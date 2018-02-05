VIDEO: Adam Lallana sent off for attacking opponent during U-23 match

England international Adam Lallana has made just six appearances for Liverpool this season due to hamstring and groin injuries, and the club is working him back slowly to ensure he makes a full recovery.
He is finally healthy and now focusing on returning to match fitness, which saw him assigned to Liverpool’s U-23 match against Tottenham on Monday. It did not go well.
Lallana, after losing out on a one-on-one aerial duel with 19-year-old defensive midfielder George Marsh, attacked Marsh by grabbing his neck from behind and shoving the top of his head down. The referee had no choice but to send Lallana to the showers in the 63rd minute after his act of petulance.
It seems that the former Southampton man was upset about the way Marsh came into the aerial challenge roughly from behind Lallana, and after a split-second to think about things while working his way up off the ground, he attacks Marsh who had moved on to follow the play.
Liverpool’s U-23 side found itself down to nine men later as 19-year-old defender George Johnston was also sent off for a second yellow card in the 87th minute. Spurs would win the match 1-0 on a goal just after halftime from Jack Roles, despite the presence of four Liverpool senior squad members, including Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.