FA Cup preview: Huddersfield, Swansea set for replays

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Huddersfield Town and Swansea City will try again for a spot in the FA Cup 5th round as they have another shot after draws their last time out.

First, David Wagner‘s crew takes a five match winless run into St. Andrews as they visit Birmingham City after a 1-1 draw. Their Championship opponents might be in 19th place in the table, but they are in good form, having moved further off the bottom of the table in recent weeks.

Lukasz Jutkiewicz has lost his starting spot in Championship play, but he scored on the Terriers in the first meeting between these two clubs and could be given another shot. The early portion of the match could be critical, as Huddersfield has trailed eight times at the halftime break this season, and earned just a single draw from those games.

Elsewhere, Swansea City hosts League Two side Notts County as the Swans look to build on their good form, without a loss since January 2nd. The Swans have gone to a replay now in two straight FA Cup rounds, after being held their first time out against Wolverhampton before winning the second go around at home.

Notts County came into their meeting with Swansea in poor form, having lost two in a row, but they earned the 1-1 draw to force a replay, and then came back and clobbered Crewe Alexandria 4-1 in their subsequent league meeting. Swansea will be without Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer who both suffered long-term injuries in the past week.

when one swan falls, another swan begins to fly,” said manager Carlos Carvalhal. “We are disappointed because Fer was doing very well and Bony was fighting hard every day to get to his best level. We wish we had them available, but we have players to cover the situation in the time that they are not here.”

They are also missing young loanee Renato Sanches who is out a month with hamstring injury. That makes three players who started the 1-1 draw with Notts who will be absent for the second go. In addition, new arrivals Andre Ayew and Andy King are both cup-tied and cannot be selected.

Finally, League One basement-dwellers Rochdale host Championship side Millwall in a replay after the two played to an exciting 2-2 draw that saw Millwall equalize in the 90th minute to force a replay.

The 2 Robbies: Anarchy at Anfield

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 11:10 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe attempt to figure out what’s going on at Chelsea after the Blues concede 4 against Watford (1:05) before showing the Hornets some love (9:58). The guys also breakdown Sunday’s incredible match between Liverpool and Tottenham (9:58) and close the show with a look at the draw between Crystal Palace and Newcastle (22:35).

Jermaine Jones claims MLS rigged his 2014 allocation draw

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 10:26 PM EST
Jermaine Jones has taken to social media to endorse a candidate in the USSF presidential election, but he also used the opportunity to make some really odd claims.

On an Instagram live post, after endorsing Eric Wynalda as his pick for the upcoming election and explaining why he would not like to see Kathy Carter chosen, he went on a very odd rant about how his 2014 MLS blind draw was rigged.

When Jones entered Major League Soccer at the expiry of his contract at Besiktas, a blind draw was held between New England and Chicago to determine who would receive the rights to his Designated Player contract. Jones claimed that MLS commissioner told him the draw would be rigged in New England’s favor.

Instagram live posts can be made available by the user for 24 hours after the video is posted, but Jones appears to have chosen not to make his post available.

He does have some thoughts on the presidential election still available as part of his Instagram story, including saying, “I don’t think we are going the right way with soccer in our country. We need a strong USSF president,, someone who played the game & speaks out what hurts. After missing the WC [World Cup] it’s time to face it! We run our soccer like family business & that shows us we aren’t on the right path.”

While Garber “politely decline[d] the opportunity” to respond to the claims, New England Revs president Brian Biello had this to say on Twitter.

Interestingly enough, Jones’ former LA Galaxy teammate Sebastian Lletget was seen posting a comment on Jones’ Instagram live video with the 💤 emoji, clearly not impressed with the claims Jones made.

Is Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea in jeopardy?

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
2 Comments

We all know Roman Abramovich has a quick trigger finger. We’ve seen this movie before.

With Chelsea sitting fourth in the Premier League and on a run of five matches with just one win, the Blues looked soundly beaten after falling a man down on the road at 11th placed Watford.

The Blues have struggled with key injuries, which cannot be blamed on the boss, as medical issues with Andreas Christensen and Alvaro Morata have left an already thin squad with serious holes. However, Conte’s decisions could also be questioned over the last few weeks.

Against Watford, many thought Conte would bench struggling Tiemoue Bakayoko in favor of England international Danny Drinkwater alongside Drinkwater’s former Leicester City teammate N'Golo Kante, but the Italian instead kept Bakayoko in the lineup and it backfired badly. Bakayoko was sent off for a second yellow after just 30 minutes, leaving Chelsea with little ferocity the rest of the match.

Conte also chose to leave Olivier Giroud on the bench despite Morata’s injury. Giroud was healthy enough to come on as a 64th minute sub after Pedro was injured. And Conte chose to leave Marcos Alonso out of the squad altogether despite no reported injury for the wing-back.

In an awkward and tense moment after the match, Conte at first admitted mistakes in his player selection before becoming hostile with the post-match reporter. “Maybe I made the mistakes in the starting eleven today,” Conte said. “My choices were very poor, I think.” When pressed on what selections he wishes he could have back, Conte got very defensive, repeating over and over that the starting eleven was incorrect and attacking the reporter for repeating the question. “Maybe the starting eleven was wrong because our start was very poor and it was very difficult to change something tonight.”

Chelsea won the title in Conte’s first season, but with the prospect of Champions League play next season in serious doubt and reports swirling that a loss to Watford would doom the Italian, Arlo White and Robbie Mustoe discuss Conte’s fortunes, and it’s not ideal for the Italian.

Debuchy blasts Wenger for failed Man United move

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
Mathieu Debuchy did not play a single Premier League minute for Arsenal this season, and that seems to be eating away at the Frenchman.

Despite moving to St. Etienne on a free, Debuchy lashed out at Arsene Wenger for not allowing him to make a much more high-profile move.

“I would have liked to have left Arsenal earlier and to have played for a different club,” Debuchy told French media outlet RMC Sport. “There were moments when I was angry with the manager.”

The 32-year-old says a much more high-profile transfer was on the cards. “I had an opportunity, on loan at Manchester United, that he [Wenger] refused me because he did not want to strengthen a direct competitor at the time.”

In December, Wenger praised Debuchy for his value to the team, calling the Frenchman “mentally strong” and saying his value is in his fortitude as a backup, always ready to jump in for his chance. “Not many can do that, but Mathieu can do that,” Wenger said.

However, Debuchy did not appear in league play this season, and played just once for the Gunners in 2018, an FA Cup appearance against Nottingham Forest where he logged 87 minutes. He also has two EFL Cup matches under his belt this season, and four appearances in Europa League play.