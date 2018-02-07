Argentine midfielder fires laser into upper 90 of Copa Libertadores match

Jesus Datolo reminded Banfield fans that he still packs quite a punch in his left leg.
The veteran Argentine midfielder lasered a strike into the upper 90 in Banfield’s 2-2 draw with Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores, helping take Banfield into the next qualifying round of the tournament on away goals.
Liga MX could take a page out of Major League Soccer’s book, at least temporarily.
The Committee for Sports Development in Liga MX is considering a number of proposals to add to the league’s rule book, including potentially suspending promotion and relegation between Liga Acensio and Liga MX for four years starting in 2019, supposedly to ensure that Liga Acensio clubs meet new Mexican FA standards for when they are promoted.
“There are many proposals on the table, that is one (suspending promotion and relegation),” Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla said. “They handle all the possibilities, extremes and means, until after all is the best decision that can be applied and that is the best for Mexican football.”
Obviously, the move would be controversial in Mexico and around the world, but it would breathe a sigh of relief for some mainstay clubs such as Chivas and Atlas out of Guadalajara, which have been relegation threatened in the past.
Liga MX relegates just one team a year and accepts a new one from Liga Acensio each summer, and the FMF uses a different formula to decide who goes down. Instead of just picking the bottom team after the season, instead an overall coeficcient is put together of a team’s last six tournaments (apertura and clausura), with points added up to help determine a team’s coefficient.
Currently, Veracruz sits in the drop zone with 12 games left in the Liga MX Clausura.
All but one FA Cup fifth round spot has been earned, and the soon-to-be filled vacancy provides an interesting debate topic.
Rochdale is a League One entity, and has yet to rise any higher than England’s third tier. “The Dale,” as they are known, sit in the relegation zone and will be sent down without a rich vein of league form (or at least wins in a few of their several matches-in-hand).
The Dale could draw Newport County, a League Two side it’s played twice in history when both shared that division in 2013-14. It’s a very winnable contest, and could send Rochdale into the quarterfinals where it could face a giant of the English game. And keep in mind, the could still well lose the match.
Or the Dale could just do that now, and guaranteed at home. Tottenham Hotspur is a heavy favorite to win its replay at Wembley Stadium, and would pack Spotland Stadium for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime match-up on Feb. 17. The rub here is that a loss to Spurs would then ease the schedule burden for the relegation fight.
Again, Spurs are probably going to hammer Newport County on Wednesday, the visitors having earned enough respect by forcing the replay (Newport is 25:1 underdogs to win).
But assume it’s open-ended: Who would you prefer? We choose Spurs, but only by a bit. Given the American equivalent of our fourth-tier club meeting either a fellow NPSL/PDL side or New York City FC, well, we’ll rent a nice chair for Mr. Vieira.
Carlos Carvalhal was a surprise appointment for Swansea City, and the move is turning out pretty well as the Welsh side has beaten Arsenal and Liverpool to climb out of the Premier League drop zone for the first time since Match Day 10.
The 52-year-old Portuguese manager was hired by Swans four days after he left Sheffield Wednesday of the Football League Championship, and now he’s going to head back to Hillsborough Stadium for a FA Cup fifth round match after Swans stomped Notts County 8-1 on Tuesday.
Despite the unceremonious end to his life with Wednesday, Carvalhal has a lot of fond memories and can’t wait for a Feb. 17 date which will feel “like going home.” From SwanseaCity.com:
“I don’t know if you know, but in our second season there we got more points than they had got in 50 years. It was the third highest record they’d had in 150 years. We got to the play-offs twice and that’s something very strong which means I am very connected with the club.”
“It’s the same with Besiktas, I will always be linked with that club. I believe one day it will be the same with Swansea – I will be a Jack.”
Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao took the microphone for one last set of comments about the club’s former star striker Cyle Larin.
Saying this was indeed the last time he’d talk about the Canadian striker engineering a transfer to Besiktas by refusing to acknowledge validity in his contract with the MLS club, Leitao tore into Larin.
Leitao said players are becoming more professional all the time, but Larin is an exception to the rule. When Larin showed up Besiktas, the thought process changed at Orlando City. From ProSoccerUSA.com’s Alicia DelGallo:
“At this moment, we have a conversation, ‘What’s the point to force a player with that character, with that personality, a troublemaker? What’s the point of bringing a player like that back to the club?’” Leitão said. “So we decided to engage in negotiations with the Turkish club and came up with, in my opinion, a very good negotiation and result for us as a club.”
Larin was on the bench with the hopes of making his Besiktas debut in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup win over Genclerbirligi Ankara, but did not make an appearance.