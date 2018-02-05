More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo, now aged 33

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 5, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all-time, is celebrating a birthday on Monday.

[ MORE: Breaking down Real’s woes ]

The Real Madrid and Portugal legend is now 33 years old, and has accomplished more than so many other players.

That’s easy to forget as his club suffers through one of its worst seasons of the century. Real Madrid has only finished outside of La Liga’s top two on four occasions since Y2K turned out to be a dud, but sits 19 points behind Barcelona after a weekend draw.

Ronaldo has 20 goals in 27 matches this year, but just eight of them have come in La Liga play. He’s added three assists, and it’s worth noting that Ronaldo picked up four of those goals in the two league matches prior to Saturday’s draw with Levante.

[ MORE: Kane on 100 PL goals ]

With a maximum of 24 matches remaining in Real’s campaigns — 17 league, seven Champions League — Ronaldo is on pace to miss reaching the 40-goal mark since 2010. Not a lot of players score 40 goals a season, so it’s not the end of the world, but this is Ronaldo we’re talking about: the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who can lead a team to three-straight Champions League titles for the first time since 1976.

What else does he have in his locker on his 33rd birthday?

— Four Champions League titles (three with Real, one for Man Utd)

— Five league titles (three Premier League, two La Liga)

— Five domestic cups (two Copa del Rey, two League Cup, one FA Cup)

— EURO 2016 winner

— Four European Golden shoes

— Eleven FIFA FIFPro World XI inclusions

— Best Portuguese athlete abroad, 2007-09, 2011-13, 2014-17

— Records for: most Ballon d’Or awards, most FIFPro World XI awards, most consecutive 50-goal seasons, most career goals in Europe’s Top Six leagues, most career goals in UEFA competitions, first to score 100 in the Champions League, and about 50 more.

— First player to score in every minute, 1-90, of a career.

— Only player to win the League title, Domestic Cup, Domestic Supercup, Champions League, Club World Cup, League Player of the Year, Golden Shoe and Ballon d’Or at two different clubs

Blaise Matuidi out a month with thigh tear

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the middle of its toughest Serie A title fight in years and an imposing Champions League matchup against Tottenham on the horizon, Juventus has lost its midfield rock.

The Italian club announced Monday that Blaise Matuidi has a muscle tear in his left thigh, and while there was no official timetable given in the club release, reports suggest he will miss at least a month.

The 30-year-old was injured in the 7-0 drubbing of Sassuolo over the weekend, withdrawn after just 26 minutes. The injury was not considered serious at first, and he was taken off with the team already 2-0 up and the game under control. However, tests showed a problem worse than initially feared, and now he will face a spell on the sidelines.

Matuidi has appeared in 20 of the team’s 23 Serie A games, starting 16 of them. He’s also appeared in all six of their Champions League matches so far, with three starts. A strong CM with good ball-winning abilities and a crunching style, Matuidi is a huge loss for Juventus as they prepare for the high pressing Spurs in Champions League play. He will most certainly miss the first leg on February 13, while he could be in contention for a return for the second leg on March 7. His status will also be up in the air for a critical Serie A game against third-placed Lazio on March 3.

In 10 games since a 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19, Juventus has astonishingly conceded just one goal in Serie A play, with Matuidi starting in all but two of those matches.

Massamiliano Allegri has rotated Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, and Stefano Sturaro in midfield for much of the season, the bulk of the work will now fall on the remaining three to take over Matuidi’s minutes. “He has the traits that when I play with 3 midfielders I can play either him or Sturaro,” Allegri said after the Sassuolo match.

Sturaro will likely be the biggest benefactor, having made just seven league appearances thus far. Juve is a point back of Napoli in the title race, with Lazio a significant distance behind in third. They are not scheduled to play Napoli again until late April.

Juventus is already without Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado with injuries.

Report: Ronald Koeman set for Netherlands manager job

Shaun Botterill /Allsport
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 5, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

There could be a pair of former Everton bosses matching much-analyzed wits if Belgium’s soon drawn with the Netherlands.

[ MORE: Kane on 100 PL goals ]

That’s because Roberto Martinez is at the helm of the Red Devils, while Sky Sports is reporting that the Dutch will appoint Ronald Koeman their new boss on Monday.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and Koeman was fired by Everton earlier this season.

He has plenty of experience with and knowledge of the young Dutch players, having managed in the Eredivisie from 2009-14. Tonny Vilhena developed under Koeman at Feyenoord, and the manager brought Davy Klaassen to Everton last summer.

USMNT veteran Earnie Stewart was among the names rumored for the job.

WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Chelsea

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 5, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Gerard Deulofeu gets the start as Watford looks to get the better of Chelsea for the first time since 1999 — insert topical Minnesotan Prince reference — at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Chelsea ]

Willian, Pedro, and Eden Hazard are atop the Chelsea 3-4-3, while Watford matches the visitors formation wise with Deulofeu, Deeney, and Richarlsion in the trident.

LINEUPS

Watford: Karnezis; Mariappa, Prödl, Holebas; Janmaat, Doucouré, Capoue, Zeegelaar; Deulofeu, Deeney (C), RicharlisonSubs: Bachmann, Mukena, Ndong, Pereyra, Lukebakio, Carrillo, Gray.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Zappacosta; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Emerson, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

Luigi Di Biagio takes over as Italy coach on caretaker basis

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio was promoted Monday to take over Italy’s senior national team on a caretaker basis for friendlies against Argentina and England next month.

[ MORE: Ronaldo at 33 ]

The Azzurri have been without a coach since Gian Piero Ventura was fired following a playoff loss to Sweden in November that ruled Italy out of the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Italy plays Argentina in Manchester, England, on March 23 then faces England in London four days later. The Azzurri’s next competitive fixture isn’t until Sept. 7 against Poland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

The 46-year-old Di Biagio played for Italy as a midfielder at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti and former Italy coach Antonio Conte are among those being considered for the full-time job.

Roberto Fabbricini, the Italian football federation’s emergency commissioner, mentioned Mancini as a candidate last week.

[ MORE: Kane on 100 PL goals ]

On Monday, he also mentioned current Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri as a possibility.

“Ranieri is no less appealing than Mancini. He’s got the credentials,” Fabbricini said. “But we need to be attentive from a procedural point of view. Many of these coaches are currently under contract. Either they free themselves up or it will be difficult to ask them to consider the job.”

Ranieri coached Leicester to an improbable English Premier League title in 2016.

Fabbricini also suggested that many current Serie A coaches could be considered – perhaps referring to Massimiliano Allegri at six-time defending champion Juventus.

“It’s Alessandro Costacurta’s job to get in contact with the candidates,” Fabbricini said, referring to his vice commissioner and the former AC Milan and Italy defender.