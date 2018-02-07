More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
New York City FC

NYCFC unveils new away kit

By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
New York City FC has a new look for road trips across the U.S. and Canada.

The club announced on Wednesday it’s new away kit, featuring a solid gray top with blue accents. The gray is meant to call “to mind the grit and attitude synonymous with” New York City. The club had David Villa, Maxime Chanot and Ronald Matarrita walk around East Harlem with the new kit, showing off the outfit and showing hot it fits into every day life.

“I am proud to wear our new away jersey and represent New York City on the road. Most importantly, it’s a shirt I think our loyal fans will really love,” Villa said in a statement. “It was fun to do the photoshoot in East Harlem since community is so important to our Club.”

NYCFC also released a video, showing how the kit went from concept in Adidas headquarters in Germany to being worn by the players in New York.

After the busy away kits for NYCFC in the past, the solid gray look with the blue accents is simple, yet can become an iconic jersey identifying the club moving forward. We at PST are fans of the new look!

U.S. Soccer Presidential Candidate: Michael Winograd Q&A

Michael Winograd
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 1:04 PM EST
PST is vetting the candidates to succeed Sunil Gulati as president of the United States Soccer Federation.

This post speaks with Michael Winograd, a former college and professional soccer player who now works as a lawyer for Ropes & Gray, LLP, working in the firm’s business & securities litigation practice group. His campaign website is https://www.winogradussf.com/index.php

Pro Soccer Talk: Hello, Michael. I hope all is well. We wanted to catch up and hear from you ahead of the big vote in Orlando. How has it been on the campaign trail since you announced your candidacy in October 2016?

Michael Winograd: “I think the campaign has gone very well. I think the narrative for me began that everybody was impressed and they just didn’t know if I’d be able to make up the ground that I need to, given I don’t have the name recognition that a lot of the other candidates did. And I think that narrative has changed.

“It slowly sort of hit a tipping people where people were saying, ‘now we know him, we’ve all spoken with a lot of media and we’ve heard the same thing over and over again, consistent messages no matter who I’ve spoken to said the same things. We all like him so why not.’ I feel like for a very long time, I was on everybody’s shortlist, I still feel like I am on everybody’s shortlist but now I’ve moved up to number one on a bunch of those lists, I made the final four for the Athlete Council, that call went very well on Friday. I feel I’ve got good momentum going in.”

PST: Can you say which organizations are supporting you?

MW: “I have had meetings with pro leagues, folks in MLS, Don Garber, you know, the NASL. I’ve had meetings with the Athlete Council, I’ve had several very positive meetings with very large state associations from the youth to adult level, and several have texted that I’m the best candidate by far, so we’re going to support you.

“I’ve had a number of cases where people say ‘we voted on the first round and we’re going with a different candidate who we knew and had a relationship with, but if our candidate hits a wall and a lot of things will shake out after round one, we consider you a great candidate and we’ll support you. So there’s been a lot of that and I feel like there’s a bit of a groundswell and I feel good going into the election.”

PST: What have you learned about the constituency of groups and people that make up the U.S. Soccer pyramid?

MW: “I’ve certainly learned a whole lot about the structure and process, but a lot of it was, going into it, one of the reasons I joined this race was because I lived through a lot of the issues people were complaining about.

“I started coaching 10 years ago with my kids and saw how fractured the landscape was, saw that it was a really conglomerate of overlapping and competing business and the consumers, the parents, coaches, kids, didn’t know which product was for what. I lived through my son missing days of school for weekend (Development Academy) games, and my daughter separated from her classmates at the birth-year registration. When that decision came out, the coaches had no idea why that happened. I played men’s league near my town and 99 percent if not all the players didn’t realize there was any connection to U.S. Soccer.

“All of these issues I’ve lived through, so when I’ve got to see the inner workings, I’m a little surprised at how few answers there are. My big question coming in is ‘who’s making these decisions and how are they being made,’ and I’m a little surprised at the lack of transparency and how these decisions are being made.

“What I do know is that they’re not being made pursuing to an inclusive, transparent process. What I mean by that, and this is the first strategic initiative, is that when you have decisions that are critical, they have to be made in an inclusive process that brings into that process, folks that are going to be affected by the decisions. You wind up with better decisions, ownership of those decisions broadly and you wind up with a trust and an integrity because it’s an open process that more people are involved in.”

PST: What are your expectations for the election this Saturday?

MW: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m expecting to meet with a lot of members. I’ve been e-mailing and speaking with them over the last several days as we’ve done over the campaign. We’ll be speaking in front of the regional groups when they have their regional meetings, and then it’s a matter of getting in front of the electorate on election day.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of momentum behind my candidacy and it’s appealed to all sides of every aisle. The reason for that is not just character and that I have ideas and when people scratch beneath the surface, my ideas are sound and it’s not just the ability to bring people together. At the end of the day, beyond the ideas, I think I’ve got the experience, and people are realizing and seeing it, and I’ve got the skill set and the independence to actually do this job.

“I’ve been practicing law for the last 17 years at some of the most prominent law firms in the world, representing some of the largest companies in the world in their high stakes matters. Getting in rooms with CEOs and boards of companies larger than U.S. Soccer, guiding them, finding compromises between competing groups is something I’ve been doing at the highest level for the last 17 years. I think the fact that I have the complete package is really resonating with folks.”

Ben Olsen suspended for D.C. United opener

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 11:48 AM EST
D.C. United will be without its manager for its opening game of the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

An MLS spokesperson confirmed that Olsen is suspended for the opener after being dismissed following the final whistle in D.C. United’s final match of the 2017 season, a 2-1 defeat at RFK Stadium to the New York Red Bulls. Olsen was sent off after “failure to act in a responsible manner,” according to an MLS spokesperson, which included reportedly some colorful language towards the officials. David Gantar was the center referee for that match.

D.C. United is coming off yet another disappointing season but is set this June to move into its brand-new home, Audi Field, and ahead of the move, the club has been active in the transfer market.

The club acquired David Ousted to man the nets, as well as acquiring former Atlanta United starter Yamil Asad and Darren Mattocks to lead the attack.

D.C. United also let a number of players from last season’s squad leave, including Homegrown player Bill Hamid, Deshorn Brown, Sean Franklin and Patrick Nyarko.

Yedlin: USA’s goal must be to win the World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 7, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
NEWCASTLE — Wearing a lively floral tracksuit in the height of winter in England’s chilly North East, DeAndre Yedlin is obviously a man who expresses himself freely.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

Yedlin, 24, had already laughed off banter from his teammates about his Dolce & Gabbana gear from Milan as he sat down to talk exclusively with Pro Soccer Talk at Newcastle United’s snowy training ground ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) at St James’ Park.

Thousands of miles away from his hometown of Seattle and the United States of America, the U.S. national team right back admitted he is still smarting from their shocking failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

That said, when asked what the USMNT’s aim should be in the next decade, a period where he is expected to be a leader on the pitch with 49 caps already to his name, Yedlin was bullish about how the U.S. can bounce back from the biggest disappointment of all.

“For me, I want to win the World Cup. If that’s not the goal then I don’t think you should be playing,” Yedlin said. “A lot of people will say that isn’t realistic but for me, I will say ‘why?’ Why isn’t that realistic? Leicester City won the Premier League and nobody thought that could happen but it did. If that’s [winning the World Cup] not the ultimate goal then I think we should reevaluate things.”

Wow. Yedlin believes it when he says that the U.S. should be challenging for glory in Qatar in 2022 and potentially on home soil in 2026.

For a player who in the space of four years has risen from the Seattle Sounders academy to an MLS star (via two years at the University of Akron) and then on to Tottenham Hotspur before a loan spell at Sunderland in the Premier League and eventually spending the last 18 months at Newcastle, he is in a hurry to get the USMNT back on track.

Talking about the pain of the defeat at Trinidad & Tobago back in October 2017 which led to the U.S. failing to make the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Yedlin believes good can come from this and a talented young group can turn it into a positive as they focus on the 2022 World Cup.

“100 percent. I wouldn’t call it a blessing in disguise but I think now, especially the guys that have come through it, now we feel what disappointment is like, not making the World Cup,” Yedlin explained. “Now there is going to be an extra gear that is hit to make sure we make the next one but not only make it but do well in it. Nobody wants to feel this way again. It gives us extra motivation but it shouldn’t come to the point where you need to feel that. But that’s what it is and hopefully it helps us.”

With question marks about the experienced USMNT core of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and others carrying on for the next four-year World Cup cycle, Yedlin feels like now is a good natural time for the promising young talents of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams et al. to be given their chance to shine for the Stars and Stripes.

“I think so and I think those guys realize it as well,” Yedlin admitted. “Every international career is going to come to an end you’re going to pass it down to the younger generation. Every career comes to that point. I think they are happy with doing that and they know we have some talented players coming in.”

Given the debates around the current U.S. Soccer Federation presidential election and plenty of questions asked about how U.S. Soccer not only develops, but finds the next crop of talented players in the future, does Yedlin, a player who came through both the MLS academy and college systems, believe there is a problem with talent identification?

“I do think players are slipping through the net,” Yedlin said. “It is a situation where we do need to reach out to some of the communities that maybe historically haven’t been as interested in soccer or some of the poorer communities because I think there are kids slipping though the net. Just like there will be in any sport or in any country. I realize it is hard because the USA is such a big country. In that same sense there are that many more kids who could be the next ones who help us reach a World Cup final. You know? I think as big as a country America is, we should start trying to become a powerhouse in this sport.”

What about his own career as he helps Newcastle battle relegation from the Premier League with 12 games to go, aided by their incredible support?

Under Rafael Benitez he’s flourished as a title winner in England’s second-tier last season and a regular in the Premier League for the Magpies this season, and he believes playing for a coach lauded for his defensive techniques has helped his game massively.

“It is based on what the coach likes and prefers but I think defensively I’ve just gotten a better understanding of when to go, when to stay, how aggressive to be and realizing what is around me,” Yedlin said after he had talked Pro Soccer Talk through, on a tactics board, when to step to engage a winger and when to drop and hold your defensive shape. “It’s the whole understanding of the game which has become better and that comes with maturity and experience.”

Jurgen Klinsmann was the man who gave Yedlin his chance with the USMNT and brought him to the 2014 World Cup amid much fanfare and then helped push him to Europe afterwards. Yedlin praised Klinsmann for “getting him to where he is today” but understood why he was fired after the poor set of results at the start of 2018 World Cup qualifying which weren’t all his fault because “the name of the game” is the coach getting fired even though he “can’t press a button and make all the players play well during a game.”

Yedlin revealed he hasn’t thought too much about who the next permanent USMNT coach would be, and when asked if Caleb Porter, his former coach at Akron, would be a good fit, he was positive about such an appointment.

“It’s not something I’ve thought a lot about but I’ve had Caleb [as a coach] before and I’d definitely be happy with that, but whoever it is I am sure will be a good fit,” Yedlin added.

One of just three Americans playing regularly in the Premier League (Danny Williams of Huddersfield and Geoff Cameron of Stoke City being the others) Yedlin isn’t looking too far ahead and revealed he is a serial short term goal-setter.

“I have to make a list of a bunch of different things. There is not one thing. I make a lot of lists,” Yedlin smiled. “Every three months I reevaluate my goals and see how I did. They are short term targets and build season to season.”

His ultimate goal to win the World Cup during his time with the USA is a lofty one, and at least four years off, but Yedlin, like his tracksuit, is bold and aims to be a leading light in the USMNT’s shot at redemption.

Man United’s Sanchez won’t serve time on 16-month prison sentence

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 7, 2018, 9:03 AM EST
It’s a good thing that Alexis Sanchez got a big pay raise at Manchester United, because he is going to have to pay up to the Spanish government.

Sanchez was given a 16-month prison sentence after accepting that he avoided paying around $1.2 million in taxes on his image rights, after his representatives laundered the money in a shell company in Malta. The crime occurred in 2012-2013, while the Chilean was still playing with FC Barcelona.

Sanchez and his representatives agreed to pay back the money plus interest to the Office of the Attorney General. In Spain, only sentences longer than 24 months are met with actual jail time, though Sanchez could find himself in prison if he commits the same crime again.

The 29-year-old is the latest in a string of high-profile soccer players and managers to have been caught defrauding the Spanish government on taxes for their image rights. Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho have all been prosecuted by the government.

Similarly to Romelu Lukaku‘s legal issues stemming from a noise violation last summer in California, Sanchez is probably glad to have this matter behind him, and now he can focus on keeping Manchester United in second place in the Premier League table, and pushing for a UEFA Champions League title.