WATCH LIVE: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 8:26 AM EST
Newcastle United looks for a season sweep of Crystal Palace with a Sunday morning trip to Selhurst Park (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies would leapfrog Palace with a win, and both sides enter the match within sight of the drop zone.

Ex-Newcastle players Yohan Cabaye and Andros Townsend start for Palace.

Rafa Benitez names one loan signing Kenedy, who starred on debut, in the XI and another, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, on the bench. Islam Slimani did not pass his fitness test.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Cabaye, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Henry, Ward, Riedewald, Sakho, Souare, Lee, Sorloth.

Newcastle United: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lejeune, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Murphy.

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
What an awful mistake, Eric Dier.

With play congested in the middle of the his own end, the Spurs midfielder hit an awful back pass that served as a through ball to Mohamed Salah.

That sprung the Liverpool man 1v1 with Hugo Lloris, and Salah was not going to miss that opportunity.

Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season, and Liverpool opened up a third minute lead on Spurs at Anfield.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United: Magpies swipe point

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
  • Newcastle leads through Diame
  • Palace levels, then dominates
  • Palace with points in 13 of 15
  • Magpies host Man Utd next

Luka Milivojevic‘s second half penalty was all Crystal Palace could manage despite a dominant second half which saw them draw Newcastle United 1-1 on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Diame scored for Newcastle in the draw which has the Magpies in 16th, a point above the drop zone.

Palace is 14th, three points above 18th place Stoke City.

Wilfried Zaha had an early chance provided by Luka Milivojevic, but Jamaal Lascelles and Newcastle backstop Karlo Darlow stopped the 2nd minute opportunity.

Jonjo Shelvey presided over a fifth minute free kick, dead center from 35 yards out, and a decent ball led to Wayne Hennessey collecting a Dwight Gayle shot.

Kenedy found Matt Ritchie in the 13th minute, but the Scot popped a tepid shot into Hennessey’s arms. The goalkeeper had to make a better save when DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross was sliced on goal by Ayoze Perez.

The Magpies went ahead through Diame after the 20 minute mark, and Palace will not enjoy the replays of Kenedy’s corner kick sailing through the 18 for the Senegalese midfielder to slot home.

Palace bungled a chance to level through Zaha, as he punched his shot off a player and out of play. It wasn’t quite Raheem Sterling’s Saturday miss at Burnley, but it was not good.

Hennessey then stopped Kenedy before making a quality flying stop on Perez.

Christian Benteke then couldn’t adapt when Darlow’s slapped save appeared near his lap in the goal mouth. It looked an awful sitter.

Cabaye cut a low shot to Darlow moments before the break.

Palace had a great start to the second half, though a Newcastle counter attack, 2v1 with Kenedy and Perez, was frittered away by the hesitant Brazilian.

Ciaran Clark had a hold of Benteke’s shirt, and the linesman awarded a penalty to Palace in the 54th minute. Milivojevic’s attempt was mostly blocked by Darlow, but the ball hit the bar and bounded across the line.

The momentum was fully in Palace’s favor from that point forward, Benteke a constant threat.

Christian Atsu set Isaac Hayden up for a rare Newcastle second half attempt, but Hennessey stopped to collect the low drive.

Palace looked to have won it, but Newcastle’s defenders made consecutive goal mouth clearances from Clark to bail out Darlow.

Atsu curled a shot wide against the run of play near the end of stoppage time.

Swansea City loses pair for rest of the season

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
A pair of Swansea City players have suffered serious injuries and will miss the remainder of the season.

Striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Leroy Fer will not feature the rest of the way as Swans attempt to stay clear of the drop zone.

Bony has torn his ACL, while Fer has ruptured his achilles. Both will require surgery.

In Bony’s case, Swansea says he suffered the injury early in his 19 minute substitute appearance Saturday but played through it.

Swans did buy striker Andre Ayew from West Ham in the transfer window, though they let Oliver McBurnie take a loan to Barnsley.

Fer had played 20 league matches with a goal and an assist for Swans, while Bony has played 14 PL matches with a pair of goals.

WATCH LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EST
It’s a Top Four tilt on Merseyside, where Sunday sees Tottenham Hotspur visiting Liverpool (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 22, and can go third with a win at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren starts next to Virgil Van Dijk in defense, with Emre Can, Jordan Henderson, and James Milner in the midfield.

Nothing surprising in Spurs’ lineup.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Mignolet, Moreno, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Solanke, Ings.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente, Winks.