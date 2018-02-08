More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Balotelli reportedly gets first Italy recall since 2014 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
Mario Balotelli is back in the frame for Italy as interim coach Luigi Di Biagio will reportedly recall the big striker to the national team.

Football Italia says Balotelli, 27, will have the chance to wear the blue of his national team when the side faces Argentina and England next month.

A 13-goal scorer in 17 league matches for Nice, Balotelli has five more goals between Champions League and Europa League matches plus a cup goal to give him 19 in 25.

Balotelli has 13 goals in 33 caps, but his mercurial nature has stopped him from earning a cap since the 2014 World Cup ended with a 1-0 group stage loss to Uruguay.

He’s tied for sixth in Ligue 1 when it comes to goals, level with ex-Newcastle man Florian Thauvin and behind Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Falcao, Nabil Fekir, and Mariano, and is also among the Ligue 1 leaders in shots and yellow cards.

Unfortunately, any continued growth will likely not lead to another World Cup with Italy having missed its chance for Russia 2018.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 27

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 6:06 PM EST
The Premier League’s 20 teams start their final dozen matches on Saturday, and there are plenty of interesting stories amongst the 10 weekend tilts.

Can Spurs ruin their rivals’ Aubameyang honeymoon, Top Four hopes?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

New look Arsenal will hope to channel some of its earlier season success in the North London Derby for a first season sweep of Spurs since 2013-14. Mauricio Pochettino‘s fifth-placed hosts enter the day with a four point advantage on the Gunners, and a loss for Arsenal would leave it a minimum of seven points back of the fourth.

Will Chelsea get form-healthy against basement-dwelling Baggies?
Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion — 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN

What’s gone wrong at Stamford Bridge? Is Antonio Conte too intense, or perhaps some of the same players who sold out Jose Mourinho are doing the same to this title-winning boss. Chelsea needs a win to make amends for its 10-man blowout loss at Watford, and desperate West Brom won’t be sleepwalking into London.

Will Pep’s men keep their eyes off Switzerland?
Manchester City vs. Leicester City — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Coming off a disappointing draw at Burnley, Man City will want to put a tricky Leicester team in its rear view mirror quickly. That won’t be easy. Leicester has beaten Man City in the Premier League during each of the previous two seasons, but can see that run end at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday

And what about Klopp’s lineup choice with Porto looming?
Southampton vs. Liverpool — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Stung by last week’s draw with Spurs, Liverpool now has to refocus for a trip to St. Mary’s (the old haunt for so many of those players). Will Jurgen Klopp use Virgil Van Dijk on return, with a UEFA Champions League trip to Portugal next week? Saints, meanwhile, will aim to move further clear of the drop zone. Southampton enters the day two points out of 18th.

And the relegation six-pointer of the weekend is…
Stoke City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

Chris Hughton‘s Gulls are three points clear of the 18th place spot occupied by… Stoke City. Few expected the Potters to be flirting with the drop zone this deep into the season, and Paul Lambert will hope to get more than just good bounces from Brighton’s visit.

WATCH: Suarez to Coutinho, and it’s Barca into the Copa del Rey Final

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 5:21 PM EST
Liverpool supporters will be familiar with both ends of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Final-berth clinching duo.

Philippe Coutinho slid to meet a Luis Suarez cross just after halftime of Barca’s 2-0 second leg semifinal win over Valencia, as the Blaugranas aim for their fourth-straight Cup.

Ivan Rakitic scored Barca’s other goal, with the tie ending 3-0 on aggregate.

The goal is Coutinho’s first for Barcelona, coming in his fifth match with the club following a big money transfer from Liverpool.

Barca will face Sevilla in the April 21 final.

Players are bigger than the club at Paris Saint-Germain

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
PARIS (AP) It’s a scenario that has been repeating itself at Paris Saint-Germain.

A scenario where a player becomes bigger than the club, and is basically allowed to do anything he wants.

It used to work that way with Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the Sweden international was the most emblematic figure of the French league. Now it’s Neymar’s turn to call all the shots at PSG, and it does not seem to be a problem for the club’s Qatari owners.

It was with their blessings that Neymar, the world’s most expensive player who just turned 26, hosted a lavish birthday party on Sunday, less than 48 hours before a French Cup game at Sochaux, and only a few days before PSG’s biggest game of the season in the Champions League.

Neymar invited about 250 guests including all of his teammates as well as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Many videos of the players partying and dancing late circulated on social media. On one of them, left back Yuri Berchiche appeared to be drunk. The videos drew the ire of Sochaux captain Florian Tardieu, who said it showed a lack of respect toward his team.

For PSG coach Unai Emery, who attended the party, it was not a problem at all. He said the event was a rare joyful gathering for his players. “It’s good for our collective mindset to have shared this moment with Neymar,” Emery said.

Fortunately for PSG, the party had no immediate impact on the team’s results. Neymar – who joined from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer – was granted permission to skip the cup match, and Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as PSG eased into the French Cup quarterfinals with a 4-1 win.

But Neymar’s party could come back to haunt Al-Khelaifi if PSG fails to produce a good result at Real Madrid next week when the teams meet in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

In any case, the party organized about a month after PSG stars returned from their winter holidays, once again underlined the players’ power at the club.

When Ibrahimovic was at PSG and Laurent Blanc was coach, everything revolved around the athletic forward. Ibrahimovic could mock journalists and the quality of the French league without anyone at the club publicly finding anything wrong with it. Ibrahimovic was allowed to go back to his native Sweden on hunting trips, while Thiago Silva enjoyed tailor-made modifications to his training program.

A serious incident during Blanc’s time spoke volumes about PSG’s lack of authority on its players and stained the club’s image. Just before a Champions League game against Chelsea two years ago, defender Serge Aurier abused Blanc and insulted teammates during a live session with fans on social media. Instead of being fired, Aurier got away with a six-week suspension.

Nothing has really changed under Emery’s leadership. For instance, PSG’s all-time leading scorer, Edinson Cavani, has kept the habit of returning late from his Christmas holidays, doing it again this winter without much consequence.

Emery has failed to make a clear decision on who should be PSG’s first-choice penalty-taker. In September, Cavani and Neymar argued over who should take a penalty kick, and the pair clashed again in November during an 8-0 win against Dijon. That night, PSG was 7-0 up and Cavani needed one goal to become PSG’s outright all-time leading scorer. But instead of showing generosity and letting Cavani take a penalty, Neymar guarded the ball and blanked his teammate when he approached.

Sebastien Tarrago, a reporter who has been covering PSG for years for L’Equipe newspaper, said Emery was not the only one to blame for the anarchy.

“Club officials are obviously the main people responsible for creating the possibility for players to have too much power,” he said. “If club officials were strong, it would never happen.”

Palace loses Zaha ahead of brutal run of fixtures

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 8, 2018, 3:40 PM EST
There’s a bit of good news when it comes to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha: The Ivorian attacker won’t miss the rest of the Premier League season with a knee injury suffered and played through in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, 25, could be out for a month with the injury, which the Palace web site says is similar to one that sidelined him for eight games earlier this season.

That may have been the biggest reason for Palace’s miserable early season, so some fans are understandably alarmed with any absence for their best player.

Here’s Roy Hodgson, from CPFC.co.uk:

“We don’t know how long he is out for, that is the bottom line and it’s amazing he was able to play so long in the game with the injury. The good news for us is that he is a very quick healer, he and the medical staff will work very hard to get him back on the field as soon as possible and we know he will definitely not play against Everton, that’s for sure, and it might even take a week or two more than that.

Palace has 27 points, three points clear of the drop zone. The Eagles face Everton, Spurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea over the next month, so points were always going to be at a premium.

So we supposed the injury coming in February, when Palace has so few matches remaining in the month, is the second bit of good news.