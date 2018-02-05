More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Watford 4-1 Chelsea: Bakayoko’s early red dooms woeful Blues

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 4:54 PM EST
  • Bakayoko sent off 30 minutes in for 2nd yellow
  • Troy Deeney scored from the spot
  • Chelsea conceded three times in the final 10 minutes

Life comes at you fast.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after a half-hour, and while it appeared Eden Hazard had rescued the Blues after a mostly woeful performance, Chelsea ultimately could see it over the line, conceding three times in the final nine minutes plus stoppage time to fall to Watford for the first time since 1999.

Bakayoko, who has struggled mightily since moving to Chelsea from Monaco over the summer, had a horror first-half, and it only lasted just over a half-hour before he was sent to the showers. The 23-year-old was booked 25 minutes in for a foul on Etienne Capoue, and just five minutes later a heavy touch got away from him. In his reckless effort to win the ball back, he stepped over the ball and caught Richarlison with a nasty stomp, earning a deserved second booking and reducing Chelsea to 10 men before halftime.

Antonio Conte was forced to sacrifice Willian to shore up the midfield in Bakayoko’s absence, bringing on Cesc Fabregas four minutes after the red card. Watford was still able to possess the ball with more ferocity, and they earned the game’s opening goal as debutant Gerard Deulofeu was fouled in the box by Thibaut Courtois. Troy Deeney scored from the spot, and the Hornets went ahead just before the halftime break.

Chelsea showed more intent in the second half despite their disadvantage, but it was Watford that had the best chance before the hour mark, with Deulofeu popping up in a dangerous spot again off a corner to fire a shot from outside the top of the box that just skipped wide right.

Conte brought Olivier Giroud on for his Blues debut, but only after Pedro was withdrawn after being injured in the 63rd minute, adding to the significant Chelsea injury list with Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen already struggling with fitness. Moments later, Abdoulaye Doucore forced an acrobatic save by Courtois as he rifled on net on the break.

Cesc Fabregas had a big chance for Chelsea to pull level with 10 minutes to go after great work from Eden hazard, but his shot was poorly placed directly at Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis. Chelsea continued to put Watford under pressure, and the equalizer came a minute later. Chelsea superstar Hazard rescued his team as he undressed Adrian Mariappa, cutting inside and slightly backwards before rifling a stunning curler into the far top corner for the equalizer.

The game began to open up, and Watford went right back in front. Darryl Janmaat put the Hornets ahead again, carving up the Chelsea defense on a give-and-go with substitute Roberto Pereyra, and then Deulofeu sliced and diced on the break to put the game away. Pereyra piled on the Blues misery with a fourth a minute into injury time.

The loss, Chelsea’s second in a row, leaves them vulnerable in fourth just a point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham. The Blues have won just once in the last five matches. Watford, meanwhile, remains in 11th but pulled within just one of 10th placed Everton.

Is Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea in jeopardy?

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
We all know Roman Abramovich has a quick trigger finger. We’ve seen this movie before.

With Chelsea sitting fourth in the Premier League and on a run of five matches with just one win, the Blues looked soundly beaten after falling a man down on the road at 11th placed Watford.

The Blues have struggled with key injuries, which cannot be blamed on the boss, as medical issues with Andreas Christensen and Alvaro Morata have left an already thin squad with serious holes. However, Conte’s decisions could also be questioned over the last few weeks.

Against Watford, many thought Conte would bench struggling Tiemoue Bakayoko in favor of England international Danny Drinkwater alongside Drinkwater’s former Leicester City teammate N'Golo Kante, but the Italian instead kept Bakayoko in the lineup and it backfired badly. Bakayoko was sent off for a second yellow after just 30 minutes, leaving Chelsea with little ferocity the rest of the match.

Conte also chose to leave Olivier Giroud on the bench despite Morata’s injury. Giroud was healthy enough to come on as a 64th minute sub after Pedro was injured. And Conte chose to leave Marcos Alonso out of the squad altogether despite no reported injury for the wing-back.

In an awkward and tense moment after the match, Conte at first admitted mistakes in his player selection before becoming hostile with the post-match reporter. “Maybe I made the mistakes in the starting eleven today,” Conte said. “My choices were very poor, I think.” When pressed on what selections he wishes he could have back, Conte got very defensive, repeating over and over that the starting eleven was incorrect and attacking the reporter for repeating the question. “Maybe the starting eleven was wrong because our start was very poor and it was very difficult to change something tonight.”

Chelsea won the title in Conte’s first season, but with the prospect of Champions League play next season in serious doubt and reports swirling that a loss to Watford would doom the Italian, Arlo White and Robbie Mustoe discuss Conte’s fortunes, and it’s not ideal for the Italian.

Debuchy blasts Wenger for failed Man United move

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
Mathieu Debuchy did not play a single Premier League minute for Arsenal this season, and that seems to be eating away at the Frenchman.

Despite moving to St. Etienne on a free, Debuchy lashed out at Arsene Wenger for not allowing him to make a much more high-profile move.

“I would have liked to have left Arsenal earlier and to have played for a different club,” Debuchy told French media outlet RMC Sport. “There were moments when I was angry with the manager.”

The 32-year-old says a much more high-profile transfer was on the cards. “I had an opportunity, on loan at Manchester United, that he [Wenger] refused me because he did not want to strengthen a direct competitor at the time.”

In December, Wenger praised Debuchy for his value to the team, calling the Frenchman “mentally strong” and saying his value is in his fortitude as a backup, always ready to jump in for his chance. “Not many can do that, but Mathieu can do that,” Wenger said.

However, Debuchy did not appear in league play this season, and played just once for the Gunners in 2018, an FA Cup appearance against Nottingham Forest where he logged 87 minutes. He also has two EFL Cup matches under his belt this season, and four appearances in Europa League play.

VIDEO: Adam Lallana sent off for attacking opponent during U-23 match

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
England international Adam Lallana has made just six appearances for Liverpool this season due to hamstring and groin injuries, and the club is working him back slowly to ensure he makes a full recovery.

He is finally healthy and now focusing on returning to match fitness, which saw him assigned to Liverpool’s U-23 match against Tottenham on Monday. It did not go well.

Lallana, after losing out on a one-on-one aerial duel with 19-year-old defensive midfielder George Marsh, attacked Marsh by grabbing his neck from behind and shoving the top of his head down. The referee had no choice but to send Lallana to the showers in the 63rd minute after his act of petulance.

It seems that the former Southampton man was upset about the way Marsh came into the aerial challenge roughly from behind Lallana, and after a split-second to think about things while working his way up off the ground, he attacks Marsh who had moved on to follow the play.

Liverpool’s U-23 side found itself down to nine men later as 19-year-old defender George Johnston was also sent off for a second yellow card in the 87th minute. Spurs would win the match 1-0 on a goal just after halftime from Jack Roles, despite the presence of four Liverpool senior squad members, including Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.

Blaise Matuidi out a month with thigh tear

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
In the middle of its toughest Serie A title fight in years and an imposing Champions League matchup against Tottenham on the horizon, Juventus has lost its midfield rock.

The Italian club announced Monday that Blaise Matuidi has a muscle tear in his left thigh, and while there was no official timetable given in the club release, reports suggest he will miss at least a month.

The 30-year-old was injured in the 7-0 drubbing of Sassuolo over the weekend, withdrawn after just 26 minutes. The injury was not considered serious at first, and he was taken off with the team already 2-0 up and the game under control. However, tests showed a problem worse than initially feared, and now he will face a spell on the sidelines.

Matuidi has appeared in 20 of the team’s 23 Serie A games, starting 16 of them. He’s also appeared in all six of their Champions League matches so far, with three starts. A strong CM with good ball-winning abilities and a crunching style, Matuidi is a huge loss for Juventus as they prepare for the high pressing Spurs in Champions League play. He will most certainly miss the first leg on February 13, while he could be in contention for a return for the second leg on March 7. His status will also be up in the air for a critical Serie A game against third-placed Lazio on March 3.

In 10 games since a 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19, Juventus has astonishingly conceded just one goal in Serie A play, with Matuidi starting in all but two of those matches.

Massamiliano Allegri has rotated Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, and Stefano Sturaro in midfield for much of the season, the bulk of the work will now fall on the remaining three to take over Matuidi’s minutes. “He has the traits that when I play with 3 midfielders I can play either him or Sturaro,” Allegri said after the Sassuolo match.

Sturaro will likely be the biggest benefactor, having made just seven league appearances thus far. Juve is a point back of Napoli in the title race, with Lazio a significant distance behind in third. They are not scheduled to play Napoli again until late April.

Juventus is already without Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado with injuries.