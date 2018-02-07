More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kick It Out: Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Discrimination in English soccer soared 60 percent in the first half of the season.

The Premier League accounted for 64 of the 282 incidents of abuse reported to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, a 50 percent jump on the first half of the previous season. Racism accounted for just over half of the reports gathered by Kick It Out.

“Our latest statistics reveal a significant increase in incidents of discrimination in football, which should act as a wake-up call to everyone in the sport,” Kick It Out chairman Herman Ouseley said.

“The spike in these mid-season reporting statistics comes against the backdrop of rising hatred in our society.”

Reporting incidents of abuse has also become more accessible as Kick It Out’s phone app becomes more prevalent. In the 2012-13 season only 53 discriminatory incidents were reported by the halfway point.

“Ultimately, tackling discrimination must be a collective effort,” Ouseley said. “The leaders across all sections of society and football, as well as the broader public and football supporters themselves, need to take action, report discrimination and help us eradicate hatred.”

After racism, incidents of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia account for next largest source of reports of discrimination (22 percent), followed by anti-Semitism (9 percent).

Incidents in the Premier League accounted for half of the reports in the professional game. Social media is becoming a growing outlet for discrimination, with most incidents on Twitter.

Men in Blazers podcast: Liverpool-Spurs drama

@MenInBlazers
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo break down the controversy-laden, drama-soaked, insert-compound-adjective-here draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Plus, new-look Arsenal get healthy against Everton.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Finally fully fit, Spurs ready ready for season-defining month

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

The next six games, spanning exactly four weeks, will go a long, long way toward defining Tottenham Hotspur’s 2017-18 season as either a progressive success, or an untimely failure.

[ MORE: Spurs cruise past fourth-tier Newport, reach FA Cup 5th round ]

This Saturday, it’s Arsenal who’ll visit Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), followed by the first leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie with Juventus, followed by an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Rochdale, followed by a pair of banana-skin fixtures in the Premier League (Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town), and finally the decisive second leg against Juventus.

For all of his side’s recent success, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to guide Tottenham to the club’s first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup. While they’re outsiders to triumph in Europe, a trip to the semifinals — or even the quarters — would more than suffice for Spurs fans. The FA Cup, on the other hand, is well within reach, should someone do everyone a favor and knock off Manchester City.

[ MORE: Forecasting the Premier League’s top-four race ]

Following Wednesday’s fourth-round replay victory over Newport County, Pochettino reaffirmed his desire to continue compete on every front available,  — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s the FA Cup and it’s difficult. But I am happy because we wanted to be in the next round.”

“It is important to keep going and winning games. We are going to be very busy in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup but we want to keep this run.”

[ MORE: PFA urges Mahrez, Leicester to resolve standoff “ASAP” ]

In many ways, Spurs arrived a season (or two) ahead of schedule when they were the nearest challengers to Leicester City and Chelsea in the Premier League title race two years running. The idea, at least one might presume, was that Mauricio Pochettino’s side would continue to rise through the ranks before finally peaking in the first or second season inside the club’s new White Hart Lane stadium (set to open August 2018).

The highlight on Wednesday, however, was undoubtedly the return of star defender Toby Aldeweireld, who missed the last two months with a hamstring injury. To a lesser degree, Danny Rose and Harry Winks (both out since Boxing Day) also made their way back into the starting 11 following injuries of their own. Given it’s already a thin squad, the important of having everyone available for selection isn’t lost on Pochettino — quotes from Sky Sports:

“It’s important for many players to have the possibility to play. It’s tough to find a place to play because the team is doing well. Today was a great opportunity for different players, like Toby, Danny and Harry Winks, to play games and compete at this level. It’s completely different to training.”

[ MORE: Chelsea’s Courtois talking new deal, but “heart is in Madrid” ]

Successive third- and second-place finishes, coupled with the ease with which they breezed through this season’s Champions League group stage — brushing aside the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund — have left Spurs in something of a confusing no man’s land, where simply finishing fourth would represent a literal step back, even if not in terms of perception and expectation.

It’s a testament to the work that Pochettino’s done thus far, as well as a reminder of how far Spurs had, and still have, to go.

Spurs cruise in replay vs. Newport, reach FA Cup 5th round

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

It should have never come to Wednesday’s FA Cup replay, but Tottenham Hotspur have, at long last, defeated League Two side Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup, 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Forecasting the Premier League’s top-four race ]

Tottenham failed to control proceedings last time out and had to come back from a goal down just to secure a 1-1 draw and the subsequent replay.

With the north London derby coming up on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez (all four on the bench), Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier out of Wednesday’s starting 11.

[ MORE: PFA urges Mahrez, Leicester to resolve standoff “ASAP” ]

The gamble paid off for Pochettino — to the tune of 24 shots to 3, and 6-1 on target — thanks in part to a 26th-minute own goal which was forced, somewhat, by Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark, courtesy of a composed finish from Erik Lamela, who made just his third start (and second 90-minute performance) since returning from 14 months on the sideline with a hip injury.

Up next in the Cup for Spurs is a trip to take on League One side Rochdale in the fifth round.

PFA urges Mahrez, Leicester to resolve standoff “as soon as possible”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 3:53 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s been a full week since Riyad Mahrez went AWOL and Leicester City’s star winger appears set to continue his absence, though the Professional Footballers’ Association, the union which typically represents and defends players’ interests, has urged the two sides to come to a resolution “as soon as possible.”

[ MORE: Forecasting the Premier League’s top-four race ]

Depending on how one chooses to interpret PFA chief Gordon Taylor’s recent comments (below), you could easily make the case that the PFA has taken the rare stance of siding with the club after Mahrez failed to report for training after a move to Manchester City failed to materialize on transfer deadline day, despite the fact the 26-year-old Algerian handed in an official transfer request.

Taylor says the PFA has offered to serve as a mediator between player and club, should Mahrez choose to come to the negotiating table — quotes from the BBC:

“If the issue needs us to help then the offer has been made. Leicester are looking to be patient and understanding.

“We hope the player will appreciate the situation as it is at the moment. The sooner this is sorted out the better for everyone.

“But sometimes these things can take a short time and other times a lot longer.”

Leicester, who signed Mahrez from French side Le Havre for just over $500,000 in January 2014, stand to wind up the biggest losers in the whole ordeal. At some point (almost certainly in the summer), Mahrez will get his move away from the King Power Stadium and he’ll find himself back in the Champions League, where a player of his caliber unquestionably belongs.

[ MORE: Chelsea’s Courtois talking new deal, but “heart is in Madrid” ]

Not only will the Foxes lose arguably their best-ever player, but any negotiating power they might have once held, is long gone. If Mahrez simply refuses to make himself available for training and games, the situation is untenable for the club, and they’ll be forced to sell. Whereas Man City might have been willing to pay $85 million last month, that number will probably fall to somewhere nearer to $50 million in the summer, given recent developments.