured numerous chances including a mind-boggling Raheem Sterling miss, but dropped points when Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored late.

The unifying thread in the outcry was that Guardiola should’ve handed an opportunity to a youngster from within Man City rather than use lack of players a perceived excuse.

I’m of two minds on the matter. Of course it would’ve been nice for Guardiola to hand a kid an opportunity, but it’s also not for the media to demand when a player get his opportunity. Should just any body, or personality, be placed on the bench when only three subs can be used in the game? Not if they haven’t met the boss’ standards for inclusion.

On the other hand, or maybe it’s the same hand, using the “I don’t have enough players” when City is one of the clubs in the world to redefine fiscal power in soccer? It’s pretty tone deaf. The fact that Guardiola doesn’t care about that is his prerogative, and a part of what makes him great. That doesn’t make it much more digestible for anyone outside of possibly the City supporter base.

VIDEO: Awful Dier back pass lets Salah open scoring

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
What an awful mistake, Eric Dier.

With play congested in the middle of the his own end, the Spurs midfielder hit an awful back pass that served as a through ball to Mohamed Salah.

That sprung the Liverpool man 1v1 with Hugo Lloris, and Salah was not going to miss that opportunity.

Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season, and Liverpool opened up a third minute lead on Spurs at Anfield.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: Magpies swipe point

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
  • Newcastle leads through Diame
  • Palace levels, then dominates
  • Palace with points in 13 of 15
  • Magpies host Man Utd next

Luka Milivojevic‘s second half penalty was all Crystal Palace could manage despite a dominant second half which saw them draw Newcastle United 1-1 on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Diame scored for Newcastle in the draw which has the Magpies in 16th, a point above the drop zone.

Palace is 14th, three points above 18th place Stoke City.

Wilfried Zaha had an early chance provided by Luka Milivojevic, but Jamaal Lascelles and Newcastle backstop Karlo Darlow stopped the 2nd minute opportunity.

Jonjo Shelvey presided over a fifth minute free kick, dead center from 35 yards out, and a decent ball led to Wayne Hennessey collecting a Dwight Gayle shot.

Kenedy found Matt Ritchie in the 13th minute, but the Scot popped a tepid shot into Hennessey’s arms. The goalkeeper had to make a better save when DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross was sliced on goal by Ayoze Perez.

The Magpies went ahead through Diame after the 20 minute mark, and Palace will not enjoy the replays of Kenedy’s corner kick sailing through the 18 for the Senegalese midfielder to slot home.

Palace bungled a chance to level through Zaha, as he punched his shot off a player and out of play. It wasn’t quite Raheem Sterling’s Saturday miss at Burnley, but it was not good.

Hennessey then stopped Kenedy before making a quality flying stop on Perez.

Christian Benteke then couldn’t adapt when Darlow’s slapped save appeared near his lap in the goal mouth. It looked an awful sitter.

Cabaye cut a low shot to Darlow moments before the break.

Palace had a great start to the second half, though a Newcastle counter attack, 2v1 with Kenedy and Perez, was frittered away by the hesitant Brazilian.

Ciaran Clark had a hold of Benteke’s shirt, and the linesman awarded a penalty to Palace in the 54th minute. Milivojevic’s attempt was mostly blocked by Darlow, but the ball hit the bar and bounded across the line.

The momentum was fully in Palace’s favor from that point forward, Benteke a constant threat.

Christian Atsu set Isaac Hayden up for a rare Newcastle second half attempt, but Hennessey stopped to collect the low drive.

Palace looked to have won it, but Newcastle’s defenders made consecutive goal mouth clearances from Clark to bail out Darlow.

Atsu curled a shot wide against the run of play near the end of stoppage time.

Swansea City loses pair for rest of the season


By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
A pair of Swansea City players have suffered serious injuries and will miss the remainder of the season.

Striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Leroy Fer will not feature the rest of the way as Swans attempt to stay clear of the drop zone.

Bony has torn his ACL, while Fer has ruptured his achilles. Both will require surgery.

In Bony’s case, Swansea says he suffered the injury early in his 19 minute substitute appearance Saturday but played through it.

Swans did buy striker Andre Ayew from West Ham in the transfer window, though they let Oliver McBurnie take a loan to Barnsley.

Fer had played 20 league matches with a goal and an assist for Swans, while Bony has played 14 PL matches with a pair of goals.

WATCH LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur


By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
It’s a Top Four tilt on Merseyside, where Sunday sees Tottenham Hotspur visiting Liverpool (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 22, and can go third with a win at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren starts next to Virgil Van Dijk in defense, with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner in the midfield.

Nothing surprising in Spurs’ lineup.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Solanke, Ings.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente, Winks.