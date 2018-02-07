More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Patrice Evra returns to PL, signs with West Ham

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Former France defender Patrice Evra joined West Ham on a short-term deal on Wednesday, three months after getting fired by Marseille and banned from UEFA competitions for kicking a fan before a Europa League match.

The 36-year-old left back returns to the Premier League after ending a trophy-laden, eight-year spell at Manchester United in 2014. In his last season at United, he played under coach David Moyes – now the manager of West Ham.

Marseille ripped up Evra’s contract after he aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club’s fans before a Europa League match against Portuguese club Vitoria on Nov. 2. UEFA banned Evra from European club competition until June 30 but he is free to play domestic league soccer.

Evra apologized for his actions soon after the incident, saying he’d responded to “disgraceful provocations” by some fans.

Evra’s contract with West Ham runs until the end of June.

“It was the fastest thing I have done in my life,” said Evra, who flew to London from Dubai to complete the move once he was told about West Ham’s interest.

West Ham is short of cover at left back because Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent. Evra joins an aging defense that also includes Pablo Zabaleta (33) and Jose Fonte (34).

Evra has played 81 times for France, captaining the national team at the 2010 World Cup.

Conte remains bullish, won’t resign as Chelsea boss

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
Chelsea are more than 48 hours removed from their latest embarrassment, a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday, and Antonio Conte is still the club’s manager.

That might lead outsiders to believe that Conte has been given a stay of execution, as Chelsea’s temperamental and oft-meddlesome owner, Roman Abramovich, hasn’t yet fired another manager (less than nine months after lifting the Premier League trophy). Thus, Conte will be in charge of the Blues when they host West Bromwich Albion on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com)… unless, of course, Conte were to resign between now and then.

That, though, according to the Guardian, isn’t going to happen, as Conte “has no intention” of stepping aside. The Italian is desperate to save his job, which he was previously widely expected to walk away from in the summer, that he’s granted his players’ request for additional time off this week in an attempt to recover from an exhaustive period which saw Chelsea play nine games (across three domestic competitions) during the 31 days of January. The defeat to Watford was the first time since Nov. 18 that they had more than three days between games.

While reports have surfaced that Abramovich has reached out to former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique with an eye toward the Spaniard succeeded Conte at Stamford Bridge, maintaining order and continuity is said to be the top priority, as Chelsea continue to chase a top-four finish in the PL, the FA Cup (fifth round vs. Hull City) and a deep run in the Champions League (round of 16 vs. Barcelona).

For what it’s worth, Conte still appears to have the support of Chelsea’s most senior figures, as summed up best by captain Gary Cahillquotes from the Guardian:

“The manager has done an absolutely unbelievable job. This is the worst I’ve felt for quite a while. Performance-wise at Watford I didn’t recognize us or myself. It was abysmal. We just need to keep strong. I’ve been here before at this club: it’s about staying calm. But it hurts a lot when you come off after a performance like that.”

Kick It Out: Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Discrimination in English soccer soared 60 percent in the first half of the season.

The Premier League accounted for 64 of the 282 incidents of abuse reported to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, a 50 percent jump on the first half of the previous season. Racism accounted for just over half of the reports gathered by Kick It Out.

“Our latest statistics reveal a significant increase in incidents of discrimination in football, which should act as a wake-up call to everyone in the sport,” Kick It Out chairman Herman Ouseley said.

“The spike in these mid-season reporting statistics comes against the backdrop of rising hatred in our society.”

Reporting incidents of abuse has also become more accessible as Kick It Out’s phone app becomes more prevalent. In the 2012-13 season only 53 discriminatory incidents were reported by the halfway point.

“Ultimately, tackling discrimination must be a collective effort,” Ouseley said. “The leaders across all sections of society and football, as well as the broader public and football supporters themselves, need to take action, report discrimination and help us eradicate hatred.”

After racism, incidents of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia account for next largest source of reports of discrimination (22 percent), followed by anti-Semitism (9 percent).

Incidents in the Premier League accounted for half of the reports in the professional game. Social media is becoming a growing outlet for discrimination, with most incidents on Twitter.

Men in Blazers podcast: Liverpool-Spurs drama

@MenInBlazers
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down the controversy-laden, drama-soaked, insert-compound-adjective-here draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Plus, new-look Arsenal get healthy against Everton.

Finally fully fit, Spurs ready ready for season-defining month

By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
The next six games, spanning exactly four weeks, will go a long, long way toward defining Tottenham Hotspur’s 2017-18 season as either a progressive success, or an untimely failure.

This Saturday, it’s Arsenal who’ll visit Wembley Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), followed by the first leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie with Juventus, followed by an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Rochdale, followed by a pair of banana-skin fixtures in the Premier League (Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town), and finally the decisive second leg against Juventus.

For all of his side’s recent success, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to guide Tottenham to the club’s first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup. While they’re outsiders to triumph in Europe, a trip to the semifinals — or even the quarters — would more than suffice for Spurs fans. The FA Cup, on the other hand, is well within reach, should someone do everyone a favor and knock off Manchester City.

Following Wednesday’s fourth-round replay victory over Newport County, Pochettino reaffirmed his desire to continue compete on every front available,  — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s the FA Cup and it’s difficult. But I am happy because we wanted to be in the next round.”

“It is important to keep going and winning games. We are going to be very busy in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup but we want to keep this run.”

In many ways, Spurs arrived a season (or two) ahead of schedule when they were the nearest challengers to Leicester City and Chelsea in the Premier League title race two years running. The idea, at least one might presume, was that Mauricio Pochettino’s side would continue to rise through the ranks before finally peaking in the first or second season inside the club’s new White Hart Lane stadium (set to open August 2018).

The highlight on Wednesday, however, was undoubtedly the return of star defender Toby Aldeweireld, who missed the last two months with a hamstring injury. To a lesser degree, Danny Rose and Harry Winks (both out since Boxing Day) also made their way back into the starting 11 following injuries of their own. Given it’s already a thin squad, the important of having everyone available for selection isn’t lost on Pochettino — quotes from Sky Sports:

“It’s important for many players to have the possibility to play. It’s tough to find a place to play because the team is doing well. Today was a great opportunity for different players, like Toby, Danny and Harry Winks, to play games and compete at this level. It’s completely different to training.”

Successive third- and second-place finishes, coupled with the ease with which they breezed through this season’s Champions League group stage — brushing aside the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund — have left Spurs in something of a confusing no man’s land, where simply finishing fourth would represent a literal step back, even if not in terms of perception and expectation.

It’s a testament to the work that Pochettino’s done thus far, as well as a reminder of how far Spurs had, and still have, to go.