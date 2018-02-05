De Bruyne exhausted as Pep hands Man City a few days off

Kevin De Bruyne knows he needs a break.
His whole team, actually, and Pep Guardiola is providing just that after Man City drew Burnley 1-1 at the weekend.
City is about to play four matches in as many competitions over a span of 15 days: Home to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, away to Basel in the UEFA Champions League three days later, at Wigan in the FA Cup on Feb. 19, and a Wembley date with Arsenal in the Feb. 25 League Cup Final.
Here’s De Bruyne on the stress and the break. From Sky Sports:
“I was feeling it from the first minute,” he said. “I’ve said it before – you feel great for 10 games, then you feel OK for 10 games, and then the rest you feel like (expletive).
“(The break) will do us a lot of good,” said De Bruyne. “I’m going away, it doesn’t matter where.”
As for the challenges of playing a near-constant congested schedule thanks to thriving in four competitions? De Bruyne admits that’s part of life at City, and wanting to play on a top team. It doesn’t help that City is down six senior players right now.
Fortunately, De Bruyne and his boss have built a healthy lead atop the Premier League table and did not draw Premier League competition in the FA Cup, which allows them to prioritize a bit this month.
Algeria national team manager Rabah Madjer is a decent politician, at least according to his comments regarding national superstar Riyad Mahrez and his club Leicester City.
Mahrez, who turns 27 later this month, was left out of Leicester’s 1-1 draw with Swansea after his displeasure with Leicester’s refusal to sell him in the January window had him “missing” from the King Power Stadium set.
Madjer understands Mahrez’s frustration and knows he has to have his back, but also knows that Algeria striker Islam Slimani is also Leicester property and that clubs of his other players are watching his remarks.
So the boss was sure to credit Leicester while explaining his position on why the Foxes should allow Mahrez to go to a UEFA Champions League club.
Granted we wouldn’t suggest the phrasing “better than Leicester” when describing a club who won a Premier League title featuring your star, but no one’s perfect. From Goal.com:
“Mahrez currently deserves better than Leicester, but we must not forget that it was Leicester who put him on the right track.
“I think a serious conversation with his board is needed. He wants to go to a bigger club in the English league. I do not know what really happened about his transfer.”
The Sun also tosses a fairly funny tidbit out there that seems a bit too on the nose to be true, but bears relaying: Leicester teammates apparently have taken to calling Mahrez “Viktor Navorski,” after the character in Tom Hanks’ “The Terminal” who cannot get into the U.S. nor back to his home country.
Drive is a funny thing. We all have it in some form, but whether we find that moment that brings it out of us is another story altogether.
Harry Kane details where he found his during a sprawling piece in The Players Tribune that commemorates his 100th Premier League goal.
He had been released from Arsenal’s academy at the age of 8, and had found new life at Spurs following a chance from Watford (The next North London Derby is on NBCSN at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday and online via NBCSports.com).
The feelings birthed from that Arsenal release never left him, and surely it helps that Spurs and Arsenal are lifelong rivals. From The Players’ Tribune:’
The white kit fit better on me, I think. I remember the first time we played against Arsenal … and even back then, I had a chip on my shoulder. It might sound ridiculous — I was only eight when they let me go — but every time we played them, I thought, “Alright, we’ll see who’s right and who’s wrong.”
Looking back on it now, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, because it gave me a drive that wasn’t there before.
Kane also talks about why Tom Brady — sore subject, Pats fans, we know — continues to motivate him and details his loan stints and what they taught him about life in English football.
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has undergone reconstructive procedure on his mouth after losing some of his teeth after a brutal collision in a Spanish league match on Sunday.
Atletico says Godin underwent the procedure in a dental clinic in Madrid, following the team’s 1-0 home win over Valencia at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Godin had to be replaced early in the second half after colliding with Valencia goalkeeper Neto while going for a high cross into the area.
Neto’s elbow appeared to hit Godin directly on his face, and replays showed one of Godin’s teeth flying out of his mouth. The Uruguay defender bled profusely as some of his teeth were visibly out of place.
Atletico workers were reportedly sent to the field after the game to try to find his teeth.
Atletico, nine points behind league leader Barcelona, had already lost central defender Stefan Savic before halftime because of a muscle injury on his left thigh.
Atletico did not say how long the defenders will be sidelined for.
- Chelsea leads all-time 17W-6D-9L
- Blues unbeaten in 14 vs. Hornets
- Watford last beat CFC in Sept. 1999
Could this be Antonio Conte‘s last stand?
At least at Chelsea, if reports are to be believed, as the Blues boss may need a win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in order to keep his job as manager of the Premier League champions.
History says it won’t be an issue, with Chelsea enjoying a run of superiority against the club located 25 miles north of Stamford Bridge, though the last two meetings hold goal-heavy stories of 4-3 and 4-2.
The latter was a beaut, with Chelsea opening the match through a Pedro goal but finding itself behind 2-1 with less than 20 minutes to play.
What they’re saying
Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu on joining the Hornets: “I knew Neymar, Messi and Suarez were in the team. After Neymar was gone, in comes Dembele and Coutinho. If you want to be in the top teams, you know you have competition in your place. I was playing in Barcelona, I played a lot of games. For the last couple of months I don’t play anything, and I don’t have confidence. That is my solution – to come here for confidence and minutes, and to help Watford. I’m confident in Watford, and confident in myself.”
Chelsea boss Conte on the youth of his side: “As you can see, we are working a lot also with, for example, Ampadu. He’s only 17 years old. Christensen is only 21 years old. Bakayoko is only 23. Zappacosta only 25. We took a lot of young players. With Christensen, we are trying to develop the young players of the Academy. I think we are doing a fantastic job. We are trying to build something important with work – not with words or money.”
Prediction
The Hornets have brought in reinforcements, but will Javi Gracia have them organized and indoctrinated into a very new system? Home field should help some, but Chelsea takes advantage of the Liverpool-Spurs draw to post a 2-0 win.