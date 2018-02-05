The 2 Robbies: Anarchy at Anfield

Huddersfield Town and Swansea City will try again for a spot in the FA Cup 5th round as they have another shot after draws their last time out.

First, David Wagner‘s crew takes a five match winless run into St. Andrews as they visit Birmingham City after a 1-1 draw. Their Championship opponents might be in 19th place in the table, but they are in good form, having moved further off the bottom of the table in recent weeks.

Lukasz Jutkiewicz has lost his starting spot in Championship play, but he scored on the Terriers in the first meeting between these two clubs and could be given another shot. The early portion of the match could be critical, as Huddersfield has trailed eight times at the halftime break this season, and earned just a single draw from those games.

Elsewhere, Swansea City hosts League Two side Notts County as the Swans look to build on their good form, without a loss since January 2nd. The Swans have gone to a replay now in two straight FA Cup rounds, after being held their first time out against Wolverhampton before winning the second go around at home.

Notts County came into their meeting with Swansea in poor form, having lost two in a row, but they earned the 1-1 draw to force a replay, and then came back and clobbered Crewe Alexandria 4-1 in their subsequent league meeting. Swansea will be without Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer who both suffered long-term injuries in the past week.

when one swan falls, another swan begins to fly,” said manager Carlos Carvalhal. “We are disappointed because Fer was doing very well and Bony was fighting hard every day to get to his best level. We wish we had them available, but we have players to cover the situation in the time that they are not here.”

They are also missing young loanee Renato Sanches who is out a month with hamstring injury. That makes three players who started the 1-1 draw with Notts who will be absent for the second go. In addition, new arrivals Andre Ayew and Andy King are both cup-tied and cannot be selected.

Finally, League One basement-dwellers Rochdale host Championship side Millwall in a replay after the two played to an exciting 2-2 draw that saw Millwall equalize in the 90th minute to force a replay.

