More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

LIVE, FA Cup: Tottenham vs. Newport County

By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

The final FA Cup Fourth Round replay takes place Wednesday afternoon as Wembley Stadium plays host to Tottenham against League Two’s Newport County.

[ LIVE: Follow the FA Cup scores 

With the North London Derby on the horizon, Mauricio Pochettino has decided to rest some of his starters, opting to bring Fernando Llorente, Danny Rose and Juan Foythe into the lineup. Toby Alderweireld also makes his return to the Spurs starting lineup for the first time since December, when he was injured in a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Video Assistant Replay is in effect at Wembley Stadium, which could change the outcome of the game if there is a clear and obvious error made by the match officials, so that’s one more thing to keep an eye on.

After holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw in the fourth round proper, could Newport County shock Great Britain and advance to the fifth round?

Follow along in the link above, and stay here for full time analysis on Pro Soccer Talk.

PFA urges Mahrez, Leicester to resolve standoff “as soon as possible”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 3:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been a full week since Riyad Mahrez went AWOL and Leicester City’s star winger appears set to continue his absence, though the Professional Footballers’ Association, the union which typically represents and defends players’ interests, has urged the two sides to come to a resolution “as soon as possible.”

[ MORE: Forecasting the Premier League’s top-four race ]

Depending on how one chooses to interpret PFA chief Gordon Taylor’s recent comments (below), you could easily make the case that the PFA has taken the rare stance of siding with the club after Mahrez failed to report for training after a move to Manchester City failed to materialize on transfer deadline day, despite the fact the 26-year-old Algerian handed in an official transfer request.

Taylor says the PFA has offered to serve as a mediator between player and club, should Mahrez choose to come to the negotiating table — quotes from the BBC:

“If the issue needs us to help then the offer has been made. Leicester are looking to be patient and understanding.

“We hope the player will appreciate the situation as it is at the moment. The sooner this is sorted out the better for everyone.

“But sometimes these things can take a short time and other times a lot longer.”

Leicester, who signed Mahrez from French side Le Havre for just over $500,000 in January 2014, stand to wind up the biggest losers in the whole ordeal. At some point (almost certainly in the summer), Mahrez will get his move away from the King Power Stadium and he’ll find himself back in the Champions League, where a player of his caliber unquestionably belongs.

[ MORE: Chelsea’s Courtois talking new deal, but “heart is in Madrid” ]

Not only will the Foxes lose arguably their best-ever player, but any negotiating power they might have once held, is long gone. If Mahrez simply refuses to make himself available for training and games, the situation is untenable for the club, and they’ll be forced to sell. Whereas Man City might have been willing to pay $85 million last month, that number will probably fall to somewhere nearer to $50 million in the summer, given recent developments.

U.S. Soccer Presidential Candidate: Michael Winograd Q&A

Michael Winograd
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 1:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

PST is vetting the candidates to succeed Sunil Gulati as president of the United States Soccer Federation.

This post speaks with Michael Winograd, a former college and professional soccer player who now works as a lawyer for Ropes & Gray, LLP, working in the firm’s business & securities litigation practice group. His campaign website is https://www.winogradussf.com/index.php

Pro Soccer Talk: Hello, Michael. I hope all is well. We wanted to catch up and hear from you ahead of the big vote in Orlando. How has it been on the campaign trail since you announced your candidacy in October 2016?

[LOOK: NYCFC unveils new away kit]

Michael Winograd: “I think the campaign has gone very well. I think the narrative for me began that everybody was impressed and they just didn’t know if I’d be able to make up the ground that I need to, given I don’t have the name recognition that a lot of the other candidates did. And I think that narrative has changed.

“It slowly sort of hit a tipping people where people were saying, ‘now we know him, we’ve all spoken with a lot of media and we’ve heard the same thing over and over again, consistent messages no matter who I’ve spoken to said the same things. We all like him so why not.’ I feel like for a very long time, I was on everybody’s shortlist, I still feel like I am on everybody’s shortlist but now I’ve moved up to number one on a bunch of those lists, I made the final four for the Athlete Council, that call went very well on Friday. I feel I’ve got good momentum going in.”

PST: Can you say which organizations are supporting you?

MW: “I have had meetings with pro leagues, folks in MLS, Don Garber, you know, the NASL. I’ve had meetings with the Athlete Council, I’ve had several very positive meetings with very large state associations from the youth to adult level, and several have texted that I’m the best candidate by far, so we’re going to support you.

“I’ve had a number of cases where people say ‘we voted on the first round and we’re going with a different candidate who we knew and had a relationship with, but if our candidate hits a wall and a lot of things will shake out after round one, we consider you a great candidate and we’ll support you. So there’s been a lot of that and I feel like there’s a bit of a groundswell and I feel good going into the election.”

PST: What have you learned about the constituency of groups and people that make up the U.S. Soccer pyramid?

MW: “I’ve certainly learned a whole lot about the structure and process, but a lot of it was, going into it, one of the reasons I joined this race was because I lived through a lot of the issues people were complaining about.

“I started coaching 10 years ago with my kids and saw how fractured the landscape was, saw that it was a really conglomerate of overlapping and competing business and the consumers, the parents, coaches, kids, didn’t know which product was for what. I lived through my son missing days of school for weekend (Development Academy) games, and my daughter separated from her classmates at the birth-year registration. When that decision came out, the coaches had no idea why that happened. I played men’s league near my town and 99 percent if not all the players didn’t realize there was any connection to U.S. Soccer.

“All of these issues I’ve lived through, so when I’ve got to see the inner workings, I’m a little surprised at how few answers there are. My big question coming in is ‘who’s making these decisions and how are they being made,’ and I’m a little surprised at the lack of transparency and how these decisions are being made.

“What I do know is that they’re not being made pursuing to an inclusive, transparent process. What I mean by that, and this is the first strategic initiative, is that when you have decisions that are critical, they have to be made in an inclusive process that brings into that process, folks that are going to be affected by the decisions. You wind up with better decisions, ownership of those decisions broadly and you wind up with a trust and an integrity because it’s an open process that more people are involved in.”

PST: What are your expectations for the election this Saturday?

MW: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m expecting to meet with a lot of members. I’ve been e-mailing and speaking with them over the last several days as we’ve done over the campaign. We’ll be speaking in front of the regional groups when they have their regional meetings, and then it’s a matter of getting in front of the electorate on election day.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of momentum behind my candidacy and it’s appealed to all sides of every aisle. The reason for that is not just character and that I have ideas and when people scratch beneath the surface, my ideas are sound and it’s not just the ability to bring people together. At the end of the day, beyond the ideas, I think I’ve got the experience, and people are realizing and seeing it, and I’ve got the skill set and the independence to actually do this job.

“I’ve been practicing law for the last 17 years at some of the most prominent law firms in the world, representing some of the largest companies in the world in their high stakes matters. Getting in rooms with CEOs and boards of companies larger than U.S. Soccer, guiding them, finding compromises between competing groups is something I’ve been doing at the highest level for the last 17 years. I think the fact that I have the complete package is really resonating with folks.”

[READ: Hear from the other USSF presidential candidates]

NYCFC unveils new away kit

New York City FC
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

New York City FC has a new look for road trips across the U.S. and Canada.

The club announced on Wednesday it’s new away kit, featuring a solid gray top with blue accents. The gray is meant to call “to mind the grit and attitude synonymous with” New York City. The club had David Villa, Maxime Chanot and Ronald Matarrita walk around East Harlem with the new kit, showing off the outfit and showing hot it fits into every day life.

“I am proud to wear our new away jersey and represent New York City on the road. Most importantly, it’s a shirt I think our loyal fans will really love,” Villa said in a statement. “It was fun to do the photoshoot in East Harlem since community is so important to our Club.”

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

NYCFC also released a video, showing how the kit went from concept in Adidas headquarters in Germany to being worn by the players in New York.

After the busy away kits for NYCFC in the past, the solid gray look with the blue accents is simple, yet can become an iconic jersey identifying the club moving forward. We at PST are fans of the new look!

Ben Olsen suspended for D.C. United opener

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 11:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

D.C. United will be without its manager for its opening game of the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

An MLS spokesperson confirmed that Olsen is suspended for the opener after being dismissed following the final whistle in D.C. United’s final match of the 2017 season, a 2-1 defeat at RFK Stadium to the New York Red Bulls. Olsen was sent off after “failure to act in a responsible manner,” according to an MLS spokesperson, which included reportedly some colorful language towards the officials. David Gantar was the center referee for that match.

[READ: Hear what DeAndre Yedlin had to say about the USMNT]

D.C. United is coming off yet another disappointing season but is set this June to move into its brand-new home, Audi Field, and ahead of the move, the club has been active in the transfer market.

The club acquired David Ousted to man the nets, as well as acquiring former Atlanta United starter Yamil Asad and Darren Mattocks to lead the attack.

D.C. United also let a number of players from last season’s squad leave, including Homegrown player Bill Hamid, Deshorn Brown, Sean Franklin and Patrick Nyarko.