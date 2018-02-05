How’s Matt Miazga doing in the Netherlands? Well, he scored this weekend

Chelsea loanee and USMNT center back Matt Miazga scooped up his second Eredivisie goal on Friday as Vitesse beat Groningen 1-0.
Miazga, 22, has gone 90 minutes all but once since rejoining the starting lineup on Sept. 9 in his second loan stint with the club.
So how’s he doing in his bid to pull an Andreas Christensen and put himself on Chelsea’s radar?
Miazga is sixth in minutes for his club despite only playing 60 minutes across his first three matches in easing his way back into Eredivisie life.
His tackle numbers are surprisingly low — .7 per game, good for 16th on Vitesse — but he’s the right side of a dynamite CB partnership as with team captain and Georgian veteran Guram Kashia.
They are first and second on the team in clearances, offsides drawn, and blocks, while Miazga has a stingy .3 times dribbled past per match (WhoScored.com). Miazga’s 5.5 clearances are 15th most in the league, and his .9 blocks sit tied for sixth.
Vitesse is sixth in Eredivisie, in a five or six team mess of teams competing for a spot in the Dutch top flight’s European competition playoffs.