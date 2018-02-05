Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Chelsea

Chelsea leads all-time 17W-6D-9L

Blues unbeaten in 14 vs. Hornets

Watford last beat CFC in Sept. 1999

Could this be Antonio Conte‘s last stand?

At least at Chelsea, if reports are to be believed, as the Blues boss may need a win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in order to keep his job as manager of the Premier League champions.

History says it won’t be an issue, with Chelsea enjoying a run of superiority against the club located 25 miles north of Stamford Bridge, though the last two meetings hold goal-heavy stories of 4-3 and 4-2.

The latter was a beaut, with Chelsea opening the match through a Pedro goal but finding itself behind 2-1 with less than 20 minutes to play.

What they’re saying

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu on joining the Hornets: “I knew Neymar, Messi and Suarez were in the team. After Neymar was gone, in comes Dembele and Coutinho. If you want to be in the top teams, you know you have competition in your place. I was playing in Barcelona, I played a lot of games. For the last couple of months I don’t play anything, and I don’t have confidence. That is my solution – to come here for confidence and minutes, and to help Watford. I’m confident in Watford, and confident in myself.”

Chelsea boss Conte on the youth of his side: “As you can see, we are working a lot also with, for example, Ampadu. He’s only 17 years old. Christensen is only 21 years old. Bakayoko is only 23. Zappacosta only 25. We took a lot of young players. With Christensen, we are trying to develop the young players of the Academy. I think we are doing a fantastic job. We are trying to build something important with work – not with words or money.”

Prediction

The Hornets have brought in reinforcements, but will Javi Gracia have them organized and indoctrinated into a very new system? Home field should help some, but Chelsea takes advantage of the Liverpool-Spurs draw to post a 2-0 win.

