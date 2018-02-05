A look at Cristiano Ronaldo, now aged 33

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all-time, is celebrating a birthday on Monday.

The Real Madrid and Portugal legend is now 33 years old, and has accomplished more than so many other players.

That’s easy to forget as his club suffers through one of its worst seasons of the century. Real Madrid has only finished outside of La Liga’s top two on four occasions since Y2K turned out to be a dud, but sits 19 points behind Barcelona after a weekend draw.

Ronaldo has 20 goals in 27 matches this year, but just eight of them have come in La Liga play. He’s added three assists, and it’s worth noting that Ronaldo picked up four of those goals in the two league matches prior to Saturday’s draw with Levante.

With a maximum of 24 matches remaining in Real’s campaigns — 17 league, seven Champions League — Ronaldo is on pace to miss reaching the 40-goal mark since 2010. Not a lot of players score 40 goals a season, so it’s not the end of the world, but this is Ronaldo we’re talking about: the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who can lead a team to three-straight Champions League titles for the first time since 1976.

What else does he have in his locker on his 33rd birthday?

— Four Champions League titles (three with Real, one for Man Utd)

— Five league titles (three Premier League, two La Liga)

— Five domestic cups (two Copa del Rey, two League Cup, one FA Cup)

— EURO 2016 winner

— Four European Golden shoes

— Eleven FIFA FIFPro World XI inclusions

— Best Portuguese athlete abroad, 2007-09, 2011-13, 2014-17

— Records for: most Ballon d’Or awards, most FIFPro World XI awards, most consecutive 50-goal seasons, most career goals in Europe’s Top Six leagues, most career goals in UEFA competitions, first to score 100 in the Champions League, and about 50 more.

— First player to score in every minute, 1-90, of a career.

— Only player to win the League title, Domestic Cup, Domestic Supercup, Champions League, Club World Cup, League Player of the Year, Golden Shoe and Ballon d’Or at two different clubs

