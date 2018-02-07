Liga MX to consider suspending pro/rel

Liga MX could take a page out of Major League Soccer’s book, at least temporarily.

The Committee for Sports Development in Liga MX is considering a number of proposals to add to the league’s rule book, including potentially suspending promotion and relegation between Liga Acensio and Liga MX for four years starting in 2019, supposedly to ensure that Liga Acensio clubs meet new Mexican FA standards for when they are promoted.

“There are many proposals on the table, that is one (suspending promotion and relegation),” Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla said. “They handle all the possibilities, extremes and means, until after all is the best decision that can be applied and that is the best for Mexican football.”

Obviously, the move would be controversial in Mexico and around the world, but it would breathe a sigh of relief for some mainstay clubs such as Chivas and Atlas out of Guadalajara, which have been relegation threatened in the past.

Liga MX relegates just one team a year and accepts a new one from Liga Acensio each summer, and the FMF uses a different formula to decide who goes down. Instead of just picking the bottom team after the season, instead an overall coeficcient is put together of a team’s last six tournaments (apertura and clausura), with points added up to help determine a team’s coefficient.

Currently, Veracruz sits in the drop zone with 12 games left in the Liga MX Clausura.