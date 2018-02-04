Report: Crystal Palace’s Mutch nearing MLS move

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While Crystal Palace tangled with Newcastle United on Sunday, one of its unused players was making progress on a move to Major League Soccer.

Jordon Mutch, a young 26, has not been able to get any time for Palace this season, and is being linked with Vancouver Whitecaps.

ESPN says talks are at an “advanced stage” between the two parties.

Mutch scored seven Premier League goals for Cardiff in 2013-14, but has not found the back of the net in the top flight during 40 appearances between QPR and Palace.

He scored for Reading on loan in the Championship last season.

In theory, Mutch at his best would be a huge factor in MLS. But it’s not like just everyone on a Premier League roster can skip over the pond and succeed (though most legit starters have done so).

A box-to-box guy who can make plays and swing out left on occasion? Worth the risk.

