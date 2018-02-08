More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

FIFA president praises Russian World Cup preparations

Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) FIFA’s president has praised Russia’s preparations for this summer’s World Cup.

Speaking during a one-day trip to Vietnam on Thursday, Giovanni Infantino said the preparations are well on track and the world will experience the best World Cup ever.

The president of the world soccer body said he hopes video-assisted refereeing will be part of the game this year after almost 1,000 successful tests.

Earlier, Infantino met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss how FIFA can further assist Vietnam in developing its soccer through financial and technical support.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the country of 95 million people which is 112th in the FIFA ranking and No. 1 in Southeast Asia.

Wenger praises Kane; English “masters of diving”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2018, 8:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger has started the mind games ahead of the NLD this weekend…

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wembley on Saturday to face Spurs in the North London derby (Watch live, 7;30 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com) Wenger discussed the recent uproar regarding diving in the Premier League with Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela all in the spotlight following tumbles in the box during their 2-2 draw at Liverpool last Sunday.

Following Mauricio Pochettino‘s controversial comments that you have to “trick” your opponent in today’s game, Wenger had his say.

“I am convinced that he wanted to say that tricking your opponent is to say that you have to be clever. How far was it an apology for diving? I’m not sure at all. I don’t think he would,” Wenger said. “In my personal case? No. We have to get the diving out of the game. I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it but I must say the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now.”

Arsenal’s manager laughed when issuing the last comment, so it was all a little tongue in cheek, but with Kane and Dele both singled out for going down in the box at Anfield last Sunday, does he have a point? Simulation in the Premier League is often blamed on players arriving from leagues across the world but it could well be that English players have been getting away with some playacting over the years.

More than likely this is just Wenger’s way of trying to make Kane and Dele think twice before they go down in the box on Saturday in the NLD with just four points and one palce separating the two teams in the table.

Wenger was also asked if there’s a better striker in Europe than Harry Kane at the moment and this was his response.

“If you look at the numbers then, no,” Wengr said. “I can talk and talk and talk, but it’s the numbers which will show that. The best way to defend is to have the numbers and take the game to them.”

Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal for Spurs last Sunday and led players from Europe’s top five leagues in goals scored in all competitions in 2017 with 56 goals.

There’s no doubting that Kane, who has 22 goals in the Premier League this season to lead the way, is at the peak of his powers and the North London lad has scored six goals in six PL games against Arsenal, the club who released him as a child.

Will Kane make them pay for that decision once again this weekend?

Patrice Evra returns to PL, signs with West Ham

Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Former France defender Patrice Evra joined West Ham on a short-term deal on Wednesday, three months after getting fired by Marseille and banned from UEFA competitions for kicking a fan before a Europa League match.

The 36-year-old left back returns to the Premier League after ending a trophy-laden, eight-year spell at Manchester United in 2014. In his last season at United, he played under coach David Moyes – now the manager of West Ham.

Marseille ripped up Evra’s contract after he aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club’s fans before a Europa League match against Portuguese club Vitoria on Nov. 2. UEFA banned Evra from European club competition until June 30 but he is free to play domestic league soccer.

Evra apologized for his actions soon after the incident, saying he’d responded to “disgraceful provocations” by some fans.

Evra’s contract with West Ham runs until the end of June.

“It was the fastest thing I have done in my life,” said Evra, who flew to London from Dubai to complete the move once he was told about West Ham’s interest.

West Ham is short of cover at left back because Arthur Masuaku is serving a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent. Evra joins an aging defense that also includes Pablo Zabaleta (33) and Jose Fonte (34).

Evra has played 81 times for France, captaining the national team at the 2010 World Cup.

Conte remains bullish, won’t resign as Chelsea boss

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 7, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea are more than 48 hours removed from their latest embarrassment, a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday, and Antonio Conte is still the club’s manager.

[ MORE: Forecasting the Premier League’s top-four race ]

That might lead outsiders to believe that Conte has been given a stay of execution, as Chelsea’s temperamental and oft-meddlesome owner, Roman Abramovich, hasn’t yet fired another manager (less than nine months after lifting the Premier League trophy). Thus, Conte will be in charge of the Blues when they host West Bromwich Albion on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com)… unless, of course, Conte were to resign between now and then.

That, though, according to the Guardian, isn’t going to happen, as Conte “has no intention” of stepping aside. The Italian is desperate to save his job, which he was previously widely expected to walk away from in the summer, that he’s granted his players’ request for additional time off this week in an attempt to recover from an exhaustive period which saw Chelsea play nine games (across three domestic competitions) during the 31 days of January. The defeat to Watford was the first time since Nov. 18 that they had more than three days between games.

[ MORE: Finally fit, Spurs ready for season-defining month ]

While reports have surfaced that Abramovich has reached out to former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique with an eye toward the Spaniard succeeded Conte at Stamford Bridge, maintaining order and continuity is said to be the top priority, as Chelsea continue to chase a top-four finish in the PL, the FA Cup (fifth round vs. Hull City) and a deep run in the Champions League (round of 16 vs. Barcelona).

For what it’s worth, Conte still appears to have the support of Chelsea’s most senior figures, as summed up best by captain Gary Cahillquotes from the Guardian:

“The manager has done an absolutely unbelievable job. This is the worst I’ve felt for quite a while. Performance-wise at Watford I didn’t recognize us or myself. It was abysmal. We just need to keep strong. I’ve been here before at this club: it’s about staying calm. But it hurts a lot when you come off after a performance like that.”

Kick It Out: Discrimination in English soccer soars 60 percent

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Discrimination in English soccer soared 60 percent in the first half of the season.

The Premier League accounted for 64 of the 282 incidents of abuse reported to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, a 50 percent jump on the first half of the previous season. Racism accounted for just over half of the reports gathered by Kick It Out.

“Our latest statistics reveal a significant increase in incidents of discrimination in football, which should act as a wake-up call to everyone in the sport,” Kick It Out chairman Herman Ouseley said.

“The spike in these mid-season reporting statistics comes against the backdrop of rising hatred in our society.”

Reporting incidents of abuse has also become more accessible as Kick It Out’s phone app becomes more prevalent. In the 2012-13 season only 53 discriminatory incidents were reported by the halfway point.

“Ultimately, tackling discrimination must be a collective effort,” Ouseley said. “The leaders across all sections of society and football, as well as the broader public and football supporters themselves, need to take action, report discrimination and help us eradicate hatred.”

After racism, incidents of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia account for next largest source of reports of discrimination (22 percent), followed by anti-Semitism (9 percent).

Incidents in the Premier League accounted for half of the reports in the professional game. Social media is becoming a growing outlet for discrimination, with most incidents on Twitter.