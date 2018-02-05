Kane on Arsenal release, Spurs journey: “The white kit fit better”

Drive is a funny thing. We all have it in some form, but whether we find that moment that brings it out of us is another story altogether.

[ MORE: De Bruyne exhausted ]

Harry Kane details where he found his during a sprawling piece in The Players Tribune that commemorates his 100th Premier League goal.

He had been released from Arsenal’s academy at the age of 8, and had found new life at Spurs following a chance from Watford (The next North London Derby is on NBCSN at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday and online via NBCSports.com).

The feelings birthed from that Arsenal release never left him, and surely it helps that Spurs and Arsenal are lifelong rivals. From The Players’ Tribune:’

The white kit fit better on me, I think. I remember the first time we played against Arsenal … and even back then, I had a chip on my shoulder. It might sound ridiculous — I was only eight when they let me go — but every time we played them, I thought, “Alright, we’ll see who’s right and who’s wrong.” Looking back on it now, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, because it gave me a drive that wasn’t there before.

Kane also talks about why Tom Brady — sore subject, Pats fans, we know — continues to motivate him and details his loan stints and what they taught him about life in English football.

Follow @NicholasMendola