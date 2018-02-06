More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Would you rather? Rochdale FA Cup edition (VOTE)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
All but one FA Cup fifth round spot has been earned, and the soon-to-be filled vacancy provides an interesting debate topic.

Rochdale is a League One entity, and has yet to rise any higher than England’s third tier. “The Dale,” as they are known, sit in the relegation zone and will be sent down without a rich vein of league form (or at least wins in a few of their several matches-in-hand).

But Rochdale upset Football League Championship side Millwall on Tuesday and will move onto the fifth round. Their opponent is the only unknown berth left in the tournament, and the winner of Wednesday’s playoff tie could hardly vary more.

The Dale could draw Newport County, a League Two side it’s played twice in history when both shared that division in 2013-14. It’s a very winnable contest, and could send Rochdale into the quarterfinals where it could face a giant of the English game. And keep in mind, the could still well lose the match.

Or the Dale could just do that now, and guaranteed at home. Tottenham Hotspur is a heavy favorite to win its replay at Wembley Stadium, and would pack Spotland Stadium for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime match-up on Feb. 17. The rub here is that a loss to Spurs would then ease the schedule burden for the relegation fight.

Again, Spurs are probably going to hammer Newport County on Wednesday, the visitors having earned enough respect by forcing the replay (Newport is 25:1 underdogs to win).

But assume it’s open-ended: Who would you prefer? We choose Spurs, but only by a bit. Given the American equivalent of our fourth-tier club meeting either a fellow NPSL/PDL side or New York City FC, well, we’ll rent a nice chair for Mr. Vieira.

FA Cup win sends Swans’ Carvalhal back to Sheffield Wednesday

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2018, 9:28 PM EST
Carlos Carvalhal was a surprise appointment for Swansea City, and the move is turning out pretty well as the Welsh side has beaten Arsenal and Liverpool to climb out of the Premier League drop zone for the first time since Match Day 10.

The 52-year-old Portuguese manager was hired by Swans four days after he left Sheffield Wednesday of the Football League Championship, and now he’s going to head back to Hillsborough Stadium for a FA Cup fifth round match after Swans stomped Notts County 8-1 on Tuesday.

Despite the unceremonious end to his life with Wednesday, Carvalhal has a lot of fond memories and can’t wait for a Feb. 17 date which will feel “like going home.” From SwanseaCity.com:

“I don’t know if you know, but in our second season there we got more points than they had got in 50 years. It was the third highest record they’d had in 150 years. We got to the play-offs twice and that’s something very strong which means I am very connected with the club.”

“It’s the same with Besiktas, I will always be linked with that club. I believe one day it will be the same with Swansea – I will be a Jack.”

Orlando City CEO rips “troublemaker” Larin for Besiktas exit

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao took the microphone for one last set of comments about the club’s former star striker Cyle Larin.

Saying this was indeed the last time he’d talk about the Canadian striker engineering a transfer to Besiktas by refusing to acknowledge validity in his contract with the MLS club, Leitao tore into Larin.

The 22-year-old player was clear that he planned to leave MLS following last season, but he thought he was free to leave the team while Orlando expected a transfer fee (which it eventually received).

Leitao said players are becoming more professional all the time, but Larin is an exception to the rule. When Larin showed up Besiktas, the thought process changed at Orlando City. From ProSoccerUSA.com’s Alicia DelGallo:

“At this moment, we have a conversation, ‘What’s the point to force a player with that character, with that personality, a troublemaker? What’s the point of bringing a player like that back to the club?’” Leitão said. “So we decided to engage in negotiations with the Turkish club and came up with, in my opinion, a very good negotiation and result for us as a club.”

Larin was on the bench with the hopes of making his Besiktas debut in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup win over Genclerbirligi Ankara, but did not make an appearance.

Reports: West Ham will sign Evra for remainder of season

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
Patrice Evra on one side and Pablo Zabaleta on the other?

What are Nemanja Vidic and Martin Demichelis up to?

That theoretical back four won’t be getting together at the London Stadium for West Ham United, but left back Evra could be joining right back Zabaleta with the Irons as soon as Wednesday.

Reports say Evra, who left Marseille earlier this season after kicking a fan in a disgraceful prematch incident, is set to join old boss David Moyes at West Ham for the rest of the season.

West Ham sits 12th, but is just three points out of 18th. Left-sided man Arthur Masuaku has been pretty darn good for the Irons, but was suspended for spitting at Nick Powell during FA Cup play. Aaron Cresswell played in his stead as the left wingback in a 3-5-2.

The 3-5-2 should provide Evra more comfort in building up his game, but will perhaps demand a bit more run-up to match fitness.

Like the move?

Top Four prognosis: The fixtures that matter in the Premier League

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 6, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
On Sunday we analyzed the run-ins for a bevy of clubs vying to avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Football League Championship.

Tonight, we deal in the race for the Top Four.

While we’re still including Man City despite its 13-point table advantage and status as an almost-certain PL title winner– the leaders still face every Top Four contender except Spurs — read on to see why a certain outsider stands a very good chance of renewing acquaintances with the Top Four.

Man City (69 pts)

Saturday – Leicester City (H)
Feb. 13 – Basel (A) – UCL
Feb. 19 – Wigan (A) – FA Cup
Feb. 25 – Arsenal – League Cup Final
March 1 – Arsenal (A)
March 4 – Chelsea (H)
March 7 – Basel (H)
March 12 – Stoke (A)
March 17 – FA Cup quarters – or – March 18 – Brighton (H)
March 31 – Everton (A)
April 3/4 – UCL quarters
April 7 – Manchester United (H)
April 10/11 – UCL quarters
April 14 – Spurs (A)
April 21 – FA Cup semis – or – Swansea City (H)
April 24/25 – UCL semis
April 28 – West Ham (A)
May 1/2 – UCL semis
May 5 – Huddersfield Town (H)
May 13 – Southampton (A)
May 19 – FA Cup final
May 26 – UCL final

The read: Those are a lot of matches. It’s difficult to imagine City will lose the league even if its injury problems grow, but the congestions is going to cause a lot of consternation for Guardiola as he chases four trophies.

Manchester United (56)

 

Sunday – Newcastle United (A)
Feb. 17 – Huddersfield Town (A) – FA Cup
Feb. 21 – Sevilla (A) – UCL
Feb. 25 – Chelsea (H)
March 5 – Crystal Palace (A)
March 10 – Liverpool (H)
March 13 – Sevilla (H)
March 17 – FA Cup quarters – or – March 18 – West Ham (A)
March 31 – Swansea City (H)
April 3/4 – UCL quarters
April 7 – Manchester City (A)
April 10/11 – UCL quarters
April 14 – West Brom (H)
April 21 – FA Cup semis – or – Bournemouth (A)
April 24/25 – UCL semis
April 28 – Arsenal (H)
May 1/2 – UCL semis
May 5 – Brighton (A)
May 13 – Watford (H)
May 19 – FA Cup final
May 26 – UCL final

The read: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea all have to come to Old Trafford, and the Manchester Derby wedged between a pair of possible Champions League quarterfinals doubles down on the intrigue at the Etihad Stadium. United should still finish second, though…

Liverpool (51)

Sunday – Southampton (A)
Feb. 14 – Porto (A) – UCL
Feb. 24 – West Ham (H)
March 3 – Newcastle (H)
March 6 – Porto (H)
March 10 – Manchester United (A)
March 17 – Watford (H)
March 31 – Crystal Palace (A)
April 3/4 – UCL quarters
April 7 – Everton (A)
April 10/11 – UCL quarters
April 14 – Bournemouth (H)
April 21 – West Brom (A) – moved if WBA makes FA Cup semis
April 24/25 – UCL semis
April 28 – Stoke City (H)
May 1/2 – UCL semis
May 5  – Chelsea (A)
May 13 – Brighton (H)
May 26 – UCL final

The read: Liverpool’s disappointing FA Cup exit sets itself up nicely in February as the only club with just three dates remaining, and the Reds don’t face three of their Top Four competitors. Could this give them enough ammunition to pass United? Absolutely.

Chelsea (50)

Feb. 12 – West Brom (H)
Feb. 16 – Hull City (H) – FA Cup
Feb. 20 – Barcelona (H) – UCL
Feb. 25 – Manchester United (A)
March 4 – Manchester City (A)
March 10 – Crystal Palace (H)
March 14 – Barcelona (A) – UCL
March 17 – FA Cup quarters – or – Burnley (A)
April 1 – Spurs (H)
April 3/4 – UCL quarters
April 7 – West Ham (H)
April 10/11 – UCL quarters
April 14 – Southampton (A)
April 21 – FA Cup semis – or – Huddersfield Town (H)
April 24/25 – UCL semis
April 28 – Swans (A)
May 1/2 – UCL semis
May 5 – Liverpool (H)
May 13 – Newcastle United (A)
May 19 – FA Cup final
May 26 – UCL final

The read: Chelsea’s chances of dropping out of the Top Four — at least temporarily — are very high, with four of five matches between Feb. 20 and March 14 coming against Barcelona (twice), Manchester United, and Manchester City. Spurs and Liverpool are also on the docket, but come to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur (49)

Wednesday – Newport County – FA Cup replay
Saturday – Arsenal (H)
Feb. 13 – Juventus (A) – UCL
Feb. 17 – Rochdale (A) – FA Cup (if still in competition)
Feb. 26 – Crystal Palace (A)
March 3 – Huddersfield Town (H)
March 7 – Juventus (H) – UCL
March 11 – Bournemouth (A)
March 16 – Newcastle (H) – or – March 17 – FA Cup quarters
April 1 – Chelsea (A)
April 3/4 – UCL quarters
April 7 – Stoke City (A)
April 10/11 – UCL quarters
April 14 – Manchester City (H)
April 21 – FA Cup semis – or – Brighton (A)
April 24/25 – UCL semis
April 28 – Watford (H)
May 1/2 – UCL semis
May 5 – West Brom (A)
May 13 – Leicester City (H)
May 19 – FA Cup final
May 26 – UCL final

The read: If Spurs get past Juve, they’ll face the following between April 1-14: a UCL quarterfinalist twice, Man City, Chelsea, and Stoke (One of those things is not like the others). The key will be emerging from that stretch relatively unscathed, because points are there for the taking the rest of the way.

Arsenal (45)

Feb. 10 – Spurs (A)
Feb. 15 – Ostersunds FK (A) – UEL
Feb. 22 – Ostersunds FK (H) – UEL
Feb. 25 – Manchester City – League Cup final
March 1 – Manchester City (H)
March 4 –  Brighton (A)
March 8 – UEL Round of 16
March 11 – Watford (H)
March 15 – UEL Round of 16
March 17 – Leicester City (A)
April 1 – Stoke City (H)
April 5 – UEL quarters
April 7 – Southampton (H)
April 12 – UEL quarters
April 14 – Newcastle United (A)
April 21 – West Ham (H)
April 26 – UEL semis
April 28 – Manchester United (A)
May 3 – UEL semis
May 5 – Burnley (H)
May 13 – Huddersfield Town (A)
May 19 – UEL final

The read: If Arsenal gets through the next three weeks in decent table position, beginning with Saturday’s away North London Derby, the Gunners may well wind up dueling with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Spurs for third (let alone fourth). As noted, the Reds schedule may push them out of the discussion, but if Alexis Sanchez leaving Arsenal has exorcised its demons, well… Arsenal and fourth have often gone together like red wine and pasta sauce.

Prediction

Based on all of the above, foolishly assuming no major injuries, and making lightning quick estimates:

  1. Man City — 96 points
  2. Manchester United — 87
  3. Liverpool — 85
  4. Spurs — 77
  5. Arsenal — 77
  6. Chelsea — 75