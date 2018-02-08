More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Ander Herrera denies involvement in match-fixing

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United’s Ander Herrera has denied claims of match-fixing from his time playing in Spain.

Spanish authorities have reopened an investigation into a game played between Levante and Herrera’s former team Real Zaragoza in 2011, which Zaragoza won 2-1 and saved them from relegation with Deportivo La Coruna going down instead.

It is claimed that 42 individuals could face trial (including players and club officials) with prison sentences likely, but any trial date would be over six months away.

Herrera issued a statement similar to a previous statement in 2014, but now that the case has been reopened there is the possibility of him standing trial.

“As I stated back in 2014 when this issue was raised, I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results. If I am ever called to testify in a judicial hearing, I will be delighted to attend as my conscience is totally clear. I love football and I believe in fair play, both on and off the pitch.”

According to reports in Spain the allegations surround payments being placed into the accounts of Levante players by officials connected with Zaragoza.

Riyad Mahrez to miss Leicester’s trip to Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
1 Comment

Leicester City will be without star playmaker Riyad Mahrez once again this weekend.

The Foxes head to play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Mahrez the subject of a huge bid from Man City on transfer deadline day on Jan. 31.

That bid, thought to be worth in-excess of $90 million in cash and a player heading to Leicester, was flat out rejected by Leicester and Mahrez missed training since and hasn’t played in their last three games.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Leicester boss Claude Puel confirmed Mahrez won’t play on Saturday but didn’t confirm if Mahrez has been away from the training ground for the past week.

“There is no news. I hope Riyad can get his head right and to come back with us and to hard work. The best way is to come and to enjoy his football,” Puel said. “Riyad is a magnificent player and he loves football. He loves his relationship with his friends and team-mates. He needs to come back and to play, to touch the ball.”

“I don’t want to comment and give details of our relationship with Riyad,” Puel added. “It is important to all details remain inside the club and not in the public. I can understand all this speculation. I think it is important in this difficult time to keep all players, and club, united. Together, to look forward and continue the hard work on the pitch.”

Leicester are trying to deal with this situation behind closed doors amid reports that Mahrez is “depressed” and struggling to come to terms with not being able to join the Premier League leaders, despite handing in a transfer request and wanting to leave Leicester in each of the last four transfer windows.

Mahrez’s situation at Leicester is becoming increasingly tricky and this feels like he’s trying to force through a move by basically downing tools.

Wenger praises Kane; English “masters of diving”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 8:38 AM EST
2 Comments

Arsene Wenger has started the mind games ahead of the NLD this weekend…

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wembley on Saturday to face Spurs in the North London derby (Watch live, 7;30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) Wenger discussed the recent uproar regarding diving in the Premier League with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela all in the spotlight following tumbles in the box during their 2-2 draw at Liverpool last Sunday.

Following Mauricio Pochettino‘s controversial comments that you have to “trick” your opponent in today’s game, Wenger had his say.

“I am convinced that he wanted to say that tricking your opponent is to say that you have to be clever. How far was it an apology for diving? I’m not sure at all. I don’t think he would,” Wenger said. “In my personal case? No. We have to get the diving out of the game. I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it but I must say the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now.”

Arsenal’s manager laughed when issuing the last comment, so it was all a little tongue in cheek, but with Kane and Dele both singled out for going down in the box at Anfield last Sunday, does he have a point? Simulation in the Premier League is often blamed on players arriving from leagues across the world but it could well be that English players have been getting away with some playacting over the years.

More than likely this is just Wenger’s way of trying to make Kane and Dele think twice before they go down in the box on Saturday in the NLD with just four points and one palce separating the two teams in the table.

Wenger was also asked if there’s a better striker in Europe than Harry Kane at the moment and this was his response.

“If you look at the numbers then, no,” Wengr said. “I can talk and talk and talk, but it’s the numbers which will show that. The best way to defend is to have the numbers and take the game to them.”

Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs last Sunday and led players from Europe’s top five leagues in goals scored in all competitions in 2017 with 56 goals.

There’s no doubting that Kane, who has 22 goals in the Premier League this season to lead the way, is at the peak of his powers and the North London lad has scored six goals in six PL games against Arsenal, the club who released him as a child.

Will Kane make them pay for that decision once again this weekend?

FIFA president praises Russian World Cup preparations

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) FIFA’s president has praised Russia’s preparations for this summer’s World Cup.

Speaking during a one-day trip to Vietnam on Thursday, Giovanni Infantino said the preparations are well on track and the world will experience the best World Cup ever.

The president of the world soccer body said he hopes video-assisted refereeing will be part of the game this year after almost 1,000 successful tests.

Earlier, Infantino met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss how FIFA can further assist Vietnam in developing its soccer through financial and technical support.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the country of 95 million people which is 112th in the FIFA ranking and No. 1 in Southeast Asia.

Patrice Evra returns to PL, signs with West Ham

Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Former France defender Patrice Evra joined West Ham on a short-term deal on Wednesday, three months after getting fired by Marseille and banned from UEFA competitions for kicking a fan before a Europa League match.

The 36-year-old left back returns to the Premier League after ending a trophy-laden, eight-year spell at Manchester United in 2014. In his last season at United, he played under coach David Moyes – now the manager of West Ham.

Marseille ripped up Evra’s contract after he aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club’s fans before a Europa League match against Portuguese club Vitoria on Nov. 2. UEFA banned Evra from European club competition until June 30 but he is free to play domestic league soccer.

Evra apologized for his actions soon after the incident, saying he’d responded to “disgraceful provocations” by some fans.

Evra’s contract with West Ham runs until the end of June.

“It was the fastest thing I have done in my life,” said Evra, who flew to London from Dubai to complete the move once he was told about West Ham’s interest.

West Ham is short of cover at left back because Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent. Evra joins an aging defense that also includes Pablo Zabaleta (33) and Jose Fonte (34).

Evra has played 81 times for France, captaining the national team at the 2010 World Cup.